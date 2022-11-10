Read full article on original website
Related
Cristiano Ronaldo To Miss Fulham v Manchester United
Cristiano Ronaldo is set to miss Manchester United’s trip to Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals that his mentor Sir Alex Ferguson talked him out of joining Manchester City before he 'followed his heart' and returned to Old Trafford last summer
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson contacted him to convince him not to join Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. The Portuguese superstar had been tipped to sign for Manchester United's bitter rivals last summer but ultimately opted a return to Old Trafford. But according to a report from The...
‘I feel betrayed’: Cristiano Ronaldo hits out at Manchester United in explosive interview
Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels “betrayed” by Manchester United and has “no respect” for manager Erik ten Hag.In excerpts of a 90-minute interview with Piers Morgan published on Sunday night, following Manchester United’s last game for six weeks, Ronaldo claimed Ten Hag tried to force him to leave this summer and hit out at the club’s lack of progress since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson.Ronaldo was subject of speculation over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford during the most recent transfer window after missing United’s pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia because of personal reasons.After a poor...
theScore
Argentina's World Cup squad: Messi, Dybala lead Copa America returnees
BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Argentina is taking nine defenders, seven midfielders and seven forwards to the World Cup in Qatar as coach Lionel Scaloni's team aims to build on its Copa America success. Scaloni announced his 26-player squad — which contains two fewer forwards than the roster for traditional...
fourfourtwo.com
Ronaldo hasn't congratulated Benzema on Ballon d'Or 'yet', Real Madrid striker says
Karim Benzema won the Ballon d'Or in October, but says he has not heard from former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo. Karim Benzema says former Real Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to congratulate him on winning the Ballon d'Or last month. The French forward claimed the prestigious prize in...
CBS Sports
World Cup conundrum for Qatar: Can PSG's Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar succeed for club and country?
Barring any unexpected late developments, Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will feature for Paris Saint-Germain against AJ Auxerre in Ligue 1 this weekend before leaving for FIFA World Cup duty in Qatar. Once they arrive, the superstar trio will join up with defending world champions France, reigning South American titleholders Argentina and overall favorites Brazil respectively -- three of the countries most fancied to make the deepest runs this year.
ESPN
No days off, Ronaldo: Man Utd boss Ten Hag lays down law to players before World Cup
Erik ten Hag has said he expects Cristiano Ronaldo to be available for Manchester United's last game before the World Cup and insisted his international players will not get the weekend off before the tournament in Qatar. Ronaldo missed United's 4-2 League Cup win against Aston Villa on Thursday with...
lastwordonsports.com
Former Manchester United Goalkeeper Announces Retirement
Former Manchester United goalkeeper Anders Lindegaard has retired from football at the age of 38. Lindegaard was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson in the middle of the 2010/11 season and went on to make 29 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving in 2015. Lindegaard signed for West Bromwich Albion...
Yardbarker
Achraf Hakimi criticises Spain’s World Cup omission of Sergio Ramos
Spain boss Luis Enrique has confirmed his 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with some eye-catching omissions. La Roja face a warm up friendly against Jordan on November 17 before starting their Group E campaign against Costa Rica on November 23. Enrique has kept up his...
Gerard Piqué gives Shakira full custody of their sons; The Colombian singer is officially moving to Miami
After rocky months, Shakira can start breathing easy as her ex, Gerard Piqué, is stepping back and giving the Colombian singer full custody of their sons, Milan and Sasha. The recently retired soccer player and the artist came to an undisclosed agreement that allowed Shakira to move back to the United States.
Christian Eriksen Responds To Erik Ten Hag & Marcus Rashford Praise
Christian Eriksen has responded to praise from his Manchester United colleagues Marcus Rashford and Erik Ten Hag.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup v Fulham Premier League
Manchester United travel to Fulham in the Premier League and here you can find my predicted lineup.
Gerard Pique Announces Retirement From Soccer After Shakira Split: ‘I Will Pass My Love for Barca to My Children’
Leaving it all on the field! Gerard Piqué announced that he is retiring from soccer less than four months after his split from longtime partner Shakira. "The last few weeks, months, lots of people have been talking about me. Until now, I haven't said anything. But now, I want to be the one talking about […]
Manchester United Youngster Could Be Sold With Buyback Clause
Manchester United could look at selling a young winger in the near future but ensure that they have a buyback clause in the deal.
Man Utd man hailed as 'amazing footballer' after another brilliant Sunderland performance
Tony Mowbray couldn't be happier with Amad Diallo after he helped Sunderland to a fine win in the Championship.
Yardbarker
Diego Simeone breaks silence on Manchester United target Joao Felix’s future
Diego Simeone has spoken out on Joao Felix’s future amid links to Manchester United. A report from AS recently claimed that Manchester United were interested in signing Atletico Madrid striker Felix as they look to find a long-term replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Ronaldo’s contract expires at the end of...
Erik Ten Hag & Manchester United Players Extremely Disappointed With Cristiano Ronaldo Interview
Erik Ten Hag and his Manchester United players are reportedly said to be ‘extremely disappointed’ with Cristiano Ronaldo’s interview with Piers Morgan.
SB Nation
Uruguay announce their World Cup roster in epic fashion
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup fast approaching, teams are unveiling their rosters in a variety of ways on social media. For example, the United States announced their squad for Qatar recently, and included videos of phone calls between head coach Gregg Berhalter and players who were selected. England took supporters on an animated tour, from a child’s bedroom to the local pub.
Christian Eriksen's Game In Numbers Manchester United V Fulham
Christian Eriksen's game in numbers v Fulham. You can check his stats from tonight's game below.
Manchester United Showing Interest In Wonderkid Centre Back
Manchester United are reportedly showing interest in a wonderkid centre back amid the uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s future.
