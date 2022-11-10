Read full article on original website
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of Nov 7-11 FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. FAILURE TO NOTIFY ADDRESS CHANGE TO DEPT OF TRANSP. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. COMMONWEALTH VS. CHAPMAN, JOSEPH. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS. JUDE, JAMES ARTHUR. (MOTION HOUR) COMMONWEALTH VS....
Ironton Tribune
Sarah Simmons: Good bye to a career serving the community
I never meant to work in newspapers. I lucked into a data entry job for a local publication when I was a teenager and things snowballed from there. After nearly two decades learning and working in every department, from catching papers off the press, designing advertisements, writing stories, managing staff, my professional life is moving on.
Wayne Newton gifted West Virginia hero Woody Williams’ challenge coins
LAS VEGAS, NV (WOWK) – It has been five months since the last living Medal of Honor recipient from World War II passed away, but Woody Williams still has work to do, by way of his friends. Wednesday night, another item was crossed off the to-do list. Woody’s friends Kim and Debbie Wolfe, from Cabell […]
wymt.com
Pike County funeral home continues decades-old Veterans Day celebration
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Thacker Memorial hosted its 30th Veterans Day celebration Friday, finding shelter from the rain to keep tradition alive and honor those who serve and have served the country. “I don’t feel that our youth really know what a veteran is or what they do sacrifice,” said...
Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue. Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday. Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle […]
Ironton Tribune
Residents question use of former OLBH property
RUSSELL, Ky. – There were lawyers in the house Thursday at a public hearing by the Greenup County Joint Planning Commission, but they weren’t there professionally. Instead, they were there to question whether the subdivision of the former Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital was a good idea. In...
West Virginia man arrested for grand larceny
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested on Saturday, according to law enforcement. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office says that Roger L. Anderson, of Matewan, was arrested by K-9 Deputy B.T. Sipple and Cpl. M. Lendearo for grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Anderson also had an outstanding warrant […]
salyersvilleindependent.com
Mayor’s race to be decided in court
SALYERSVILLE – With the circuit court case involving the mayor’s race still pending and the challenged candidate winning by 10 votes, the outcome of that election will be decided in court. In the Magoffin County General Election, former mayor Stanley Howard won by 10 votes, 336 to 326,...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY ARREST LIST – OCTOBER 26-NOVEMBER 10, 2022
NOVEMBER 11, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. FROM 12:00 A.M., OCTOBER 26, 2022, THRU TO 11:59 P.M., NOVEMBER 10, 2022, (16 DAYS); AT LEAST 158 PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED FROM JOHNSON, LAWRENCE, MAGOFFIN, & MARTIN COUNTIES COMBINED, AND WERE BOOKED AT THE BIG SANDY REGIONAL DETENTION CENTER IN PAINTSVILLE, KY., IN JOHNSON COUNTY.
marshall.edu
School of Medicine names new chair to lead Department of Dermatology
The Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine has named a Boone County, West Virginia, physician the new chair of its Department of Dermatology. Shane E. Cook, M.D., assumed the role of department chair and associate professor of dermatology on Nov. 1, and oversees the clinical, research and educational activities of the department. Cook will work to expand the department’s clinical services and research activities with ultimate goals of establishing a dermatology residency program and fellowship training opportunities.
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE CO. HIGH SCHOOL CHEERLEADERS FINISH RUNNER-UP, QUALIFY FOR STATE COMPETITION
Belfry, Ky. — The Lawrence Co. High School Cheerleaders finished runner-up in the KHSSA Region 8 cheerleading competition Saturday at Belfry High school and will move on the state competition in December. Your 2022 KHSAA Region 8 Runner Ups, Medium Division!. On floor Hannah May, Victoria Penix, Abby Lycans....
Chapmanville Regional High School student killed in West Virginia crash
UPDATE: (3:00 p.m. Nov. 10, 2022) – Logan County Schools has announced the 17-year-old killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning in Lincoln County was a student at Chapmanville Regional High School. The two teenagers involved in the crash have not been identified, but Logan County Schools says the 17-year-old driver was a male student […]
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed in Logan County alleges negligence caused fatal helicopter crash
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A lawsuit filed in Logan County Circuit Court Friday naming multiple defendants alleges negligence led to the death of six people after a helicopter crashed during the Huey Reunion, an annual event that allowed attendees the opportunity to fly in a former Vietnam War-era military helicopter.
spectrumnews1.com
Flood recovery slow for Breathitt County woman
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. — The communities hardest hit by July’s flash flooding are some of the smallest in the region, and many of the residents are elderly and living in remote areas. It’s still hard to imagine how high the water got on July 27. “That first...
WSAZ
City files formal complaint seeking closure of club after fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The City of Huntington filed a formal complaint against Premier Food and Beverage, and the owners of the bar, one week after a shooting killed a man working inside a nearby restaurant. The formal complaint was filed in Cabell County Circuit Court on Nov. 10 stating...
UPDATE: One confirmed dead in tragic crash involving high school students
UPDATE: CHAPMANVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Additional details have emerged regarding the tragic Thursday morning vehicle accident involving students from Chapmanville Regional High School. Logan County Schools has issued a statement confirming one fatality in the crash, which is also reported to have involved a second student, a passenger. The...
q95fm.net
Pike County Man Sentenced To 10-Years In Prison Following Incident In 2020
A man out of Pike County was recently sentenced to 10-years in prison. This coming after an incident in 2020, in which he fired a gun near a state trooper who had come to his house. 35-year-old Cory Whitehead, of Pikeville, is said to have grabbed his gun when he...
WSAZ
Charges upgraded in shooting death of restaurant worker
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man charged with fatally shooting a restaurant worker Friday, Nov. 4, in Huntington has now been charged with murder. Kristopher Brown was arraigned Thursday morning in Cabell County Magistrate Court on first-degree murder charges. Brown appeared virtually for the hearing from the Western Regional Jail.
thelevisalazer.com
FLETCHER SAYS TAXPAYERS WILL NOT GET TO VOTE ON NEW ‘DIME TAX’ WITHOUT PETITION
LOUISA, Ky. — Lawrence County, Ky. Schools Chief Dr. Rob Fletcher and board members Heath Preston, Jim See, Garnett Skaggs, Maddlene Roberts, and Barbara Robinson have asked through committee for a 0.10 tax increase to fund an estimated $27 million building project for schools. Fletcher has already conducted one...
Toddler killed, mother injured in West Virginia fire
UPDATE (5:43 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton says a woman injured in a house fire this morning is on a ventilator and fighting for her life. The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. UPDATE (11:57 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10): The three-year-old child injured in a […]
