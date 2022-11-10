NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson confirmed that one controversial play in the Buffalo Bills-Minnesota Vikings game should have been reviewed. The NFL may have had it’s Game of the Year in Week 10 of this season. Two of the best teams in the league did battle, as the 6-2 Buffalo Bills hosted the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The end of the game was pure chaos, as it went to overtime, with the Vikings emerging with the 33-30 win.

