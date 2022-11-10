Read full article on original website
KSLA
$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed
BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
Millions of stimulus dollars available to homeowners and renters in Texas
money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) As you know, Texans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. So, if you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here’s how:
bizmagsb.com
Political rookie to take on 18-year incumbent in runoff for Louisiana Public Service Commission seat
A December runoff for a seat on the Louisiana Public Service Commission could have a significant impact on the future of the state’s energy policy, with an 18-year incumbent facing off against a young Baton Rouge activist backed by environmental groups. The Public Service Commission oversees Louisiana’s public utilities...
WDSU
Louisiana residents living in FEMA trailers could be homeless if they don't choose to pay rent soon
HOUMA, La. — Thousands of people still living in FEMA trailers from Hurricane Ida could soon be without a home if they choose not to pay rent starting in March. The damage of Ida was far-reaching, hitting Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, Tangipahoa, and Terrebonne parishes.
thecentersquare.com
Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000
(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
WDSU
Nungesser's campaign funds raided, $59,000 Tesla purchased, prosecutors say
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Records show a woman bought a Tesla for almost $60,000 using money that wasn't hers, according to investigators. Investigators say it came from an old campaign account of Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser. "Anyone that breaks the law needs to go face the charges in...
lafourchegazette.com
Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Recognizes 2022 Service Award Recipients
The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held this evening at the Hilton Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. The Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
postsouth.com
Louisiana voters changed the state Constitution Tuesday; what is different
Louisiana voters made three changes to their state Constitution Tuesday that gave property tax breaks to veterans and the disabled and allows for the reduction of water use charges in some cases but rejected five proposed amendments, including one on clarifying the ban of slavery. Following are the results for...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
Voters noticed mistakes on ballots in St. Landry Parish
Voters in St. Landry parish noticed a mistake on their ballot when they voted in Tuesday's elections causing several ballots to display incorrect candidates or amendments on their perspective ballots.
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
Dollar General Worker Does Video On “How Bad It Is”
In Alabama, you can drive a mile and see five Dollar General locations. They are everywhere and everyone loves them. Unless, in many recent cases, you work at DG. Now, an employee has posted a TikTok video on "how bad it is" at the store, in his opinion. @travisbennett767 #dollargeneral...
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death
Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
NOLA.com
Hope in a bottle: A glass recycling project is helping Louisiana reverse the effects of coastal erosion
This story is part of Gambit's "Climate of Change" series on climate change and labor in partnership with the Solutions Journalism Network. From a small greenhouse next to Tulane University’s Uptown campus, associate professor Sunshine Van Bael is cultivating a spark of hope. . She and a team of graduate...
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
houmatimes.com
Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday
Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
brproud.com
AG Jeff Landry writes to DOTD asking for transparency about plans to reduce I-10 travel lanes
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Attorney General Jeff Landry is asking for transparency from Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) officials regarding plans to reduce travel lanes on I-10 in Baton Rouge for construction. Current plans include reducing I-10’s six lanes into two, with traffic going down one...
Leader of cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana sentenced to 30 years
The leader of a cocaine trafficking ring in Louisiana has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
