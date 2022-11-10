Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Robber on bike grabs woman's billfold outside Decatur store, police report
DECATUR — A robber on a bicycle rode up and snatched a woman’s billfold as she was walking from her car to a Decatur grocery store, police report. Detective Sgt. Steve Carroll said the 52-year-old victim was robbed at 6:30 p.m. Friday outside the Aldi store at 510 E. Pershing Road.
starvedrock.media
Rollover in Putnam County; man shot SE of Utica early Sunday
State Police are investigating an apparent shooting early Sunday southeast of Utica. A news release said troopers, around 1am, responded to a site in the 900 block of Route 71 – about two miles east of Route 178. This is also on the west end of what locals call the Starved Rock curves. One person was transported to a local hospital with injuries. State Police are not saying anything more. They do add that anyone who witnessed the shooting or has knowledge of it is asked to call State Police in La Salle.
25newsnow.com
Detailed account of Bloomington stabbing released in arrest statement
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A suspect with a history of drug use, a girlfriend left with over a dozen stab wounds, and a verbal intent to kill. These details and more are part of a new report describing what happened during a stabbing incident Thursday night in Bloomington. Bloomington...
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
wjbc.com
Bloomington Police asking for help identifying three suspects in perfume theft case
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington Police are asking for the public’s help identifying three people who allegedly stole from a Bloomington store. According to a news release, three suspects allegedly stole over $1,100 in various perfumes in late October. During the theft, Police say the suspects punched and knocked down...
1470 WMBD
Police investigating Central Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say one person was nearly hit by gunfire Wednesday night in Central Peoria. Officials say two ShotSpotter alerts indicating what they called “fully automatic gunfire” were reported starting just prior to 8:30 — one on Hanssler Place, another nearby on West Wilcox.
1470 WMBD
Authorites want help finding money thief
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Ill. – Authorities in Tazewell County want the public’s help identifying someone who stole a large amount of cash in a short period of tiem. The Sheriffs Department has released surveillance video from what appears to be various local local banks and their drive-up locations. They...
25newsnow.com
Police confirm Thursday night stabbing was case of domestic violence
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Bloomington Police have identified a local man accused repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at their east side apartment Thursday night, and confirmed they believe it’s a case of domestic violence. While the woman’s injuries were serious, she is expected to survive. Police arrested Chance...
starvedrock.media
Change Of Lawyers In Bureau County Murder Case
For the second time since being charged, a Princeton murder defendant has changed lawyers. The public defender's office in Bureau County is again defending 21-year-old Davijion Robinson of Kewanee. His private counsel, Maureen Williams who was just hired in June, has withdrawn from the case. Despite the change is representation, Robinson's trial date is still set for February.
25newsnow.com
Identity of person wanted after allegedly cashing stolen checks
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) -The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help in identifying a person suspected of cashing stolen checks. Over the span of around 24 hours, this person allegedly stole $20,000, the sheriff’s office. Anyone with information is asked to contact...
25newsnow.com
Man arrested for business burglary in West Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Sheriff’s Office says a Peoria man has been arrested for a business burglary that happened in September at Shelton’s Bar in West Peoria. In a post on Facebook Wednesday, Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins announced the arrest of 32-year-old Gregory...
25newsnow.com
Family of Peoria homicide victim believes bullets weren’t meant for him
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Merian Smith was a football player just weeks away from turning 16, but his life was cut short after he was shot and killed in Peoria. Smith has become the city’s 23rd homicide victim this year, and his family believes the bullets were not meant for him.
wcbu.org
Missing Peoria teenager found dead
A missing 18-year-old University of Illinois student was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Peoria. Peoria police found Deven Lane's body in the 5500 block of North Graceland. He was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the scene by Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. He was last seen alive on Friday night...
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
1470 WMBD
Two juveniles arrested on weapons, home invasion charges
PEORIA, Ill. – Two juveniles are in custody after both were believed to be in possession of guns. Peoria Police say they were investigating a juvenile illegally possessing a gun around 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, following the male to a location on East Corrington from one on Bigelow. The juvenile...
1470 WMBD
Missing Peoria teen, adult male found dead Wednesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood confirmed Wednesday night that Deven Lane, 18, of Peoria has been found dead. “The search for Deven Lane has come to an end. Sadly, the 18-year-old U of I student Deven Lane of Peoria, who had been reported missing by his family, was found deceased this afternoon in central Peoria at an undisclosed location. The manner of his death remains under investigation, however, no foul play is suspected.”
Herald & Review
Man who hit girlfriend and soaked her in gas gets probation
DECATUR — The Decatur man who inflicted a bloody head wound on his girlfriend by clubbing her with a gas pump — and then using it to soak her in fuel — was sentenced to 24 months probation on Thursday. Reginald V. Anderson, 58, had pleaded guilty...
25newsnow.com
15-year-old victim of Peoria gun violence identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a 15-year-old as the victim of the Monday shooting near Quest Charter Academy Middle School. Merian L. Smith, 15, was pronounced brain-dead at 10:11 a.m. Wednesday morning at OSF. This is the 23rd homicide in Peoria this year.
Investigation finds that former Springfield officer’s ‘neo-nazi’ beliefs did not influence arrest records
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — An internal investigation released Wednesday found no discriminatory behavior while on the clock for a Springfield police officer who admitted to writing bigoted social media posts. Former Springfield police officer Aaron Nichols resigned in April after an anonymous blog outed him as a Neo-Nazi and posted screenshots from several anonymous twitter […]
WAND TV
Springfield police looking for hit-and-run driver
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Springfield Police are searching for the person responsible for a hit-and-run accident that left a pedestrian with broken bones. The crash happened in the 2800 block of E. Clearlake Ave. on October 20 around 6:32 a.m. The victim was walking southbound crossing Clearlake Ave when they...
