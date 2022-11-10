ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KSLA

$8 million in uncashed La. income tax refunds waiting to be claimed

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The Louisiana Treasury Unclaimed Property Program has received more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds, State Treasurer John Schroder confirmed Thursday, Nov. 10. Every year, the Unclaimed Property Program gets money from the Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) for outstanding state tax...
thecentersquare.com

Edwards' European trip costs Louisiana taxpayers more than $39,000

(The Center Square) — Hotel and airfare for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards’ August trip to the Netherlands and France totaled more than $5,600. With his protective detail provided by the Louisiana State Police costing $33,846, the trip cost taxpayers $39,474.83. That might not be the final tally...
lafourchegazette.com

Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives Recognizes 2022 Service Award Recipients

The Louisiana Chamber of Commerce Executives (LACCE) recognized its 2022 Service Award recipients at its 2022 Annual Conference Awards Ceremony held this evening at the Hilton Shreveport in Shreveport, LA. The Service Awards recognize those chamber of commerce professionals in Louisiana who have achieved significant years of service in the chamber of commerce industry.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death

Louisiana Governor Announces Resignation of DCFS Secretary Following Second Fentanyl-Related Child Death. Louisiana – Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards stated on November 10, 2022, that he has accepted the resignation of Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters. Walters, who has led the agency since 2016, has a long and distinguished career fighting to enhance the lives of Louisiana children and families, and her expertise is recognized nationally. Her many accomplishments include implementing significant changes to the agency’s approach to foster care through the Quality Parenting Initiative and establishing Louisiana Fosters, which provides support for foster children and parents, in collaboration with Governor Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards. Since Governor Edwards’ first term, Louisiana has seen a record number of adoptions from the foster care system, with more than 5,379 children and teens being reunited with their forever families.
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
Magic 1470AM

Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities

In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
houmatimes.com

Louisiana Providing Thousands of Families with $1,000 Tutoring Vouchers to Help Children Learn to Read

The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is launching a new program that will provide thousands of families with $1,000 tutoring vouchers to help children learn to read. The Steve Carter Literacy Tutoring Program connects families of eligible K-5 public school students with high-quality literacy tutors. Starting today, Louisiana families can visit the online portal to learn more about the program and share their email addresses to be notified when student registration opens this year.
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Possible for South Louisiana Monday

Residents of South Louisiana should be aware of the potential threat of severe weather on Monday across the region. The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the I-10 corridor, from west to east across the bottom of The Boot at risk for strong to severe storms. This morning many...
