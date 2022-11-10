Read full article on original website
Reminder: Elks Hosting Veterans Breakfast
The Kenton Elks Lodge will be hosting a Veterans Breakfast Saturday November. The meal will be served at 8:30 tomorrow morning at the Elks located at 157 East Franklin Street in Kenton. It is free for all veterans. The cost is $5 for all others, and the public is welcome.
KHS and KES Conducting Food Drives
Kenton High School and Kenton Elementary students will be participating in Food Drives next week. The High School Food Drive is slated to go from November 14 through the 18. Donations will go to Kenton Full Gospel Church. The Elementary School Food Drive will go from November 14 through the...
BPD Holds Annual Awards Ceremony
The Bellefontaine Police Department held its 11th annual Awards Ceremony at the Bellefontaine Regional Airport Thursday evening. The keynote speaker was former OSU and NFL player, and current motivational speaker, Roy Hall, Jr. Those receiving awards included:. Sergeant Mike Morgan: Volunteer of the Year and Officer of the Year. .Nichole...
Kenton Man Arrested on Probation Violation
A man was arrested after an incident Thursday evening in Kenton. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 800 block of King Street at around 5:40 Thursday evening in reference to a domestic dispute. Cecil Potter was taken into custody.
