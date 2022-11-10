ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
columbusunderground.com

Historic Apartments Near Grandview Demolished

The Windsor Arms, a three-story apartment complex built in 1926, is in the process of being demolished. Located at 1485 W. Third Ave. and owned by a company associated with the Wagenbrenner family (Wagbros Company 124 LTD), the two-building complex had structural issues that couldn’t be resolved, according to Jeff Wagenbrenner, the Principal/Owner of Wagenbrenner Real Estate.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

$250 million overflow tunnel project in Columbus making progress

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A $250 million project to install an overflow tunnel in the city of Columbus is moving forward. The construction process for the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project began in 2021. City officials said the goal is to improve water quality and reduce the potential for human contact with waterborne pollutants by reducing overflows from the sewer system into the Olentangy River and diverting them to the city's water treatment plant on Jackson Pike.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: Luxury three-story townhouses in German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A new site in German Village is boasting four new luxury townhouse condominiums steps away from Columbus landmarks. Located on Jackson Street, Jackson Mews is home to four townhouses built in 2022 on the border of German Village and Schumacher Place. The new build is steps away from local restaurants, The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
iheart.com

Western Avenue Lane Closure Set for NEXT Weekend in Chillicothe

A correction on an upcoming lane reduction of Western Avenue in Chillicothe for utility work: We mistakenly reported that would take place tomorrow, November 12th, but that is actually set for November 19th. The closure Saturday NEXT week, from about 8am to 4pm, will close the westbound lane of Western...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
10TV

Kroger announces grand opening for Mix Food Hall in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Kroger and Kitchen United are hosting a grand opening ceremony for the new Mix Food Hall in Gahanna Wednesday. The supermarket chain is welcoming some well-known restaurants to the Kroger Gahanna location on South Hamilton Road from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. during a ceremony. This Kroger is the first in Ohio to launch the Mix Food Hall.
GAHANNA, OH
sciotopost.com

Breaking – Hit and Run at Circleville Fire Department

Circleville – A BOLO (Be on the Lookout) has been pushed to all Pickaway law enforcement looking for a vehicle that hit a Circleville Fire truck and left the scene. According to early reports around 12:15 pm a red (maroon) jeep Cherokee was heading Northbound on North Court street after losing control and striking Ladder 1 (Circlevilles ladder truck) and took off.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Body found on Ohio Interstate was there for hours, police say

An earlier story on the I-71 incident can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – More details are emerging about a body that was found this week on a major Columbus road. Columbus police said an unidentified person was on Interstate 71 South near State Route 104 sometime before 6:15 a.m. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

Congratulations Elizabeth Brown. Let the Musical Chairs to Maintain Power Continue

Joe Motil, former Columbus City Council candidate and longtime community advocate who is circulating petitions to run for Mayor in the 2023 May primary election states, “I wish to congratulate Columbus City Councilwoman Elizabeth Brown on her appointment as President and CEO of the YWCA. And I also want to thank her for occasionally displaying a much-needed independent voice on City Council. If elected as mayor of Columbus I would have enjoyed working with her.”
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: 1 shot while driving in Hilltop neighborhood

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A person was shot while driving their car in the Hilltop neighborhood Thursday night. The Columbus Division of police said the shooting happened at the intersection of South Brinker Avenue and West Mound Street around 11 p.m. The person, who police only described as a male,...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

How Much Do Street Vendors Make at Pumpkin Show?

Circleville – The Circleville Pumpkin show is a huge event for this little tiny town we live in, our town contains around 15,000 people and swells to around 400,00-500,000 people for five days, the question is how much do these vendors really make?. Brandon Schlichter partner owner of Sciotopost...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault

Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser …. Man accused of firing shots at Columbus police cruiser charged with assault. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Evb034. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-13-2022. Overnight Weather Forecast 11-13-2022. FOR MORE:...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

OSHP: Man in custody after pursuit, barricade situation in Madison County

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A London man was taken into custody after leading Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers on a chase through Madison County early Saturday. Troopers from the West Jefferson post were attempting to stop a vehicle for expired registration and a red light violation around 12:30 a.m. on state Route 29 at U.S. Route 42 when the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit began.
MADISON COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Gas Leak Causes Road Closure

MATVILLE RD UPDATE – Around 5 pm on Thursday emergency crews responded to the area of Matville road for a gas leak. Scioto Twp and Harrison Twp responded to the area and blocked the roadway between Carpenter Rd and OH-316 on Matville, due to a large volume of propane that was expelled from a tank.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Semi Accident on I-70

Emergency personnel are on the scene of a semi accident on Interstate 70. The accident took place before 2pm between the Adamsville and Airport Exit. Muskingum County Emergency Management Director Jeff Jadwin said that one semi is on its side and may be leaking. Jadwin said the eastbound passing lane...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy