The Conversation U.S.

4 signs of progress at the UN climate change summit

Something significant is happening in the desert in Egypt as countries meet at COP27, the United Nations summit on climate change. Despite frustrating sclerosis in the negotiating halls, the pathway forward for ramping up climate finance to help low-income countries adapt to climate change and transition to clean energy is becoming clearer. I spent a large part of my career working on international finance at the World Bank and the United Nations and now advise public development and private funds and teach climate diplomacy focusing on finance. Climate finance has been one of the thorniest issues in global climate negotiations for decades,...
The Independent

Sunak ‘confident’ migrant numbers will come down as he hails deal with France

Rishi Sunak has hailed a historic deal with France as contributing to his efforts to “grip illegal migration”, which he said has consumed much of his time in No 10 so far.The Prime Minister said he was “confident” the number of small boat crossings would come down over time after the number of people making the perilous journey to the UK across the Channel so far this year topped 40,000.Speaking to reporters travelling with him to Indonesia for the G20 summit, Mr Sunak said he was “pleased” to be signing the deal with France, while confirming that the annual amount...
The Independent

G20 news – live: Biden and Xi meet in Bali ‘to lay out red lines’ over Taiwan

US president Joe Biden will hold an in-person meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping today for the first time since being elected to the White House nearly two years ago.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet in Bali, Indonesia on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia's war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining "peace and stability" in Taiwan. as China has repeatedly stated its goal of "reunifying" with the island, by force if necessary. Although the two...
