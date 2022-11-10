Demi Moore is trying to stop women from feeling 'less desirable as we get older'

Demi Moore is putting her money where her mouth is, actually doing something to help women keep feeling confident as they get older.

After discussing the 'liberating' feeling of approaching 60 , Demi has collaborated with swimwear brand Andie on a new collection of bathing suits that she plans on wearing alongside her own daughters, 34-year-old Rumer Willis, 31-year-old Scout Willis and 28-year-old Tallulha Willis.

This is obviously a big deal, as the actor explained to PEOPLE back in the summer, as Hollywood tends to judge women by their age, mostly disregarding older performers as not as deserving of attention as their younger counterparts.

The bathing suits are available in sizes 0 to 26 (as we said: a big deal) and Demi and her daughters are seen modeling them in various promo shots for the line, proving that they are appropriate for all kinds of body types and age groups.

"For me, a big part about what was inspiring about this Andie collection was thinking about the things that women feel sensitive about, whether it's their tummy or other areas of the body," said the Golden Globes nominated actor to PEOPLE. "They don't want to look matronly or not feel sexy or desirable. That was really something in my own mind, which is changing this idea that we become less desirable as we get older."

(Image credit: Edward Berthelot via Getty Images)

Surprisingly, Demi also revealed that, despite her years in the spotlight and clear dedication to health and wellbeing, she considers herself part of the "category [of women] that has not been the most confident about my body."

As fans of Demi know, the actor's honesty has become part and parcel of her public persona - a fact that feels even more refreshing when measured against the more private character of other celebrities.

Her candid nature was on display back in 2021, for example, when Demi spoke out about the 'blessing' of quarantining with ex-husband Bruce Willis , who most recently retired from acting due to aphasia , a speech condition that affects up to 40% of people who have had a stroke.

"There's been a lot of challenges and a lot of tragedy with this pandemic, but I also think there's been a lot of gifts and blessings," Demi said back then to pal Naomi Campbell while on her No Filter With Naomi YouTube series. "I personally feel like I was really grateful for things slowing down and the time that we had. It worked out that Bruce came and spent time with us and then his current wife and their small daughters joined a little bit later when the kids were finished with school. It was really a blessing. “I think that it’s also brought forward an incredible opportunity for going inward and raising our own consciousness, I think as individuals, but also, I feel, globally."

(Image credit: Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Whether developing an inclusive bathing suit line or simply speaking out about topics that many women might not feel as comfortable discussing, Demi clearly proves that being frank and outspoken goes a long way.