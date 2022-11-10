Read full article on original website
Soccer fever sweeping St. Louis ahead of World Cup, first game at CITYPARK
Soccer mania is all around St. Louis right now as the city prepares for the first game at CITYPARK this week.
St. Louis City SC adds five players in MLS Expansion Draft
St. Louis City SC added more players for their inaugural MLS team at Friday’s Expansion Draft. The new team was allowed to select five players off existing MLS teams to help fill their roster for their upcoming first season in 2023. St. Louis City SC made the following choices...
