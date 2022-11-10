Assistance League of Phoenix receives 2 recent donations

The New York Community Trust in partnership with The Heisman Trophy Trust have awarded The Assistance League of Phoenix with $10,000 as part of the Heisman Trophy Fund for Youth Development.

In addition, The Charro Foundation awarded The Assistance League of Phoenix $2,500 to assist in providing wardrobe packages for children across the Valley to fulfill basic needs, foster self-esteem and make sure every student enters the classroom ready to learn.

The funding will support the organization’s signature program, Operation School Bell and its mobile unit, the Delivering Dreams Bus, as they work to provide wardrobe packages for over 11,000 students in need this school year.

Each student receives a bundle of items valued at approximately $250 and includes two bottoms, three tops, six pair of socks, six underwear, a sweatshirt, belt, pair of shoes, new book and personalized health kit full of hygiene items.

The organization’s flagship program, Operation School Bell, provides new clothing, shoes and other essentials to children in need. The Delivering Dreams Bus makes the program more accessible to underserved students by coming directly to schools.

Operation School Bell’s Delivering Dreams Buses have been retrofitted into mobile dressing centers. The buses are filled with racks of clothing and shoes, along with private dressing rooms. Volunteers help each child select clothing and ensure that clothes and shoes fit properly.

Assistance League of Phoenix partners with more than 130 Title I schools throughout the year. Each school can select up to 100 children who qualify for the program (students on the free or reduced lunch program).

“We’re so honored to receive support from the New York Community Trust, Heisman Trophy Trust, Scottsdale Charros and The Charro Foundation,” Aimee Runyon, CEO of Assistance League of Phoenix, said in a press release. “It comes at a time when the Operation School Bell program continues to grow along with the need for services for underserved families. The impact of inflation is being felt by all and it has caused a greater need in our community. We added 20 new schools from our waitlist this year and are looking forward to reaching even more students in need and ensuring they have clothes that fit, are durable and contribute to a positive sense of self-esteem.”