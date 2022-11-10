ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hardin County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
WHIO Dayton

Local fast food restaurant closed after morning fire

SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a fire a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Springfield. >>Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens. Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the White Castle at the 1900 block of Bechtel Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. The cause of the...
SPRINGFIELD, OH
wktn.com

KHS and KES Conducting Food Drives

Kenton High School and Kenton Elementary students will be participating in Food Drives next week. The High School Food Drive is slated to go from November 14 through the 18. Donations will go to Kenton Full Gospel Church. The Elementary School Food Drive will go from November 14 through the...
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting

BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
BUCYRUS, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30

MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
MORROW COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield

Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WDTN

Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville

SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
SPENCERVILLE, OH
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Reminder: Elks Hosting Veterans Breakfast

The Kenton Elks Lodge will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast Saturday November. The meal will be served at 8:30 tomorrow morning at the Elks located at 157 East Franklin Street in Kenton. It is free for all veterans. The cost is $5 for all others, and the public is welcome.
KENTON, OH
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws

TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
TROY, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser

GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man’s execution date pushed back again

LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction … without endangering other Ohioans.” Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson’s date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
LIMA, OH
peakofohio.com

Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17

The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Bucyrus police officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bucyrus Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shootout between the suspect and a police officer. Friday evening, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of West Charles Street. Police said a "gun battle" ensued between the...
BUCYRUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation

A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
KENTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy