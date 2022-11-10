Read full article on original website
Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video
Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
Three charged in multiple Atlantic City burglaries
An investigation into a Boardwalk business burglary led to charges in multiple case for three residents. Police responded to a burglar alarm at about 1:30 a.m. Nov. 2, in the 2700 block of the Boardwalk, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said.
Crime Fighters: Who killed Shawn Newman?
A man was shot while inside his car with his wife. Now law enforcement officials hope you can help find his killer.
3 former Sharon Hill police officers plead guilty to lesser charge in fatal shooting of Fanta Bility
The three former Sharon Hill police officers charged with firing shots that killed 8-year-old Fanta Bility have pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment.
18-year-old shot, killed at student apartments near Kutztown University
An investigation is underway after a fatal shooting near Kutztown University early Saturday morning. The shooting happened around 12:56am at the Advantage Point Student Apartments, 435 Baldy Road in Maxatawny Township, which is located near the university campus. According to initial emergency radio traffic, multiple calls were received reporting shots...
Police: 4 men struck by gunfire in quadruple shooting on North Philadelphia street
PHILADELPHIA - Four men were rushed to the hospital after a shooting erupted in Philadelphia's Feltonville section early Saturday morning. Police say the quadruple shooting unfolded on D Street and Wyoming Avenue around 4:30 a.m. A 37-year-old was shot in the shoulder; a 27-year-old shot once in the shoulder and...
Philadelphia police investigating 2nd home invasion involving Temple students
"We were all just woken up. There was a guy with a gun. He came into a couple of our rooms," recalled one Temple student.
Multi-vehicle accident in Kensington kills 1 man; 1 taken into custody
KENSINGTON - A man was killed in a Kensington traffic accident after the car he was driving was hit by another vehicle. According to officials, a car was traveling north on G Street late Sunday afternoon, just before 4:45, while a separate vehicle was traveling west on Tioga Street. Authorities...
Police searching for juveniles who threw bleach on dog in Philadelphia
A woman's dog is recovering Friday night after a brutal attack in Philadelphia. Police said a group of kids threw bleach at them while on a walk.
West Philly shooting injures 3, 1 in critical condition
Police are still investigating a triple shooting on the 5200 block of Webster Street in West Philly on Friday night that left two injured and one in critical condition.
Police investigate ATM theft in Northern Liberties amid rise in thefts across the city
Workers at the store tell Action News three robbers wearing ski masks held up a clerk at gunpoint and stole the ATM by dragging it out of the store.
Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers
Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
Man with license to carry shoots suspect trying to rob him in Frankford, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting for his life after he was shot by the person he was trying to rob, police say. According to authorities, a man was shot on the 3900 block of Coral Street in Philadelphia's Frankford section just before 5:30 a.m. on Friday.
Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison
A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
