State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.

PUTNAM COUNTY, IL ・ 19 HOURS AGO