Rochester, NY

News 8 WROC

Woman stabbed on Seneca Manor Dr.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department say a woman in her 20s was stabbed early Sunday morning in Rochester on Seneca Manor Drive. The victim is being treated at Rochester General Hospital. Her injury is not considered life-threatening. The RPD does not have any suspects in custody. Anyone with additional information […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester Police Accountability Board members call for official union recognition

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Employees of Rochester’s Police Accountability Board are once again calling on city leaders to officially recognize their efforts to unionize. During a press conference Thursday, staff members said the intimidation from PAB management and board members has increased since they announced plans to unionize on October 6th. Staff members say employees […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

City Of Rochester Buy The Block Program Deadline Is Nov. 15th

A program through the City Of Rochester is getting close to the deadline. City of Rochester’s “The Buy The Block” Program is giving an opportunity to potential first time homeowners. The deadline to apply is November 15th click on the link below to access the application. https://www.cityofrochester.gov/BuyTheBlock/
ROCHESTER, NY
waynetimes.com

Wayne County Unofficial Election Results

While there many contested races within Wayne County this year, there were a few noteable races. Here are the unofficial results of the Federal, State, County and local town/village elections. The voting remains unofficial until next week, when mail-in ballots are counted. VILLAGE OF NEWARK:. To begin, the race between...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

RPD investigating fatal shooting on Norton Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Police Officers responded to Rochester General Hospital for a walk-in gunshot victim around 10:30 p.m. on Friday. A 27-year-old man arrived at RGH in a private vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Police say during the preliminary investigation, it...
ROCHESTER, NY
Cadrene Heslop

New Program Gives New York Residents Cash Per Month

You are facing high inflation, which leveled off at 8.2%. This economic phenomenon has made everything more expensive. Jobs are also laying off thousands of workers. Employers are finding your replacements via remote work in cheaper countries. It is a challenge to afford your usual basics. But state officials have a new program to help you with your financial predicament.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Man in vehicle fatally shot during ambush

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Judge Blocks The State From Issuing Local Recreational Marijuana Licenses

A federal judge has granted a preliminary injunction blocking the state from issuing some of the first licenses for recreational marijuana businesses. Under the state law, the first licenses are supposed to go to New Yorkers or family members with past marijuana convictions. But the judge sided with a Michigan...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Two hospitalized after crashing into pond on I-390

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office were called to a motor vehicle accident late Sunday morning on Interstate 390 South in Rochester. Deputies say a 18-year-old female driver and her 17-year-old passenger were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital after the car they were in slid out of control and crashed […]
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Oak Orchard Health joins campaignto“Keep Your Holidays Healthy”

“Oak Orchard Health’s focus is to keep its patients and the community healthy, particularly during the holidays,” said Karen Kinter, Interim CEO at Oak Orchard. “It’s also important to keep our patients out of the hospital and one way is to get their updated vaccines, including the flu shot.” That’s why she stood side by side with other business, government, and healthcare leaders, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michal Mendoza to announce the new campaign “Keep Your Holidays Healthy.”
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

RCSD state monitor makes new recommendations

Rochester, N.Y. — The Rochester City School District's state-appointed monitor is making new recommendations to improve academic progress. Shelley Jallow is advising the district to improve its summer school programming, beginning this school year, along with additional training for staff on curriculum and progress monitoring. She also recommended creating,...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Stabbing victim sues House of Mercy

Rochester, N.Y. — The House of Mercy faces a lawsuit filed by a victim of a stabbing over the summer that left another man dead. The shelter just reopened last week, with three new security checkpoints and security personnel from a new company, after shutting down following the Aug. 7 stabbing.
ROCHESTER, NY

