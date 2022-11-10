Read full article on original website
Post Register
Panic buttons could be required in Texas schools
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — Silent Panic Alert Technology is gaining traction after the tragedy at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde five months ago. Since then, state leaders have made several changes aimed at preventing more tragedies. Panic buttons are now on the list of proposed safety rules at Texas schools.
Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now
A viral video shows a Pflugerville teacher tell students near Austin that white people are the "superior" race. The teacher was not fired. The post Not Fired: ‘Racist’ Texas Teacher Who Told Students White People Are ‘Superior’ Keeps Job, For Now appeared first on NewsOne.
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
City of Kyle to hold runoff election for District 1 seat
KYLE, Texas — Results from election day in the City of Kyle revealed there will be a city council runoff election for District 1 and a new council member in District 3. Out of six candidates, no one candidate received more than 50% of the vote in the run for the District 1 seat. The top two candidates for the seat are Amanda Stark and Bear Heiser.
Marijuana referendums pass in several Texas cities but may not take effect
Voters in five Texas cities Tuesday said yes to decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, possession of four ounces or less, but that doesn’t mean it will happen, at least not in Killeen, where voters said yes to proposition A by 69%
'I think my race is the superior one' | Pflugerville ISD places teacher on leave over 'inappropriate conversation'
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — A teacher at a Pflugerville ISD middle school, whose identity has not been released, is on administrative leave after a video containing an "inappropriate conversation" started circulating around social media. In the video, a teacher is having a discussion with some students inside a classroom. It's...
Lakeway to submit annexation request for Bee Creek Road
Lakeway City Council voted unanimously to annex a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits Nov. 7. (Community Impact file photo) Lakeway Mayor Thomas Kilgore will submit an annexation request for a portion of Bee Creek Road outside city limits owned by Travis County. During a special City Council...
Pflugerville ISD teacher on administrative leave after what parents call racist comments
A Pflugerville ISD teacher is on administrative leave after making what parents are calling racist comments to students.
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original. Texas Original first opened their doors on […]
fox7austin.com
Williamson County shifts purple in midterm election
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas - Williamson County had one of the highest voter turnouts in the state for the midterm election, but the turnout wasn't the surprise. The selections on the ballots indicated a major political shift has happened in what was historically a Republican stronghold. County Judge Bill Gravell, who...
texasstandard.org
Green wave? Cannabis decriminalization passes in five Texas cities
One notable winner in Tuesday’s midterms wasn’t a Democrat or a Republican – it was a policy. Cannabis decriminalization gained ground in Texas this week when five Texas cities passed local ballot measures to reduce or eliminate penalties for low-level weed possession. Voters in San Marcos, Denton,...
newsradioklbj.com
Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties
If you’ve never heard of Opportunities for Williamson & Burnet Counties, you’ve probably heard of their programs. As a whole, the OWBC is a local community action agency. OWBC was born from the Economic Opportunity Act signed by President Lyndon Baines Johnson in 1964. The goal is to give people a “hand-up” when they need help. Through Head Start, Meals on Wheels, and their Community Block Grant Services, they help support Central Texans in need.
Texas HHSC to hold hiring event in Austin
The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will host a hiring event in Austin on Nov. 15 from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.
School districts help families in Round Rock, Pflugerville and Hutto navigate changes in student aid
Hutto ISD held an informational session Oct. 1 for students and families to learn more about financial aid for college. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) State and federal aid applications opened Oct. 1 for the 2022-23 academic year, and area school districts are helping families and students with the process. While the...
City of Austin announces closures for Veterans Day
The City of Austin announced its administrative offices and other municipal facilities would be closed Friday to observe Veterans Day. Officials said regular business hours would resume Monday.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
'It means the whole world to me': Austin ISD hosts belated high school graduation ceremony for local veterans
AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin ISD hosted a belated "graduation" ceremony for veterans who went to war instead of finishing high school. Any veteran that served in a formally declared war was eligible to apply and be part of the ceremony. Those wars include World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and any other war formally declared by the U.S. under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.
Austin housing authority to provide $90M in vouchers for veterans, others experiencing homelessness
AUSTIN, Texas — The Housing Authority of the City of Austin, or HACA, is working to help homeless veterans and others experiencing homelessness. The group recently announced more than $90 million in new housing vouchers. Right now, the housing authority is asking for proposals to help 300 people and...
Austin Powwow returns for 29th year
Austin’s annual Powwow returned for its 29th year following a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KVUE
KVUE takes home two wins at 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards
AUSTIN, Texas — It was a big night for KVUE at the 2022 Lone Star Emmy awards, who was up for 10 nominations on Saturday. We took home two Emmys at the award ceremony in Dallas. One was awarded to reporter Erica Proffer for her story, Ponderosa Pets Remembered.
KVUE
Austin, TX
