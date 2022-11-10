Read full article on original website
Ukrainian president visits liberated Kherson, thanks allies for support
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
Global climate talks in Egypt are headed into their second half with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there'll be a substantial deal to combat climate change
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations' leaders in five years
Cop27: focus on water as conference enters second week - live
Monday is water and gender day at the climate conference being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
G20 news – live: Xi Jinping lands in Bali ahead of closed-door meeting with Biden
Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia earlier today where he will hold an in-person meeting with Joe Biden for the first time since the Democrat’s election as president.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia’s war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining “peace and stability” in Taiwan while China has repeatedly stated its goal of “reunifying” with the island, by force if necessary.Although the two leaders have had virtual meetings...
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s fleeing troops ‘loot Kherson’s historical artefacts’
Ukraine’s defence ministry has claimed that Russian troops “stole everything” as they retreated from Kherson, including a raccoon from a zoo.In a video posted on Twitter that appears to show a Russian serviceman putting raccoons in a cage, the ministry wrote: “The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums, historic manuscripts from libraries. “But their most prized loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo. Steal a raccoon and Die.”Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of committing “the same atrocities as in other regions of our country” before they were forced...
