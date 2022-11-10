Read full article on original website
Related
Gizmodo
Berserk's Original Anime is Coming to Netflix
It’s been 18 since months since the death of Kentaro Miura, creator of the best-selling manga Berserk. In the time since his passing, the Young Animal manga responsible for publishing the high fantasy series has confirmed that it’ll live on past the recently released Volume 41. Mirua’s close friend Kouji Mori, who’s said to have been told by Miura about where everything was going, began his run on the manga this past June. And it appears that beyond Mori, Berserk is gearing up to come back in a big way following its original creator’s passing.
Gizmodo
Watch an Exclusive Clip From the Finale of Interview With the Vampire
In this exclusive clip from the finale episode of AMC’s Interview With the Vampire, Louis, Lestat, and Claudia approach local businessman, Tom Anderson, with a proposal. Episode seven airs on AMC this Sunday, November 13. The following clip isn’t all that spoiler heavy, but if you’re protecting your viewing experience, you might want to skip it.
Tributes Flow as Rapper Hurricane G Confirmed Dead
The hip-hop community is in mourning after groundbreaking rapper Hurricane G passed away, it was confirmed Sunday.“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends… my oldest daughters mother passed away today,” wrote EPMD’s Erick Sermon on Instagram, describing her as “a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community.”Hurricane G, born Gloria Rodríguez, rose to fame in the mid-1990s after appearing on Redman’s 1992 hit “Tonight’s da Night.” She followed with another Redman song, “Dare Iz a Darkside,” in 1994 while collaborating with Xzibit on the track “At the Speed of Life” before releasing her debut album,...
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Did You Think of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?
The timeline of events starting from the hard confirmation of a sequel to 2018's Black Panther to said sequel’s actual release this weekend has been nothing short of odd, to say the least. With the sudden passing of Chadwick Boseman overwhelming nearly everything about the film’s production, it seemed like Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was primed to be a strange closer to an already strange run of films and TV shows that have made up Phase Four of the MCU. It seemed primed to be if not an understandable mess, than the megafranchise’s first disaster disaster due to its existence now being a sudden (and very open) monument to its original star and the reported anti-vaccine stance of new franchise headliner Letitia Wright.
Gizmodo
Scoob! Holiday Haunt's Michael Kurinsky Opens Up on Completing Cancelled Film
The early days of Warner Bros. being acquired by Discovery saw the abrupt cancellation of two films that were well on their way to being done: Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt. Both films were killed simultaneously as part of WB Discovery’s efforts to cut costs following the merger, but understandably, it’s Batgirl’s sudden end that overwhelmed the conversation. As WB Discovery has been publicly trying to begin a new era of DC films, the crew for Scoob! continued making the film, regardless of if it would ever see the light of day, and it only wrapped production on November 4.
Gizmodo
Grogu & the Dust Bunnies
Earlier in the week, and after double checking that it was the official account, everyone’s eyebrows raised when they saw Studio Ghibli use its Twitter to tease a collaboration with Lucasfilm. Followed by a single cryptic tease, speculation ran wild: did Disney convince Hayao Miyazaki to do a short for Star Wars Visions? Was this a film to add to the studio’s portfolio? At the end of it all, the answer turned out to be...a cute little ol’ short film.
Gizmodo
25 Years Later, Pokémon's Ash Ketchum Is Finally a World Champion
He’s wanted to be the very best for a very long time, but perpetual kid/two-and-a-half-decade-long professional Pokémon battler Ash Ketchum is, at long last, an official Pokémon world champion. The news, revealed by the Pokémon Company this morning, comes as the conclusion of the latest episode of...
Gizmodo
Celebrate 20 Years of Spider-Man Movies With This Trip Down VFX Lane
The last two decades have given us four Spider-Men on the big screen, from Tobey Maguire’s Peter Parker all the way to the vanguard lead in animation as Miles Morales swings across the Spider-Verse. In all that time, Sony’s Imageworks VFX house has been part of the team that’s breathed life into the Spidey universe, and is looking back at its history in its 30th year.
Gizmodo
The Black Panther Rises in This Week's Toy News
Welcome back to Toy Aisle, io9's regular roundup of the most fun geeky merch around. This week, the Transformers get into the holiday spirit, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s new hero gets a new Hot Toys figure, and all hail the gooiest Star Wars toys around. Check it out!. Hasbro...
Gizmodo
Kevin Conroy's Best Batman Moments, as Decided by You
Just before the weekend started, it was reported that longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66 following a short battle with cancer. And similar to what part of nerd Twitter has been doing over the weekend, we asked you about some of your favorite scenes that encapsulated why Conroy’s take on the Caped Crusader was so definitive. (Not a terribly hard feat, since he spent so long being Batman.)
Gizmodo
10 Years Ago Today, Final Fantasy XIV Destroyed Its World to Build a New One
Ten years ago, in a cataclysmic rain of flaring energy, Final Fantasy XIV died. That’s both true in the sense that the land of Eorzea was raked with the almighty megaflare of one of Final Fantasy’s most powerful beings, the dragon Bahamut, and that developer Square Enix shut down the servers of its troubled MMORPG for good.
Gizmodo
We Finally Get Our Star Wars Prison Break | Andor Review
Did Kino and Andor get the hell out of the Empire’s prison? Some things we liked and disliked from this week’s episode of the Disney plus Star Wars series.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead Did What It Should Have Been Doing All Along
In last week’s recap, I wrote the following: “Do you ever feel tense when watching The Walking Dead anymore? Does the TV show ever truly surprise you anymore? I’m pretty sure it’s been quite a while since TWD made me feel like a character was in real danger or did anything that made me wonder what was going to happen next.” I am pleased to report tonight’s episode surprised me, made me anxious, and left me wondering what’s coming next week.
Gizmodo
12 Games Based on TV and Films, Ranked
Studios have long realized that a great way to get people to interact with their intellectual properties, even offscreen, is to turn that IP into board games. With so many great creators out there—Ravensburger, Gale Force Nine, Renegade, Fantasy Flight—there are tons to choose from for your next game night.
Gizmodo
Okay, Now Hayao Miyazaki Has a Grogu Figurine, What Is Happening [Updated]
When Studio Ghibli, the maker of acclaimed anime films like Spirited Away, Princess Mononoke, and more, tweeted the Lucasfilm logo yesterday, people lost their minds wondering what it might be. Now Ghibli has issued an even more intriguing tease, and I expect everyone will be losing their minds even harder.
Gizmodo
Open Channel: What Are Your Favorite Moments of Kevin Conroy as Batman?
Earlier today, the news broke that Kevin Conroy passed away at the age of 66. Conroy was best known for being Batman—not just in the iconic ‘90s Animated Series and its fellow DCAU sequels Justice League and Batman Beyond, but nearly every Batman game within the last 20 years, a theatrical movie, and very briefly in live action during the CW’s Crisis on Infinite Earths adaptation in 2019.
Gizmodo
Kevin Conroy, the Definitive Voice of Batman, Has Died
Kevin Conroy—the actor who became Batman for generations of fans when he voiced the Dark Knight in the iconic Batman: The Animated Series and Justice League cartoons, as well as a plethora of video games, including the Batman Arkham franchise—has died. He was 66. First reports of Conroy’s...
Gizmodo
Black Panther Lives with Wakanda Forever's Mighty Box Office Open
Marvel movies tend to have big box office openings, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is no exception. With the promise of Letitia Wright’s Shuri taking up the heroic mantle, the film being a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, and seeing Wakanda go to war with the underwater warrior Namor (Tenoch Huerta), expectations for the film were pretty massive. And financially, the superhero sequel has blown those expectations out of the water.
Gizmodo
Netflix Announces Its First-Ever Livestream Comedy Event
Soon after bringing ads onto Netflix through its Basic With Ads tier, the streaming giant is now ready to introduce a brand new feature that will make “Netflix history.” Are you ready for this? Buckle up. It’s… it’s a livestream. Can somebody tell me again...
Gizmodo
Every Terrible Thing That's Happened to Twitter in the Last Two Weeks: A Review
Despite the fact that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter is basically the real-life equivalent of the “this is fine” meme, we just can’t look away. A train wreck in slow motion, it feels like we’re all paying witness to some horrible, once-in-a-lifetime spectacle, sorta like glimpsing the Hindenburg explode. From firing key executives that were probably keeping the platform afloat, to mangling the blue check mark, to spooking advertisers and alienating hordes of users, the Musk man has truly outdone himself this time. Here are some of the highlights from the last two weeks (yes, it’s only been two weeks) since Elon sealed the deal on his Twitter acquisition and began swiftly burning the global tech platform to the ground before our very eyes.
Comments / 0