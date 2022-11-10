ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Refs admit they blew a huge call in Bills-Vikings game

NFL senior vice president of officiating Walt Anderson confirmed that one controversial play in the Buffalo Bills-Minnesota Vikings game should have been reviewed. The NFL may have had it’s Game of the Year in Week 10 of this season. Two of the best teams in the league did battle, as the 6-2 Buffalo Bills hosted the 7-1 Minnesota Vikings. The end of the game was pure chaos, as it went to overtime, with the Vikings emerging with the 33-30 win.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
AdWeek

Fred Hickman, Former ESPN and CNN Sports Anchor, Passes Away

For many, the name Fred Hickman fondly takes them back to a time when he and Nick Charles anchored CNN’s nightly sports show, CNN Sports Tonight. Sadly, Hickman passed away Wednesday at the age of 66. He was most recently an anchor & managing editor for the evening newscast...
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
566K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy