Sharon Hill, PA

delawarevalleynews.com

Murder Warrant Issued In Norristown Homicide

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Damien Wilson, of Norristown Pa. for the shooting death of Anthony Vitelli on October 7, 2022. The shooting happened because of a beef with Wilson and a different individual named Christopher Hall. This stemmed from a shooting in July where Wilson was shot in the leg. Vitelli was not the intended target and not involved in the July shooting at all, police said.
NORRISTOWN, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Gun Store Burglary in Bucks County Caught on Video

Police are looking for burglars caught on camera stealing a number of guns from a store in Bucks County, Pennsylvania. The video shows five suspects breaking into the “Target World” store in New Britain Township through a glass door shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday. The suspects made off...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police: Multiple Charges For Man Who Fought With Troopers

Delaware State Police have arrested a 23-year-old New Castle man for felony resisting arrest and other charges following a shoplifting investigation that began on Wednesday evening. Officials said on November 9, 2022, at approximately 9:22 p.m., troopers responded to the Walgreens located at 287 Christiana Road in New Castle regarding...
NEW CASTLE, DE
PennLive.com

Pa. man, paralyzed by teen he kidnapped, sentenced to decades in prison

A Pa. man has been sentenced on Wednesday to decades in prison for stalking, kidnapping, robbing and threatening to kill a teenager last year, according to reports. The Northeast Philadelphia man named Pavel Belous, 39, stalked a then 18-year-old Jarred Peglow from Bucks County for 40 minutes. Belous then approached him in a McDonald’s parking lot in Upper Southampton. The man then forced the teen to drive at knifepoint to an atm to withdraw hundreds of dollars, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

