thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11, Deeds and Marriages
Lawrence County Civil Suits for the week of Nov 7-11 INDEPENDENT CAPITAL HOLDINGS VS. BOGGS, FAYE ET AL. MID SOUTH CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP VS. UNK HEIRS OR DEV OR LEG O. EAST KENTUCKY NETWORK, LLC D/B/A APPALACH VS. KEATON, VANESS. (MOTION HOUR) BUREAUS INVESTMENT GROUP PORTFOLIO NO 15, VS. FANNIN,...
thelevisalazer.com
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY
Deloris Ann Wilks, 61, of Louisa, KY went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Deloris was born January 16, 1961 in Louisa, KY to the late Elmer and Ruth Ann (Jordan) Wilks. Deloris attended Garrett Chapel Church and was retired from the Postal Service. Survivors...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
thelevisalazer.com
David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY
David Michael Ferguson, 55, of Blaine, KY passed away Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Hazard ARH Regional Medical Center in Hazard, KY. David was born October 21, 1967 in Johnson County, KY to Carolyn Franklin and the late James Ramey. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his son Josh Ferguson.
Ironton Tribune
UPDATED: Man pleads not guilty in grandfather’s murder
A man accused of murdering his grandfather pleaded not guilty to the charges on Wednesday morning. Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
cartercountytimes.com
Weekly arrests report: 11/9/22
The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Carter County Detention Center over the past week. This list includes local arrests only. It does not include federal inmates being housed at or transported through the detention center. Skyler Conley, 28, of Grayson, arrested by Olive Hill PD, for third...
thelevisalazer.com
HOLBROOK SURVIVES EXPENSIVE CAMPAIGN FOR CIRCUIT JUDGE, CARTER, SLONE WIN GOING AWAY
LOUISA, Ky. — Time’s up for voting in the 24th Judicial District in the November 2022 election and after a very competitive campaign John Kevin Holbrook won Lawrence County in the three county, eight year position at the top of the judicial system. Totals not available for all three counties (yet)
Taylor, Brown win commission races
Political veterans Thomas Taylor and Nathan Brown each won their respective campaigns for the two available seats on the Mingo Commission during the 2022 general election on Nov. 8. Taylor (R) was the incumbent candidate in his race and currently serves as Commission president. Brown (D) was previously the West...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
wymt.com
Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country. “I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said...
thelevisalazer.com
PERFECT PLAYOFF FOOTBALL WEATHER FOR BULLDOGS AND MUSKETEERS TONIGHT IN LOUISA
Louisa, Ky. — The LC Bulldogs look to exact some revenge on the Greenup County Musketeers when the two teams meet tonight in the second round of the playoffs at Luke Varney Jr. Memorial Stadium. Should be a dandy tonight in Louisa. The two teams met on September 2nd...
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
Williamson Daily News
Pike County, Ky., grand jury returns indictments
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The Pike County Grand Jury met Oct. 19 and returned 29 felony indictments and one misdemeanor indictment. An indictment or information is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
wchstv.com
Logan County Schools face up to $10 million in infrastructure needs
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A number of serious problems recently caused the West Virginia Board of Education to take over Logan County Schools. A Logan County Board of Education vote approving a new Chapmanville Middle School baseball field to be built at the former East Grade School property appears to be one of the last straws to break the system's back.
Ironton Tribune
Ironton man killed by train
An Ironton man was killed Sunday night after being struck by a train. Around 9:51 p.m., the Ironton Police Department got a call after a train struck a man in the area the city boundary meets with the Coal Grove village boundary. The man was identified as Robert Hall, 37,...
