Lawrence County, KY

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY

Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
LOUISA, KY
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY

David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, KY. David was born October 21, 1967 in Johnson County, KY to Carolyn Franklin and the late James Ramey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Josh Ferguson.
BLAINE, KY
Ironton Tribune

UPDATED: Man pleads not guilty in grandfather’s murder

A man accused of murdering his grandfather pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday morning. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
IRONTON, OH
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
cartercountytimes.com

Weekly arrests report: 11/9/22

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Skyler Conley, 28, of Grayson, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for third...
CARTER COUNTY, KY
Mingo Messenger

Taylor, Brown win commission races

Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
Williamson Daily News

Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Logan County Schools face up to $10 million in infrastructure needs

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A number of serious problems recently caused the West Virginia Board of Education to take over Logan County Schools. A Logan County Board of Education vote approving a new Chapmanville Middle School baseball field to be built at the former East Grade School property appears to be one of the last straws to break the system's back.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Ironton man killed by train

An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
IRONTON, OH

