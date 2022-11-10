Read full article on original website
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
myleaderpaper.com
Car stolen from High Ridge home
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of a car from outside a home in the 4600 block of Brennan Woods Drive in High Ridge. The silver 2021 Nissan Altima was valued at about $15,000, authorities reported. The victim said she parked the car outside her home...
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police seeking information on Franklin County missing person
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL — The Zeigler Police Department is seeking information on the location of Cody A. Moyers, who has been reported missing. Officers believe Moyers was in the Zeigler area on Wednesday, Nov. 9. Moyers is a 32-year-old male described as standing about 5’11” tall and weighing 180 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
southernillinoisnow.com
Three hurt in head-on crash north of Sandoval
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle head-on crash on US 51 near the Boone Street Road intersection north of Sandoval Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say a car driven by 47-year-old Monica Owens of Conger Avenue in Mt. Vernon was northbound when her pickup truck skidded on the snow-covered pavement, went out of control, and struck an oncoming SUV head-on driven by 52-year-old Sherry Hoagland of Fairydale Road in Odin. One of the vehicles came to rest on the pavement while the other ran into the ditch after impact.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, November 12th, 2022
Centralia Police have made two felony drug arrests. 30-year-old Cody Matson of West Noleman in Centralia was arrested by Centralia Police for possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and on a Marion County traffic warrant. Bond on the warrant is set at $10,000. 46-year-old...
wglc.net
Illinois man gets 182 years in shooting that paralyzed boy
BELLEVILLE, Ill. (AP) — A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 182 years in prison for his role in a shooting outside a grocery store that wounded seven people, including a young boy who was left paralyzed. A St. Clair County judge sentenced sentenced 36-year-old DeAngelo Higgs of Madison this week following his August conviction on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and other felony charges. Higgs was one of three men charged in the September 2021 shooting outside an East St. Louis grocery store. Mason Mitchell, who was then 3 years old at the time, was one of seven people wounded. The Belleville News-Democrat reports the boy suffered a paralyzing spinal injury and now uses a wheelchair.
wlds.com
Carlinville Woman Pleads Not Guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter in Death of Toddler
A Carlinville woman has pleaded not guilty to the death of a toddler. 33-year-old Ashley N. Bottoms of Carlinville entered a plea of not guilty to charges of involuntary manslaughter, and endangering the life of a child in Macoupin County Court yesterday. Bottoms was arrested for causing the death of...
foxillinois.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, November 11th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested 56-year-old Anthony Watkins of Walnut Hill Road in Centralia on an outstanding St. Clair County Warrant for failure to appear on an aggravated DUI charge. He was taken to the Marion County Jail. Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Thomas Koch of West Spruce in Salem on an outstanding...
KMOV
St. Louis police: 79-year-old man kidnapped, forced to drive to several banks
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A 79-year-old man was kidnapped and forced to drive to several banks to withdraw money Wednesday. The man told St. Louis police while was stopped at College and W. Florissant around 11:30 a.m. the suspect got into the passenger seat of his 2012 Ford Escape and said she needed a ride. The suspect reportedly indicated she was armed with a gun and pepper spray.
KFVS12
Multiple agencies respond to two fires breaking out in Benton
BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously in Benton. Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were toned out for structure fire 8:49 a.m. to Enterprise Street in Benton. While units were gearing up...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, November 10th, 2022
A 53-year-old Centralia man has been arrested for obstructing justice, criminal damage to state supported property and resisting arrest. Mark Copple of West 4th Street was taken to the Marion County Jail pending a final decision on charges. 27-year-old Nikkita Campbell of North Elm in Centralia was arrested on an...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman escapes injury in Central City rollover crash
A 31-year-old Centralia woman escaped serious injury in a rollover crash in Central City Wednesday night. Central City Police Chief James Ramsey says Lindsay Brandt of South Hickory Street struck a parked car while traveling southbound in the 100 block of North Commercial Street. Her car then slid down the side of the parked vehicle until her car turned over in the middle of the road.
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department looking for driver who left scene of Green Street Road crash
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the driver of a pickup truck that left the scene of a crash on Green Street Road at the Brick Hill Road intersection east of Central City. Sheriff’s Deputies say the driver missed the stop sign at the end of Brick...
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
Man sentenced to decades in prison for 2021 murder of in Granite City man
GRANITE CITY, Ill. — A 35-year-old Metro East man will spend more than 50 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man in 2021. Mantia Johnson Jr. was found guilty in August of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder...
Granite City man sentenced for Illinois Route 3 fatal shooting
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A Granite City man will spend the next several decades in prison for his role in a 2021 highway shooting that left one man dead and a woman injured. The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office said Wednesday that Mantia Johnson Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for first-degree murder, 15 years for attempted first-degree murder, and 10 years for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Wednesday, November 9th, 2022
Centralia Police have arrested a 46-year-old Centralia woman for criminal damage and criminal trespass to property as well as resisting arrest. Rebecca Osborne of South Poplar was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a final decision on formal charges by the State’s Attorney’s office.
