Read full article on original website
Related
kfdi.com
Homeless Outreach, HumanKind Ready to Assist City’s Homeless
The city’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will be focusing its resources on educational outreach as cold weather approaches. HOT’s efforts will be directed at locations typically overlooked such as outlying area overpasses and bridges, guiding unhoused residents toward utilizing the day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters.
KWCH.com
Group helping to house homeless veterans
Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County
NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
KWCH.com
Harvey Co. grass fire now under control, crews still working in the area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Harvey Co. emergency communication dispatchers said a large grass fire near NW 12th St. between Riverpark road and Golden Prairie road is now under control. The Halstead Fire Department and EMS posted to their Facebook page to continue to avoid the area due to traffic affecting...
Stuff the Trucks a success once again
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
kfdi.com
Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area
A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
A Day In The Life: UV&S
Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
Update: Large fire that burned 30+ acres in Harvey County is now under control
Fire units from around the state are currently heading to assist Harvey County in a fire that is burning over 30 acres.
Maize residents asked to boil water
KDHE officials say an electrical interruption and mechanical failure caused of a loss of water pressure, which may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. The advisory was issued Saturday.
No TEFAP distribution this month
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution has not been scheduled yet and there is NO distribution in November. With the holiday season, the next distribution dates have yet to be determined. Please share this information with your friends and neighbors and continue to watch the Emanuel Lutheran...
KWCH.com
The first feel of winter in the Wichita area
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
KWCH.com
Strong crowd gathers at Wichita's Veterans Memorial Park to honor those who've served
Inside a west Wichita home, 34-year Navy veteran Laurie Hickle is on a mission the to make a difference through a venture that involves making soap. Eric Hargrave, a former homeless veteran, saw a need in the community to which he first belonged, and he found someone to help realize his vision.
KWCH.com
Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
KWCH.com
Boil water advisory issued for Maize
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Maize by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until the issues are resolved. The advisory was issued because of a loss of water pressure “due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure.”
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive United Methodist Open Door Turkey Drive
KWCH.com
Rain and snow likely Monday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
Sedgwick County Zoo to hold 12 Days of Giveaways; offers contest head start
The Sedgwick County Zoo is kicking off the holiday season with 12 Days of Giveaways, beginning Friday, Nov. 18.
KWCH.com
Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
KWCH.com
Breezy & chilly Sunday
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and chilly Sunday, then rain and snow will be possible Monday. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over central and eastern Kansas with 50s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.
kfdi.com
Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023
Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
Comments / 0