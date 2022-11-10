Read full article on original website
Related
Russian military truck driver, 22, mows down column of conscripts at top-secret training base leaving two dead and 11 hurt
At least two Russian conscripts are dead and 11 have been injured after a truck ran over them at a top-secret training base. Israpil Abkherdilayev, 22, a contract soldier, rammed a KamAZ military transport into the conscripts at a training ground near the city of Mirny, northwest Russia, around 7pm on Thursday.
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia purportedly shown on video
CNN — Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film
Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower
Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Russian judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine in critical condition after being shot in ‘assassination attempt’
A RUSSIAN judge who sentenced Brits to death in Ukraine is said to be in a critical condition after being shot in an assassination attempt. Alexander Nikulin is "fighting for his life" after being shot in Vuhlehirsk, eastern Ukraine, according to Russia's news agency, Tass. Cops said the gunmen were...
Video shows the Taliban whipping women protesting for their right to study
Video appears to show Taliban member whipping female students. Afghan women were whipped by the Taliban for protesting for their right to education after they were denied entry to a university in northeastern Afghanistan for not wearing the burqa. Videos shared on social media showed women students being assaulted by...
BBC
Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning
Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet
Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
6 killed, dozens wounded in explosion along popular Istanbul avenue
Istanbul — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. At least 81 injuries have been reported so far in connection with the blast, according to authorities. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, while visiting the site of the explosion, told reporters that the blast is considered a terrorist act and that a woman was behind the attack, according to state news agency Anadolu. Derya Yanik, the Turkish minister of family and social services, said in a tweet that one of her colleagues...
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
americanmilitarynews.com
Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
Ukrainian paratrooper single-handedly destroys Russian tank at close range
Drone footage shows a Ukrainian soldier emerging from a hiding place to fire a rocket at a Russian tank, prompting an explosion. A T-80 tank drives along a muddy track before a soldier comes out from trees on the left, firing a missile from a close distance, which sends debris flying and smoke billowing into the air.
Hear what Russian officials texted Ukrainian residents under Putin's martial law order
The Kremlin-appointed leaders of the occupied Kherson region in southern Ukraine say they intend to evacuate up to 60,000 civilians further away from the frontline. Residents received a text message asking them to leave due to the threat of shelling by the Ukrainian army. CNN's Nic Robertson reports.
A Russian soldier reveals recent destruction of ammo- He says it's necessary to stop the Ukrainian Forces from taking it
According to a recording of a soldier from the Donetsk People's Republic, Russia has been intentionally blowing up and burning its ammunition supplies in Kherson. This destruction of munitions is said to precede what is described as a "seminal battle" for the Kherson region. [i]
Russian broadcaster that argued for drowning Ukrainian children wants Elon Musk to reverse Twitter ban
The head of Russia Today took to Twitter personally to ask the Tesla CEO and free speech absolutist for help in spreading the Kremlin’s pro-war message.
US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad
A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'
The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line
Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.
Comments / 0