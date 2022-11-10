Discover Athia in the latest Forspoken deep dive trailer. Learn about how the region has been corrupted by a force known as the Break and see how Frey is able to traverse the perilous zone. Athia's inhabitants are in desperate need of Frey's help and she needs to free landmarks known as Monuments, complete challenges (Flashbacks) to earn mana and other rewards, unlock more magical abilities at Founts of Blessing, and more.

2 DAYS AGO