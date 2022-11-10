Pitt unveils plans for $240M athletic center in Oakland

The University of Pittsburgh has approved plans for a $240 million athletic center called Victory Heights that will include a 3,000-seat arena, as well as space for training and sports performance and sports medicine facilities for many of Pitt’s student-athletes.

Pitt’s Property and Facilities Committee OK’d the project Thursday, according to a news release. The university hopes to begin construction next year. Pitt spokesman Matt Plizga said the plans must first go through the city’s approval process. City Planning Commission meetings are expected early next year, he said.

Pitt athletic director Heather Lyke said she is grateful for the university’s support for an ambitious plan to invest in athletics.

“Victory Heights is the latest example of Pitt’s vision to transform our training and teaching environments to allow our student-athletes to achieve at the highest competitive levels,” said Lyke. “This is more than an investment in facilities — it’s an investment in our young people and their championship dreams at Pitt.”

The new facility includes an athletic performance center for 16 of Pitt’s 19 athletic programs, as well as a 3,000-seat arena for volleyball (ranked No. 7 nationally), wrestling (ranked No. 18) and women’s gymnastics. Those sports now play at the 70-year-old Fitzgerald Field House.

Plizga said the university has not decided on future plans for Fitzgerald Field House.

Victory Heights will be located near the Petersen Events Center at the edge of Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood. It will replace a lawn next to the Pete, as well as a parking lot and the Pitt Sports Dome, Pitt’s University Times reported.

The project is part of the university’s Master Plan, which guides development for the school. Along with nearby universities and hospitals, Pitt is joining the growing development interest in Oakland. Officials have said they expect the neighborhood to see more than $1 billion in investment in the next several years.