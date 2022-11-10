Read full article on original website
Related
sonomacountygazette.com
Over 75 Sonoma County restaurants gear up for annual Dining Out For Life
On Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 Food For Thought hosts Dining Out For Life which takes place across Sonoma County. This year, over 75 local restaurants, coffee shops, breweries, and wineries will participate, donating from 25 to 100% of the day’s sales to benefit Food For Thought, a nonprofit organization that provides healing food and nutrition services to people living with HIV and other serious medical conditions in Sonoma County.
sonomacountygazette.com
What do you want for the holidays? Take the Sonoma County Gazette survey!
Why is it that kids get to have all the fun during the holidays? Maybe that’s an overstatement, but as the parent of two young ones, we know how much effort goes into making the holidays magical. That’s why, we want to know, what do YOU want this holiday...
NBC Bay Area
Frost Advisory in Effect for Parts of North Bay
A frost advisory went into effect Sunday evening for inlands parts of the North Bay, National Weather Service officials said. Frost is possible late tonight into Monday morning. The advisory is in effect for areas such as Santa Rosa, Napa and Cloverdale, among others, weather officials said. Low temperatures overnight...
marinmommies.com
Holiday Craft Fairs in Marin and the Bay Area
Craft and art fairs abound at this time of year, allowing you to find great unique and often handmade holiday gifts. Here's our guide to holiday craft and art fairs in the Bay Area this holiday season. Many fairs also offer live music and performances, food and drink, and activities for the kiddos, so make a day of it!
cohaitungchi.com
12 Amazing Things to do in Clear Lake, California on a Weekend Getaway
If you’re visiting Lake County in California and wondering about how to spend the weekend there, then let me entice you with this post on some really fun and cool things to do in Clear Lake, the largest natural freshwater lake in the state and the oldest in USA! From kayaking on the lake to scenic hikes, some dreamy wine tasting in picturesque wineries and lakeside views, this post covers 12 fantastic ways to enjoy your time at Clear Lake California!
ksro.com
City of Santa Rosa Switching Alert Systems
Santa Rosa will stop using Nixle to send residents alerts. Starting December 16th, the city will switch to a service called Civic Ready for official emergency alerts, public safety alerts, and news. You can sign up for the new service online at srcity.org/CivicReady. Nixle will stay active until next month. While the service is free, messaging charges may apply, depending on your carrier’s service plan.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Restaurants in Walnut Creek, CA
Under the watchful eye of Mount Diablo, Walnut Creek, California, offers something exciting for everyone. It’s a paradise for those who enjoy the outdoors, with breathtaking scenery and miles of trails for exploring. This city is a true cultural center, with theaters and art galleries located all throughout. In...
SFist
Power NIMBY Move: Marin Residents Give Selves Hefty Tax Hike to Block Housing Development
Would you pay $335 a year, every year for 30 years, to block 43 lots of single-family homes? Some Marin County residents just did that by a decisive margin, rejecting a proposed large-scale development and instead voting make it a 110-acre public park. There has been a plan afoot to...
Solano County voters appear to reject 3 out of 4 sales tax measures on ballot
SOLANO COUNTY – Voters in Solano County were asked to approve four local sales tax measures but only one appears to be headed for approval. Sales tax measures were on ballots in the cities of Dixon, Vallejo and Benicia, and there was also a countywide measure. Only one, Measure P in Vallejo, was leading in the polls with 54.47 percent of votes in favor, according to the latest vote tallies published Thursday by the Solano County Registrar of Voters. If the results hold, Measure P will levy a sales tax of seven-eighths of one cent to raise about $18 million...
berkeleyside.org
All-day breakfast, cornhole and wi-fi at the East Bay’s newest outdoor restaurant
“Can you recommend a new place to eat?” That’s the question Nosh contributors get the most, and it’s a good one — while we all have our beloved standbys, exploring a new restaurant is one of life’s great pleasures. Watch this space every week for the newest restaurants to try in Berkeley, Oakland and the rest of the East Bay. As always, tips and recommendations are welcomed at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
mendofever.com
Cannabis Eradicated on Road E, Illegal Dump Site on Road A, Emergency Sirens Coming Soon—Highlights from the Redwood Valley MAC Meeting
The Redwood Valley Municipal Advisory Council met on November 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm in a hybrid live/Zoom meeting at the Redwood Valley Grange. Chair Dolly Riley, Vice-Chair Jini Reyolds, Members Patricia Ris-Yarbrough, Chris Boyd, Alternate Members Marybeth Kelly, and Fran Laughton were present at the meeting. Members Sattie Clark, Adam Gaska, and Treasurer Katrina Frey were absent.
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Tuolumne River agencies, Contra Costa Water District sign on to voluntary agreements MOU
New Signatories Add Momentum to Years-Long Effort to Help Recover Salmon While Protecting Water Reliability. Three water agencies that rely on the Tuolumne River watershed are the most recent signatories to an agreement to provide water flows and new habitat to help improve conditions in the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta watershed, adding momentum to the state’s plan to adapt to a new climate reality.
Petaluma parade honors veterans for their service
PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – In the North Bay, thousands of people lined the streets of Petaluma for this year’s Veterans Day parade. It was a lovely day in Petaluma for neighbors to take the time to honor those who have served in this country’s military. Friday afternoon, the annual Petaluma veterans’ day parade wound its […]
7 Bay Area restaurants recognized by the Michelin Guide
A total of 37 California restaurants are being added to this year’s Michelin Guide under new discoveries according to an announcement on Wednesday.
mendofever.com
Ukiah Man Pleads Guilty to Lighting Twelve Fires in August 2020
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County District Attorney:. With his jury trial scheduled to begin this coming Monday, defendant Alberto Vincent Acosta, age 34, of Ukiah, instead admitted responsibility in the Mendocino County Superior Court Wednesday morning for “willfully and maliciously“ setting a series of fires in and around Ukiah in August 2020.
ksro.com
Santa Rosa Pediatrician Still Missing After Two Weeks
Authorities in Santa Rosa are still searching for a pediatrician who has now been missing for more than two weeks. Fifty-nine-year-old Doctor Bruce Montgomerie was last seen leaving his home on the evening of October 26th. His family reported him missing the following day, and suggested he might be suicidal. Montgomerie’s vehicle was found on October 28th, in the parking lot of the Jenner Headlands Preserve. Police found his phone in the vehicle, and his jacket near cliffs above the Pacific Ocean. Montgomerie is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Santa Rosa Medical Center.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: He went postal (literally)
Going Postal: A homeless man took a 7-foot fence post off a road divider and was carrying it around on Bridgeway. He was described as 40-ish with “messy” hair. And, of course, there is that 7-foot post he’s carrying. Burglary: A resident on Gate 5 Road noticed...
2022 Midterm California Election Results: Who won governor race, propositions
This year's election includes some high-profile races for the state of California, including the race for governor and enshrining the right to an abortion into the state's constitution.
KTVU FOX 2
Nearly 50,000 UC employees plan to strike on Monday
SAN FRANCISCO - About 48,000 workers at all 10 University of California schools may go on strike starting Monday. That includes thousands of employees at UC Berkeley and UC San Francisco in the Bay Area. The UC system has been bargaining with the United Auto Workers union for months, but...
San Francisco hits low of 46 degrees: Why has November been so cold?
California's San Francisco Bay Area has seen unusually cold weather in November: When will things warm up?
Comments / 1