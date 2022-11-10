Pac-12 Game Picks: Can Oregon Hold Position in CFP Rankings By Beating UW?

Among the four teams at the top of the Pac-12 standings, only conference-leader Oregon figures to get any kind of test this week.

The Ducks face hated rival Washington at Eugene as a 13.5-point favorite. Sounds reasonable, considering Oregon has scored 40 points or more eight games in a row.

Not only that, but the Ducks will be eager to continue to impress the College Football Playoff committee, which this week elevated them to No. 6 in their rankings. Oregon needs to climb two more rungs to actually get the Pac-12 its first entry into the four-team tournament for the first time since the Huskies made it in 2016.

Oregon has won the past three meetings, but the average margin of those games was less than 6 points.

Cal hits the road — where it has won just once since the start of the 2020 season — to face an Oregon State team that has been very good against everyone but the top five of the Pac-12. The Beavers lost to USC, Utah and Washington, but are otherwise 6-0.

Week 10 records: Jake 4-2, Jeff 3-3

Season records: Jeff 45-26, Jake 40-31

All picks against the spread

Friday

-- Colorado (plus-34) at USC, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Jake: We’re thinking the Buffaloes will get a garbage score in the final two minutes and lose about 45-14. Pick: Colorado

Jeff: Caleb Williams is liable to throw six TD passes against the Buffaloes. But a 34-point spread favoring a team that has allowed 129 points the past three games? I can’t go there. USC will win, but even 55-22 won’t cover. Pick: Colorado

Saturday

-- Arizona State (plus-9) at Washington State, 12:30 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Those 52 points WSU scored against Stanford look pretty impressive with this game in Pullman, where temperatures will be in the mid-30s. Pick: Washington State

Jeff: The Sun Devils are relieved this game won’t be played at night, but the high temperature in Pullman on Saturday is projected to be 37 degrees. Doubt it’s ever been that cold in Tempe. Pick: Washington State

-- Washington (plus-13.5) at Oregon, 4 p.m., FOX

Jake: The Huskies can score, but the Ducks can score more, especially in Eugene. Pick: Oregon

Jeff: This is perhaps the best rivalry in the Pac-12 and the Huskies can put points on the board. But their defense isn’t as good and the Ducks need style points to impress the College Football Playoff committee. Pick: Oregon

-- Cal (plus-13.5) at Oregon State, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Jake: Oregon State’s strength is its defense, so it’s likely to be a low-scoring game. The Bears will stay just close enough by scoring 14 points. Pick: Cal

Jeff: Oregon State has the best defense Cal has seen in Pac-12 play so far, but the Bears showed me enough in their passing game vs. USC to believe they can keep this game competitive. Pick: Cal

-- Stanford (plus-23) at Utah, 7 p.m., ESPN

Jake: It’s hard to get Stanford’s 52-14 home loss to Washington State out of our mind. Utah might win this one by 40. Pick: Utah

Jeff: With QB Cam Rising back but apparently not at full strength, this seems like a big point spread. But Stanford shows few signs of life and the Utes are a handful in Salt Lake City. Pick: Utah

-- Arizona (plus-19.5) at UCLA, 7:30 p.m., FOX

Jake: The Bruins may have to score more than 50 points to beat the spread against an Arizona team with a strong offense. They’ll get 50, but the Wildcats might get 35. Pick: Arizona

Jeff: If you exclude the Colorado game, Arizona has surrendered at least 45 points to every other Pac-12 opponent. That’s good enough for me. Pick: UCLA

Cover photo of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. by Joe Nicholson, USA Today

