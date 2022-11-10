ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kfdi.com

Homeless Outreach, HumanKind Ready to Assist City’s Homeless

The city’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) will be focusing its resources on educational outreach as cold weather approaches. HOT’s efforts will be directed at locations typically overlooked such as outlying area overpasses and bridges, guiding unhoused residents toward utilizing the day shelters such as Open Door or Union Rescue Mission and overnight emergency shelters.
KWCH.com

Group helping to house homeless veterans

Registered nurses at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis vote to unionize. Ascension Via Christi St. Francis Hospital is the largest hospital in Wichita and the first private-sector hospital to become unionized by registered nurses. Sedgwick County Sheriff's Office's newest K9 not trained to detect marijuana. Updated: 19 hours ago. In...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Wilderness emergency class in Harvey County

NEWTON, Kan. — US Outdoor First Aid announced on Nov. 11, their first Wilderness and Remote First Aid Class for the 2022-2023 training season will be held on Dec. 10 and 11, at Camp Hawk, in Harvey County just south of Newton, Kan. This is US Outdoor First Aid's...
HARVEY COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Stuff the Trucks a success once again

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Midwest Superstore and Eagle Radio's 12th annual Stuff the Trucks event Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. collected three truckloads of food at Wal-Mart for the Reno County Food Bank in Hutchinson. Midwest Superstore has been partnering with Eagle Media for the event for more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
kfdi.com

Rain and snow mix expected in Wichita area

A winter weather system will bring a mix of rain and snow to south central Kansas for Monday, with snow expected across western areas of the state. A winter weather advisory has been issued for Sedgwick County and the surrounding counties, extending into western and central areas of the state. It will be in effect through 6 p.m. Monday.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

A Day In The Life: UV&S

Welcome to Hutch Post’s feature series "A Day in the Life." We've gone behind the scenes to see what "a day in the life" is like for some of Reno County's busiest shops, factories and businesses. We'll show the inner workings of facilities you may pass every day, to finally see what goes on inside. From boilers to donuts, join us as we learn how things are designed and produced right here in Reno County with "A Day in the Life." This series will be posted every other Sunday morning.
RENO COUNTY, KS
KNSS Radio

Maize residents asked to boil water

KDHE officials say an electrical interruption and mechanical failure caused of a loss of water pressure, which may put the system at risk for bacterial contamination. The advisory was issued Saturday.
MAIZE, KS
Hutch Post

No TEFAP distribution this month

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The next TEFAP commodity distribution has not been scheduled yet and there is NO distribution in November. With the holiday season, the next distribution dates have yet to be determined. Please share this information with your friends and neighbors and continue to watch the Emanuel Lutheran...
HUTCHINSON, KS
KWCH.com

The first feel of winter in the Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Adrian Campa says temperatures this morning are significantly colder than yesterday, down into the teens and 20s across the state. Winds are breezy from the north at 10-20 mph allowing for feels like temps down into the single digits and teens... Brrrrr! You will need to bundle up with a heavy winter coat and keep it handy the entire day!
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Sunny today, wintry weather on the way Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A breezy Sunday with gusty south winds ahead of an approaching weather system that’s expected to arrive on Monday. Dry today with gusty south winds ahead of a storm system currently over the Desert Southwest. Gusts of 30-40 mph will be common west of I-135 across central and western Kansas through sunset. The south winds will allow temperatures to warm into the 40s and 50s statewide. As the storm gets closer tonight, clouds will increase and snow will develop towards morning across southwest Kansas. Overall, this appears to be a fast moving weather system, meaning snowfall amounts will generally be light.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Boil water advisory issued for Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A boil water advisory has been issued for the city of Maize by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The KDHE said the advisory will remain in effect until the issues are resolved. The advisory was issued because of a loss of water pressure “due to electrical interruption and mechanical failure.”
MAIZE, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and snow likely Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that wintry weather is on the way Monday with a mix of rain and snow expected across Kansas. Snow will develop over western Kansas late tonight and will continue through Monday morning. Activity will move into central and eastern Kansas by the afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Victim struck on Wichita highway ramp leaves behind wife, 9-month-old

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said 20-year-old Christian Evans and 18-year-old Emily Stein were attempting to change a tire before being struck and killed on the ramp connecting northbound I-135 and K-96 east Thursday evening. Christian’s wife, Ashley Evans, said she’s still in shock after learning...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Breezy & chilly Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that it will be breezy and chilly Sunday, then rain and snow will be possible Monday. It will be a cold start to the day Sunday with morning low temperatures near 20 degrees. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s over central and eastern Kansas with 50s over western Kansas. South winds will be gusty for most of the state.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Water, sewer rates to go up in Wichita for 2023

Water and sewer rates will go up in Wichita next year, but the city plans to continue assistance programs for customers who have been financially struggling. The water rates will go up 6.25 percent and sewer rates will be 3 percent higher, for a combined increase of 4.95 percent. For low-end water users, that will be an increase of around $2.43 a month. Mid-range water users will have an increase around $3.54 a month, and high-end users will see an increase of around $7.51. Commercial customers will have an increase of about $36.95 a month.
WICHITA, KS

