“Oak Orchard Health’s focus is to keep its patients and the community healthy, particularly during the holidays,” said Karen Kinter, Interim CEO at Oak Orchard. “It’s also important to keep our patients out of the hospital and one way is to get their updated vaccines, including the flu shot.” That’s why she stood side by side with other business, government, and healthcare leaders, including Monroe County Executive Adam Bello, Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, and Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michal Mendoza to announce the new campaign “Keep Your Holidays Healthy.”

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO