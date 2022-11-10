ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
thelevisalazer.com

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11

Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Ironton Tribune

Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community

I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
Ironton Tribune

Residents question use of former OLBH property

RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
RUSSELL, KY
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny

MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
MINGO COUNTY, WV
salyersvilleindependent.com

Mayor’s race to be decided in court

SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022

NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
marshall.edu

School of Medicine names new chair to lead Department of Dermatology

The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
spectrumnews1.com

Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire

UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
ELEANOR, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy