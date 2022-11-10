Read full article on original website
James Gmiter indicates his football career is over
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Veteran WVU offensive lineman James Gmiter announced Sunday evening via social media that his football career has come to an end. Gmiter has missed each of the last four games due to injury. “I’m going to miss this game…thank you for everything,” he posted, followed by...
Hall wins title, WVU claims nine top-four finishes at Bearcat Open
VESTAL, N.Y. (Nov. 13, 2022) – Junior Peyton Hall won the 165-pound championship to lead the West Virginia University wrestling team at the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open inside the Events Center, on Sunday afternoon. Hall, ranked No. 7 by FloWrestling, matched up with No. 10 Julian Ramirez...
WVU tops Virginia Tech to advance to second round
The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team advanced to the Second Round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament after earning a 2-0 win over Virginia Tech on Sunday afternoon at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. Behind sophomore forward Aria Bilal’s first career goal, the...
Mountaineers Head North For Bearcat Open
The West Virginia University wrestling team travels to the 13th annual Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open, hosted by Binghamton University, on Sunday, Nov. 13. The event is set to begin at 9:30 a.m., EST, inside the Events Center in Vestal, New York. “We just want to see our guys build off...
WVU hoops vs. Morehead State: Tip time, TV channel/stream info, and more
After a one-game pit stop in the Oakland Zoo, West Virginia returns to the WVU Coliseum this week for a two-game homestand. The Mountaineers begin the week with a matchup against a Morehead State team that is also on a two-game winning streak. Here’s everything you need to know about...
WVU qualifies for cross country NCAA National Championship
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
Brown, WVU eye first-ever Big 12 win over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — West Virginia’s 2022 season might not be going to plan, but the Mountaineers still have the chance to make history on Saturday. That’s how Coach Neal Brown is framing his team’s clash against Oklahoma: the Mountaineers could get their first win over the Sooners in 13 seasons and their first since joining the Big 12 Conference. Brown’s team gets its shot at Milan Puskar Stadium at noon ET.
Toussaint’s 18 helps WVU pounce on Pitt
PITTSBURGH, Pa. — Six straight for the Mountaineers. West Virginia (2-0) extended its Backyard Brawl winning streak to six games after beating Pitt (1-1) 81-56 at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers were led by its newest faces, especially guard Joe Toussaint, who notched 18 points. WVU started hot,...
Hammond Announces Signing of Lake
West Virginia University rifle coach Jon Hammond has announced that Griffin Lake (Emmaus, Pennsylvania/Emmaus High School) has signed a national letter of intent. Along with shooting for Emmaus High, Lake also has shot for the Ontlaunee Junior Rifle Team since Sept. 2016, and is a member of the USA Shooting Futures Team.
