ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial delayed until Dec. 5 due to new evidence

By Jake Ingrassia
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q8HQU_0j6FHdNu00

The jury in the quadruple murder retrial for Jose Larin Garcia was dismissed by the judge for nearly a month Thursday.

Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury.

Jurors in the case will return Dec. 5 after new evidence was brought in late. The prosecution and defense will meet next week outside the jury's presence to discuss the new evidence. It was not immediately clear what the evidence is related to.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will have more recent developments in the case on News Channel 3 at 4 and 5 p.m.

BACKGROUND:

Jose Larin Garcia, a Cathedral City man, is accused of killing four people (ages 17-25): Carlos Campos, Jacob Montgomery, Yuliana Garcia and Juan Duarte Raya nearly four years ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dZGwa_0j6FHdNu00
Jose Larin Garcia, 23

The four victims were all found shot and killed on the night of February 3rd, 2019.

Three of the victims were found inside a car that crashed at Sunny Dunes and El Placer roads. The fourth victim was discovered in the street on Canon Dr. few blocks away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NdsiD_0j6FHdNu00

When police arrived on scene, they found Larin Garcia hiding under a truck. They say he appeared intoxicated and covered in blood.

Larin Garcia was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. Security footage shows him running from the hospital later that night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9YJs_0j6FHdNu00

Detectives have testified he then went to a friend’s house who he had buy him a one-way bus ticket to Florida using a fake name. Prosecutors say he was preparing to flee – shaving his head and beard to change his appearance. He was arrested waiting at the bus stop.

Larin Garcia is charged with four counts of murder. He also faces a special-circumstance allegation of committing multiple murders, opening him to the death penalty if convicted.

WEEK 5 IN COURT:

A forensic toxicologist testified about whether drugs or alcohol were detected in the victims' blood samples. A fingerprint examiner who processed seven 9mm bullet casings in this case said he did not find any fingerprints on them.

A DOJ criminalist and weapons expert told the jury after examining the bullet casings from the scene that she believes they were all fired from the same weapon.

Jurors heard an hours-long recording of the undercover operation in Larin Garcia's jail cell .

An undercover agent gave testimony about what Larin Garcia told him while he was posing as an inmate in jail.

WEEK 4 IN COURT:

A friend of Larin Garcia's told the jury that the defendant showed him a gun and threatened to kill someone just days before the murders.

A PSPD detective testified about evidence she collected from the scene and security video she retrieved of Larin Garcia running out of the hospital.

A girlfriend of one of the victims' spoke about showing police Facebook messages sent the night of the murders regarding the fentanyl drug deal at the heart of these murders.

The man the defense says claimed responsibility for the murders testified he did not kill the four victims in this case.

WEEK 3 IN COURT:

Last week, a family friend who harbored Larin Garcia after he fled the from the hospital testified. The jury also heard from the investigator who arrested him later that night at an Indio bus stop.

Larin Garcia's mother took the stand , revealing he called her the night of the murders and she brought him clothes and a cell phone after he ran from the hospital.

Medical examiners testified the victims were all killed instantly by gunshot wounds to the head.

A friend of the defendant spoke about a key phone call she got from the defendant just after the murders happened.

WEEK 2 IN COURT:

The jury heard from a police investigator and a friend of some of the victims.

A hospital nurse who treated Larin Garcia as a trauma patient the night of the murders testified he ran from the emergency department.

A Palm Springs police officer gave testimony key to the defense argument that another man carried out the shootings.

The jury was brought on-location to the scene of the crimes .

WEEK 1 IN COURT:

During opening statements , prosecutor and Deputy District Attorney Samantha Paixao asked the jury to hold Larin Garcia responsible for the four lives she said he stole.

Defense attorney John Patrick Dolan argued that another man, John Olvera, was responsible for the murders.

The jury heard from some of the first people on scene after the murders, including neighbors who saw the dead bodies and the police officer who first made contact with the suspect.

The post Palm Springs quadruple murder retrial delayed until Dec. 5 due to new evidence appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

Four people were shot, with 1 dead in Indio

News channel 3’s Miyoshi Price spoke to the 911 caller. "When I first when I heard them, I was like oh whatever," said Maritza Piñones. "They're part of the event. But then after when I saw the kids running and everything. That's when I was like it was kind of like a freeze moment because The post Four people were shot, with 1 dead in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

The 4th annual Palm Springs police officer association memorial ride

The Palm Springs police officer's association hosted its 4th annual memorial ride. Almost 100 bikers rode through Palm Springs from Palm Springs Motorsports to the Palm Springs police department. The dedication started on behalf of two fallen officers. Police officer Lesley Zerebny, along with police officer Jose 'Gil' Vega, was shot and killed while responding The post The 4th annual Palm Springs police officer association memorial ride appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon

One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon Saturday around 3:30 p.m. A deputy from the Cabazon Sheriff’s Station conducted a traffic enforcement stop of a male suspect on Carmen Avenue west of Rafael Street in Cabazon. The suspect was riding a bicycle on the wrong side of the street and was known The post Man dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Cabazon appeared first on KESQ.
CABAZON, CA
KTLA

More than 100 pounds of fentanyl pills seized in San Bernardino

A traffic stop led to a massive seizure of fentanyl in San Bernardino this week, as well as methamphetamine and a gun, authorities said. During a Thursday traffic stop, “investigators discovered evidence that led to a search warrant” for a home in the 200 block of East 9th Street, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
z1077fm.com

Suspected Twentynine Palms Shooter Arrested After Showing Up For Previous Court Date

The suspect in a Twentynine Palms attempted murder that resulted in Palm Vista Elementary School’s “Shelter in Place” order was arrested after reporting to a court hearing for a previous crime. According to a Sheriff’s report, Pejman Elahi, a 39 year-old resident of Wonder Valley, shot an unidentified victim several times on Wednesday morning (November 10) in the area of Sunset Drive and North Star Ave in Twentynine Palms.
TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA
HeySoCal

Riverside police probe nearly fatal fentanyl poisoning at high school

Riverside police Saturday were continuing an investigation into a near-fatal drug overdose involving a student at Arlington High School who collapsed on campus after consuming a pill containing fentanyl. “This investigation reinforces the ongoing collaborative efforts to educate our community, and more importantly our youth, about the dangerous consequences fentanyl...
RIVERSIDE, CA
etxview.com

Cold case ends in Fontana, 3 people arrested for murder

UPDATE: Detectives with Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, responded to the scene and assumed the investigation. After several months, all investigative leads were exhausted, no suspects were arrested, and the investigation went cold. ORIGINAL: On Monday, November 18, 2019, at around 12:00 pm., deputies from the Fontana Sheriff’s Station got...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

Riverside Police investigating series of home burglaries involving members of South American crime rings

Riverside police are seeking public assistance in locating a group of suspects that have been repeatedly burglarizing homes throughout Riverside County, many of whom they believe are connected to South American crime rings. Detectives began to notice an uptick in home burglaries in January, after a series of crimes occurred in Alessandro Heights, Hawarden Hills and Mission Grove neighborhoods. After investigation, they determined that the crimes were connected to SATG, or South American Theft Groups. "This group is a criminal organization that has been operating throughout the United States to commit home burglaries, and are suspected of about 17 in our city...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Quality of Life Operations Result in 15 Arrests in Lake Elsinore

Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of theft and various other charges following a quality of life operation in Lake Elsinore, authorities announced Friday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department coordinated with loss prevention officers at Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in the city to combat theft and “improve the quality of life of those who shop frequent and reside in the area,” the department said.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA

Man arrested for string of jewelry heists across Southern California

Authorities believe they’ve found the man who has committed a string of jewelry heists across multiple Southern California counties. The 27-year-old suspect, Terence Bernell Smith Jr. from Lynwood, allegedly committed dozens of jewelry thefts across department stores, stealing around $138,000 of merchandise, authorities said. Smith allegedly committed a string of robberies targeting Macy’s, Kay Jewelers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins

As the sixth week of testimony commenced in the Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial for Jose Larin Garcia, jurors heard from a Palm Springs detective. Larin Garcia is accused of fatally shooting four people in Palm Springs in 2019. His first trial ended with a deadlocked jury. Palm Springs Police Investigator Edman Escallada executed a search The post Palm Springs quadruple murder re-trial: Week 6 of testimony begins appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Riverside communities on high alert amid string of home burglaries

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - Riverside police investigators are asking for the public’s help to bust a crime ring with ties to criminal organizations in South America. Criminal crews from South America, also known as "criminal tourists," have been around for decades, but have primarily targeted businesses in the past. Now, officials say they have expanded their criminal enterprise to home burglaries and the Riverside community is being hit hard.
RIVERSIDE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
23K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy