Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia earlier today where he will hold an in-person meeting with Joe Biden for the first time since the Democrat’s election as president.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia’s war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining “peace and stability” in Taiwan while China has repeatedly stated its goal of “reunifying” with the island, by force if necessary.Although the two leaders have had virtual meetings...

