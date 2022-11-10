ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dripping Springs, TX

Post Register

Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana

TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat

KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
texasstandard.org

Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities

One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
TEXAS STATE
newsradioklbj.com

Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties

If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

'It means the whole world to me': Austin ISD hosts belated high school graduation ceremony for local veterans

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin ISD hosted a belated "graduation" ceremony for veterans who went to war instead of finishing high school. Any veteran that served in a formally declared war was eligible to apply and be part of the ceremony. Those wars include World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and any other war formally declared by the U.S. under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards

AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards, who was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to reporter Erica Proffer for her story, Ponderosa Pets Remembered.
AUSTIN, TX
