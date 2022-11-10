Read full article on original website
Taiwanese team pursuing Carmelo Anthony?
Could Carmelo Anthony follow Dwight Howard‘s footsteps and resume his playing career in Taiwan?. The Tainan TSG GhostHawks are hoping to sign the 10-time All-Star to a contract, RealGM relays via Focus Taiwan. GhostHawks head coach Liu Meng-chu said the team’s ownership has given the go-ahead to make an...
76ers' Joel Embiid, Warriors' Stephen Curry named NBA Players of the Week
Sixers center Joel Embiid and Warriors guard Stephen Curry have been named the NBA’s players of the week, the league announced Monday (via Twitter). Embiid was the Eastern Conference winner, while Curry won for the West. Embiid led Philadelphia to a 3-1 record last week, averaging 40.0 points, 11.0...
Clippers reportedly have interest in Myles Turner
After months of rumors about the Lakers‘ pursuit of Myles Turner, it may be the Clippers who make a strong play for the Pacers center, according to Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Multiple sources tell Pincus that the Clippers have discussed a deal to acquire Turner. The team is...
Anthony Davis on Lakers recent win: 'We got to run off some in a row'
Off to a 2-10 start in his first season as a head coach, Darvin Ham got some support from Lakers star Anthony Davis after the team’s most recent loss, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN. Davis, who has been criticized for poor second-half production in recent games, responded with 37 points and 18 rebounds Sunday in a much-needed win over the Nets.
Mavericks now reportedly have no interest in Nets' Ben Simmons
“Contrary to recent reports,” the Mavericks have no interest in trading for Nets swingman Ben Simmons, league sources tell Marc Stein in his latest post at substack. A couple of weeks ago, Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported that the Nets had “cursory” trade talks with a Western Conference team, then later said those discussions were about a veteran shooter, and Ben Simmons‘ name came up.
Warriors to send James Wiseman to G League for extended stint
The Warriors will assign center James Wiseman to their G League affiliate in Santa Cruz for an “extended period”, head coach Steve Kerr told reporters after the team’s blowout win over San Antonio on Monday (Twitter video link via Anthony Slater of The Athletic). “It’s not going...
Jake Layman’s deal in Spain falls through due to herniated disk
After lining up a one-year deal last week with Spanish club Basquet Manresa, Jake Layman will be returning stateside due to an injury, the team announced in a press release. According to Manresa, Layman’s physical exam revealed that he has a herniated disk in his back. As a result, the veteran forward has opted to head back to the U.S. to undergo a procedure to address the injury, and the two sides have agreed to terminate his one-year contract.
Veteran guard Langston Galloway signs with G League team
Veteran guard Langston Galloway has joined the G League’s College Park Skyhawks, tweets Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype. Galloway, 30, was in training camp with the Pacers, but was waived before the start of the regular season. He has been playing for Team USA in World Cup qualifying games and scored 23 points Monday in a victory over Colombia.
Raptors G Fred VanVleet to miss second straight game with illness
Raptors guard Fred VanVleet will miss his second straight game on Monday due to a non-COVID illness, Josh Lewenberg of TSN Sports tweets. The Raptors are facing the struggling Pistons in Detroit. Forwards Pascal Siakam and Precious Achiuwa are also out of action, while big man Khem Birch is listed...
Largest NBA trade exceptions available this season
As the NBA’s 2022/23 trade deadline approaches, it’s worth keeping in mind which teams hold traded player exceptions that could come in handy to grease the wheels on an in-season deal. As we explain in our glossary, a traded player exception allows a team to take on salary...
Should the Knicks pursue Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander?
The Knicks weren’t willing to part with a major portion of their draft assets to land Donovan Mitchell, but Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander might be worth the gamble, writes Mark W. Sanchez of The New York Post. New York fans will get to see the talented guard in person Sunday afternoon when Oklahoma City comes to Madison Square Garden.
