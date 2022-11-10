ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Pickup truck involved in Port Charlotte hit-and-run found by FHP

By NBC2 News
 3 days ago
Florida Highway Patrol

UPDATE: On November 10, 2022, Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Troopers located and seized the suspected Ford F-350 pickup truck from a home in Port Charlotte.

This crash remains under investigation by FHP at this time.

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for a pickup truck that was involved in a hit-and-run crash on Nov. 4.

According to FHP, a black Ford F350 hit a 47-year-old Englewood man in a Mcdonald’s parking lot located at 13418 McCall Road in Port Charlotte.

Officials said the crash happened at approximately 10:34 PM.

The man suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital, according to the report.

The Englewood man’s current condition is unknown at this time.

FHP said the crash remains under criminal investigation.

Anyone with information can contact FHP at (239)938-1800.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
