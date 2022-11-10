Read full article on original website
Related
dayton.com
Springfield’s ‘Tent City’ demolished after residents moved to other shelter
Springfield workers moved those dwelling in the West Main Street encampment to hotels and motels in the city before the encampment was demolished this week. Tent City, as its residents call it, was a collection of makeshift shelters at the Springfield Soup Kitchen’s parking lot on West Main Street.
Local fast food restaurant closed after morning fire
SPRINGFIELD — Crews responded to a fire a fast food restaurant Saturday morning in Springfield. >>Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital in Dayton; SB-75 reopens. Springfield fire crews were dispatched to the White Castle at the 1900 block of Bechtel Avenue at around 7:50 a.m. The cause of the...
wktn.com
Donations Sought; Applications Accepted for HCSO Shop with a Cop
Donations are still being accepted for the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office 2022 “Shop with a Cop” program. The annual event will be held on December 3. It allows children from Hardin County to spend a fun-filled day with Hardin County Law Enforcement and volunteers. Shop with a...
wktn.com
KHS and KES Conducting Food Drives
Kenton High School and Kenton Elementary students will be participating in Food Drives next week. The High School Food Drive is slated to go from November 14 through the 18. Donations will go to Kenton Full Gospel Church. The Elementary School Food Drive will go from November 14 through the...
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus Police Department release information about officer involved shooting
BUCYRUS—Bucyrus Police Captain Tom Walker provided the following update on the officer-involved shooting that took place Friday afternoon:. At approximately 4:35 pm Friday, officers from the Bucyrus Police Department were involved in a shootout with an armed suspect. No local citizens, officers, or the suspect were injured. The suspect is in custody.
morrowcountysentinel.com
MCSO investigating multiple shootings on County Road 30
MORROW COUNTY- The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating multiple shootings in the 7000 block of County Road 30. The alleged suspect is in custody in Bucyrus. The County Road 30 incident remains under investigation, this investigation involves multiple agencies covering four counties. The incident in Morrow County...
dayton.com
Before Jonathan Winters was a star, he was terrorizing teachers in Springfield
Throughout a 56-year career that included countless appearances on late-night TV, a starring role among the all-stars of “It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World” and close to a dozen Grammy-nominated comedy albums, Springfield-raised comedy great Jonathan Winters has remained someone whom the Dayton region can be proud to call its own.
Ohio woman scammed by fake Chiweenie rescue on Facebook
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– At the end of August, Kristy Robinson began the online search for a new four-legged friend to add to the family. “We have a Chiweenie now, his name’s Rocky, and my kids decided that he needed a friend,” said Robinson. “So, I’d been searching for a puppy and found, came across this […]
Auditor: more than $21K in misspent funds in Spencerville
SPENCERVILLE — More than $21,000 was found to be misappropriated or misspent by Spencerville village officials, according to a release Thursday by the Ohio Auditor of State. Findings for recovery have been issued against multiple village officials, Auditor Keith Faber announced, after multiple issues were found in the village’s biennial audit for 2019 and 2020. There were 32 findings in that audit.
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
wktn.com
Reminder: Elks Hosting Veterans Breakfast
The Kenton Elks Lodge will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast Saturday November. The meal will be served at 8:30 tomorrow morning at the Elks located at 157 East Franklin Street in Kenton. It is free for all veterans. The cost is $5 for all others, and the public is welcome.
Lottery ticket worth $39.3 million sold at Ohio convenience store this week
This week, a lottery ticket worth almost $40 million was purchased at an Ohio convenience store. Read on to learn which store sold the winning ticket and what to do if you happen to be the lucky person holding the winning numbers.
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Police raise awareness of motorized bicycle laws
TROY — Due to an increase in the use of bicycles with gasoline motors, Troy Police are spreading the word about proper licensing and registration procedures for motorized bicycles. “Any bicycle that moves under its own power, without being pedaled, with an engine under 50cc, is classified as a...
cleveland19.com
Ohio deputy hospitalized after car crashes into cruiser
GREEN CREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed a Sandusky County deputy was hospitalized after a car went through a stop sign and into the cruiser. The crash happened at the intersection of CR-213 at TR-224 in Green Creek Township at approximately 4:34 p.m. on Nov....
Dash cam video shows trooper arrive at on scene as deadly crash occurs on I-70
CLARK COUNTY — A 21-year-old Union County man is dead after three crashes early Wednesday on I-70 eastbound near the Enon Road exit in Mad River Twp. News Center 7 obtained new dash camera video through a public records request. The video shows an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper approaching the scene and seeing the third and deadly crash.
Lima man’s execution date pushed back again
LIMA — A man sentenced to death for a 2002 Lima shooting is receiving another reprieve. Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday that Cleveland Jackson is among three death row inmates to receive reprieves of execution. According to the release from DeWine, the reprieve is due to “ongoing problems involving the willingness of pharmaceutical suppliers to provide drugs to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction … without endangering other Ohioans.” Originally set for June 15, 2023, Jackson’s date of execution is now set for July 15, 2026.
peakofohio.com
Logan County Grand Jury indicts 17
The Logan County Grand Jury handed down several indictments this week. Tanito Petaway – Three counts of Trafficking in Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree, Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the first degree, Major Drug Offender Specification, “MDO”, Specification for Forfeiture of Money in a Drug Case, Illegal Manufacture of Drugs, a felony of the second degree, and Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree.
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in custody after exchanging gunfire with Bucyrus police officer
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bucyrus Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shootout between the suspect and a police officer. Friday evening, an officer tried to stop a vehicle in the 200 block of West Charles Street. Police said a "gun battle" ensued between the...
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation
A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
Comments / 0