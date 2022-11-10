Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER SAYS TAXPAYERS WILL NOT GET TO VOTE ON NEW ‘DIME TAX’ WITHOUT PETITION
LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County, Ky. Schools Chief Dr. Rob Fletcher and board members Heath Preston, Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson have asked through committee for a 0.10 tax increase to fund an estimated $27 million building project for schools. Fletcher has already conducted one...
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
wymt.com
PMC hosting job fairs to fill hundreds of positions
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is hoping to fill hundreds of job positions, sharing resources to broaden the region’s idea of what it means to work in healthcare. “Being such a big employer for our region, we do have much more than just doctors and nurses,” said...
thelevisalazer.com
STATE TOURISM SECRETARY VISITS GARDEN THEATER
Secretary Mike Berry of the KY Tourism, Arts, & Heritage Cabinet spent the evening In Louisa Ky. at the beautiful 100 year old Garden Theater. His visit was prompted by a partnership of State tourism and Louisa / Lawrence County Tourism and Mountain Movers Theater for the presentation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
West Virginia hospital taking corrective actions under settlement with NRC
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Cabell Huntington Hospital will take corrective actions under a settlement with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). The NRC conducted inspections of the hospital and found 14 violations related to nuclear medicine activities, according to a release from the NRC. these violations were detailed in a report issued on June 22, 2022. 11 of […]
thelevisalazer.com
THANK YOU VETERANS! 111th YEAR OBSERVANCE ON 11TH MONTH OF 11TH DAY AND THE 11TH HOUR…
Lawrence County has a long line of distinguished veterans from all branches of service and active membership of local vets groups who serve the community. We are proud of their service and their continued contributions. Feel FREE TO SEND PHOTOS AND BRIEF BIOS TODAY AND WE’LL POST THEM ON THIS...
salyersvilleindependent.com
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
WSAZ
City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
Ohio National Forest on fire
Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
beckersspine.com
Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital
W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
wmky.org
Major Traffic Delays Expected on KY 377 Near Morehead Monday for Bridge Work
Steel beam deliveries for the Cimmaron Road bridge replacement at KY 377 in Rowan County will cause major traffic delays near Morehead on Monday. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, contractors will deliver three 22,000-pound, 100-foot long steel beams to the work site on Cimmaron Road, which is off KY 377 about a half mile from the KY 32 intersection. The following traffic impacts are expected:
wchstv.com
Family expresses gratitude for support after Cabell Midland student killed on I-64
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The family of a Cabell Midland High School student released a statement, expressing “our sincerest gratitude for the outpouring of kind gestures, thoughtfulness and prayers received from the Tri-State area and beyond” following his death on Interstate 64. Caige A. Rider, 17,...
WSAZ
Tudor’s truck giveaway
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s is giving away something a little bigger than biscuits this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling with Tudor’s Biscuit World stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
WSAZ
Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants. “We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
