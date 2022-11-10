Read full article on original website
Latest Marvel News: Henry Cavill says Superman won’t stop him from joining the MCU as Doctor Doom’s debut looms
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has officially had its red carpet premiere, meaning our first reactions to the highly anticipated sequel are out there — and thankfully they promise it will be a worthy follow-up that’ll honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman. But there’s plenty else going on in the Marvel universe at the moment besides just that, ranging from Henry Cavill teasing that an MCU role isn’t an impossibility to a long-awaited villain finally being confirmed to be crawling their way out of hell.
Jason Momoa ‘Excited’ by James Gunn Taking Over DC Universe: ‘One of My Dreams’ Will Come True Under His Watch
Jason Momoa told Entertainment Tonight that he is “very excited” by the news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are taking over the DC Universe as Warner Bros. The studio announced at the end of October that Gunn and Safran would assume the roles of co-chairman and co-CEO of DC Studios starting Nov. 1. Momoa is a stalwart of the DC Universe thanks to his role as Arthur Curry/Aquaman. “I think that with Peter Safran and Mr. Gunn at the helm now at DC, I’m very excited about that,” Momoa told ET while promoting his new Netflix original film “Slumberland.”...
Ryan Reynolds explains how Deadpool 3 got Hugh Jackman back as Wolverine
The Deadpool 3 announcement is one of the top 3 MCU news events of the year, especially considering the big Wolverine surprise. The revelation that Hugh Jackman would reprise his iconic Wolverine role to join Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) and the Avengers would have easily been the biggest MCU development of the year. But Marvel had even more significant announcements back at Comic-Con when it unveiled the Avengers 5 and 6 release dates and titles.
Henry Cavill On Difficulty Of Keeping The Secret Of His Superman Return, Especially After Comic-Con
After making his much-beloved DCEU return, Henry Cavill explained how difficult it was to keep his return a secret, especially after Comic-Con.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Reveals Two Major MCU Characters Used to Be Married
Marvel Studios' latest film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, focuses almost entirely on the characters living in Wakanda and the arrival of Namor. That being said, this is a movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so it should come as no surprise that a couple of other notable characters from the franchise appear for a handful of scenes. In those scenes, fans learn that two important MCU characters not only know each other, but that they were actually married before their stories in the MCU began.
TMZ.com
Kevin Conroy, Voice of Batman Dead at 66
Kevin Conroy, known as the voice of animated Batman for decades, has died ... TMZ has learned. Kevin passed away Thursday, according to his rep Gary Miereanu ... following a short battle with cancer. The actor moved out to California in 1980, first getting cast in the soap opera "Another...
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever LGBTQ Scene Reportedly Cut for Kuwait Release
An LGBTQ scene in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has reportedly been cut from the Marvel film's Kuwait release. The Black Panther sequel has a few different subplots, including the introductions of Namor the Sub-Mariner and Riri Williams, and Wakanda mourning the loss of King T'Challa, played by the late Chadwick Boseman. Unfortunately, when a project includes LGBTQ content, there is the possibility it can and will be stripped once it's released overseas. This appears to be the case with Wakanda Forever, as a very short affectionate scene between Michaela Coel's Aneka and Florence Kasumba's Ayo was removed in Kuwait.
ComicBook
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Sets Up Marvel's Thunderbolts
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters this weekend, providing an emotional culmination of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to advancing a wide range of stories in Wakanda, as well as dealing with the heartbreaking passing of franchise star Chadwick Boseman, the film found some creative ways to advance future stories forward. Some of the stories hinted at in the film span far beyond the world of Wakanda — including Marvel's forthcoming Thunderbolts movie. Spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below! Only look if you want to know!
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Ironheart Star Reveals Surprising Costume Detail
One of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's stars revealed a surprising detail about their costume. Dominique Thorne's Riri Williams is a fan favorite after audiences have been introduced to her character. But, in a recent sit down with Variety, she revealed that she actually had to wear that Ironheart armor. It wasn't all CG for the first suit and it was actually pretty heavy. During the interview, Thorne explained that its a tribute to Williams' engineering prowess that the design can even get off the ground at that weight. Clearly, the fans want to see more of the Marvel hero as we head toward her Disney+ series next year. Check out her full explanation of the suit and everything that came with it down below!
epicstream.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Planning to Race-Swap a Number of X-Men Characters
Marvel Studios has kept mum about its plans for the X-Men reboot but it's clear that Kevin Feige and his team aren't in any rush to incorporate the mutants in the ongoing Multiverse Saga, with the exception of Deadpool and Wolverine who are making their respective Marvel Cinematic Universe debuts in Phase Five.
The Best Comics Of 2022 So Far
Comic books have become part of the lifeblood of popular culture. It seems as though everything these days is based on or inspired by some comic book. Whether it's "The Boys," "Invincible," or "The Walking Dead," or something a bit more obvious, such as the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, it's clear that comic book-inspired media is here to stay. For many of us, that means seeing our favorite stories, our favorite heroes, and our most cherished icons come to life on the screen, big or small.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Breaks Record With Opening Weekend Box Office Total
Black: Panther: Wakanda Forever is off to a record-breaking start at the box office. After posting the 10th-highest opening day in box office history, $84 million, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will set a new record for November opening weekends, earning $180 million in its first few days in theaters, easily surpassing the $158 million earned by the previous record-holder The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. Critics and fans alike have praised Wakanda Forever. The film has an 84% certified fresh score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 95% audience approval rating. The film's critical consensus on the site reads, "A poignant tribute that satisfyingly moves the franchise forward, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever marks an ambitious and emotionally rewarding triumph for the MCU."
Who will be the next Avengers writer?
Jason Aaron is ending his Avengers run, but who's gonna follow him?
wegotthiscovered.com
We’ll sadly never see Marvel’s wildest Black Panther in the MCU
With Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on the cusp of no doubt killing it in theaters this weekend, the MCU fandom’s hype over meeting the latest protector of Wakanda is at an all-time high. The mystery of who will be taking over King T’Challa’s mantle has been raging for years now, but the question is finally about to be definitively answered. Still, whoever it is, we can rest assured that it won’t be the craziest take on the character in the history of Marvel Comics. For shame.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Wonder Man, Spawn, and Miles Morales
Marvel dominates the top 10 list this week! The first appearances of Miles Morales, Scott Lang, White Vision, Abigail Brand, and Wonder Man populate this week's list. First appearances from Fennec Shand and a B.I.G. name in hip-hop join the list, along with a captivating Moon Knight retailer incentive. The only non-Marvel name on the list is the always-trending Spawn!
ComicBook
Thunderbolts Star Teases "Surprising and Unexpected" Changes for Marvel Hero
Marvel's Thunderbolts star David Harbour is teasing some "surprising and unexpected" changes on the way for his Soviet superhero Red Guardian. In a new interview, Harbour talked about where his character Alexei Shostakov (aka Red Guardian) is going, between the last time we saw him in Black Widow, and when we'll next see him in Thunderbolts. Basically, Harbour is enjoying the fact that so much of Red Guardian's comic book history is vague enough for him to put his own fun stamp on the character – while also getting to have fun with other colorful Marvel characters (and their actors):
IGN
Every Confirmed Mutant in the MCU (So Far)
Warning: this article contains some spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever! If you haven't already, be sure to check out IGN's review of the sequel. The MCU has covered a lot of ground over the past 14 years, but there's been one Marvel element that's been conspicuously absent for that entire time. Where are all the mutants?
ComicBook
Invincible Iron Man Trailer Released by Marvel
A trailer released by Marvel Comics is celebrating a new era of Iron Man comics. The Armored Avenger is getting a new creative team in writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers). Together they are relaunching The Invincible Iron Man, which will feature familiar foes like Living Laser and new rivals like the X-Men villain Feilong. Iron Man's 60th anniversary kicks off in 2023, so there's no better time to follow Tony Stark's exploits than now. A trailer for December's Invincible Iron Man #1 showcases never-before-seen artwork from Frigeri, along with Tony Stark hitting rock bottom.
ComicBook
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Breaks Silence on Iron Man Connection After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (Exclusive)
Like Captain America (Anthony Mackie) before her, Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) is largely considered a legacy character, one that takes up the mantle of a superhero that has moved on. In this case, Williams/Ironheart fills the role of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) after the character's sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. In the Marvel Comics source material, Ironheart and Iron Man are closely aligned, with Williams using parts from old Iron Man suits to build her own take on the armor.
hypebeast.com
Jason Momoa Teases Potential Return as Lobo for James Gunn's DC Studios
Ahead of the 2023 release set for Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Jason Momoa is now teasing a potential new direction for him at DC Studios. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight for his new film Slumberland on Netflix, the Aquaman actor shared his excitement for James Gunn and Peter Safran taking over the Warner Bros. Discovery DC Films division and revealing a very special upcoming project. “There are a lot of cool things that will be coming up. One of my dreams come true will be happening under their watch. So, stay tuned!”
