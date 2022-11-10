ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WBOY

James Gmiter indicates his football career is over

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open

VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round

The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open

The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Brown, WVU eye first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s 2022 season might not be going to plan, but the Mountaineers still have the chance to make history on Saturday. That’s how Coach Neal Brown is framing his team’s clash against Oklahoma: the Mountaineers could get their first win over the Sooners in 13 seasons and their first since joining the Big 12 Conference. Brown’s team gets its shot at Milan Puskar Stadium at noon ET.
NORMAN, OK
WBOY

Toussaint’s 18 helps WVU pounce on Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Six straight for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-0) extended its Backyard Brawl winning streak to six games after beating Pitt (1-1) 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers were led by its newest faces, especially guard Joe Toussaint, who notched 18 points. WVU started hot,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WBOY

Hammond Announces Signing of Lake

West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
MORGANTOWN, WV

