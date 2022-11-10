Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
ROCTAC: Local program to identify threats slated for funding in 2023 County budget
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A local program intended to identify threats to schools, businesses and the community before they turn deadly, is slated to get a big bump in funding. We’ve told you about the “Rochester Threat Advisory Committee” or ROCTAC before. Many communities have looked at...
Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for official union recognition
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board are once again calling on city leaders to officially recognize their efforts to unionize. During a press conference Thursday, staff members said the intimidation from PAB management and board members has increased since they announced plans to unionize on October 6th. Staff members say employees […]
Rochester Rundown: Election 2022, ax murder sentence, Diddy buying local cannabis operation
Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed.
wdkx.com
City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th
A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
waynetimes.com
Wayne County Unofficial Election Results
While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
Police Chief Alan Laird retires from Town of Irondequoit
Police Chief Alan Laird has worked for the Town of Irondequoit for over 22 years.
Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announces proposed budget for 2023
The press conference will take place at the Rochester Educational Opportunity Center at 11:30 a.m.
13 WHAM
House of Mercy sued for August machete attack
According to the lawsuit, on August 6, the resident attacked another resident Cameron Schuler with a machete, severely injuring his face, hand, and arm.
New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month
You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
Police: Man in vehicle fatally shot during ambush
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the […]
iheart.com
Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses
A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
WHEC TV-10
Update: Driver came forward and pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
UPDATE: The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office thanks the public for their assistance in this matter. Ultimately, the driver came forward and was issued citations for leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and moving from the lane unsafely. The pedestrian was transported to Strong Hospital for non-life threating injuries.
westsidenewsny.com
Oak Orchard Health joins campaignto“Keep Your Holidays Healthy”
“Oak Orchard Health’s focus is to keep its patients and the community healthy, particularly during the holidays,” said Karen Kinter, Interim CEO at Oak Orchard. “It’s also important to keep our patients out of the hospital and one way is to get their updated vaccines, including the flu shot.” That’s why she stood side by side with other business, government, and healthcare leaders, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michal Mendoza to announce the new campaign “Keep Your Holidays Healthy.”
13 WHAM
RCSD state monitor makes new recommendations
Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's state-appointed monitor is making new recommendations to improve academic progress. Shelley Jallow is advising the district to improve its summer school programming, beginning this school year, along with additional training for staff on curriculum and progress monitoring. She also recommended creating,...
Driver comes forward after hit-and-run outside of Penfield Tops
The plaza is located at 1601 Penfield Road.
13 WHAM
Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy
Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
13 WHAM
Central Library of Rochester hosts birthday celebration for late local trailblazer
Rochester, N.Y. — The Central Library of Rochester joined the daughter of activist, author, publisher, historian, and radio personality Howard W. Coles to celebrate what would be his 119th birthday on Sunday,. Coles passed away on December 10, 1998. Members of Coles’ family and loved ones honored the late...
