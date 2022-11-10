ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
wymt.com

PMC hosting job fairs to fill hundreds of positions

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pikeville Medical Center is hoping to fill hundreds of job positions, sharing resources to broaden the region’s idea of what it means to work in healthcare. “Being such a big employer for our region, we do have much more than just doctors and nurses,” said...
PIKEVILLE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

STATE TOURISM SECRETARY VISITS GARDEN THEATER

Secretary Mike Berry of the KY Tourism, Arts, & Heritage Cabinet spent the evening In Louisa Ky. at the beautiful 100 year old Garden Theater. His visit was prompted by a partnership of State tourism and Louisa / Lawrence County Tourism and Mountain Movers Theater for the presentation of The Legend of Sleepy Hollow.
LOUISA, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
WTRF- 7News

Ohio National Forest on fire

Officials say a 1,300-acre wildfire in Wayne National Forest in far southern Ohio began with multiple small wildfires earlier this week. A statement Thursday from Wayne National Forest said firefighters were working to contain the blaze and urged the public to avoid the area burning in Lawrence County, in the national forest and on privately […]
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
beckersspine.com

Saint Francis to become West Virginia's 1st full-service orthopedic hospital

W.Va.-based Thomas Health System will be a full member of the West Virginia University Health System, and the agreement will establish the state's first full-service orthopedic hospital. Charleston-based Saint Francis Hospital will have comprehensive inpatient and outpatient orthopedic care, along with physical therapy and occupational therapy, according to a Nov....
CHARLESTON, WV
wmky.org

Major Traffic Delays Expected on KY 377 Near Morehead Monday for Bridge Work

Steel beam deliveries for the Cimmaron Road bridge replacement at KY 377 in Rowan County will cause major traffic delays near Morehead on Monday. Between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, contractors will deliver three 22,000-pound, 100-foot long steel beams to the work site on Cimmaron Road, which is off KY 377 about a half mile from the KY 32 intersection. The following traffic impacts are expected:
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Tudor’s truck giveaway

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Tudor’s is giving away something a little bigger than biscuits this holiday season. Elizabeth Epling with Tudor’s Biscuit World stopped by First Look at Four to talk about their annual truck giveaway. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news....
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Veteran wins free dental implants from Graf Dental Surgery

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - To help give back to the men and women who fought for our country, Graf Dental Surgery in Wheelersburg has chosen to give one veteran a personalized, lifelong smile through dental implants. “We just want to be able to show our appreciation to them because they...
WHEELERSBURG, OH
WBOY 12 News

19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
CHARLESTON, WV

