Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
CNN

Sabotage of military helicopters deep inside Russia purportedly shown on video

CNN — Video has emerged purporting to show a man preparing and planting explosives on a Russian military helicopter at an airbase deep inside Russia. Subsequent satellite imagery shows several damaged helicopters at the base in Pskov region in northern Russia. The base is about 35 kilometers from the border with Latvia, but nearly 1,000 kilometers from Ukraine.
TheDailyBeast

British Intelligence Calls Bullshit on Russian Troop Film

Claims of a major new fighting force building up in Belarus on Ukraine’s northern border are likely to be little more than a distraction tactic, according to British intelligence. Belarusian authorities last week released a clip purporting to show Russian troops arriving in Belarus the day after Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said 70,000 of his troops would join up with 15,000 Russian soldiers to form a new “Group of Forces.” On Friday, an intelligence briefing from the U.K.’s defense ministry said the announcement and its attendant video were likely to just be an attempt at distracting Ukrainian forces, saying “it is unlikely that Russia has actually deployed a significant number of extra troops into Belarus.” It added that the Belarusian military probably had “minimal capability to undertake complex operations” and that the announcement itself was likely an attempt to “convince Ukraine to divert forces to guard the northern border.”Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 October 2022 Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/X8IXxY7DrA🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/vGVhbKLVkB— Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) October 21, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
BBC

Sudan: 'No-one to intervene' for woman sentenced to stoning

Efforts to prevent a young Sudanese woman being stoned to death, after she was convicted of adultery, are being hindered by the absence of government ministers in the country. Sudan has been run by a military junta since a coup one year ago. Campaigners say the 20-year-old didn't get a...
Insider

Shocking video shows 'massive' attack by drone boats targeting Russia's Black Sea Fleet

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a "massive drone attack" on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a "terrorist act." A video of the attack, posted by an account called Ukraine Weapons Tracker, appears to show the moment drone boats with explosives targeted Russia's Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea's largest city.
CBS Minnesota

6 killed, dozens wounded in explosion along popular Istanbul avenue

Istanbul — A bomb exploded on a major pedestrian avenue in the heart of Istanbul on Sunday, killing six people, wounding dozens and sending people fleeing as flames rose. At least 81 injuries have been reported so far in connection with the blast, according to authorities. Turkish Vice President Fuat Oktay, while visiting the site of the explosion, told reporters that the blast is considered a terrorist act and that a woman was behind the attack, according to state news agency Anadolu. Derya Yanik, the Turkish minister of family and social services, said in a tweet that one of her colleagues...
Daily Mail

US busts ring of Russians, Latvians and a Ukrainian attempting to smuggle US military tech to to Moscow arms makers - including device for building NUCLEAR weapons

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a round of criminal charges and sanctions related to a complicated scheme to procure military technologies from U.S. manufacturers and illegally supply them to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Some of the equipment was recovered on battlefields in Ukraine, the Justice Department said,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Escapes increase as North Korean workers in Russia are told to ship out to Ukraine

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. More and more North Korean construction workers deployed to Russia are escaping from their jobs after hearing they are to be sent to Russian-controlled areas in Ukraine, sources in Russia told RFA. The cash-strapped North Korean...
The Independent

US aid worker shot dead in front of wife and child in Baghdad

A US aid worker has been shot dead in Baghdad in a rare killing of a foreigner on Iraqi soil, officials said.The man was shot in his car as he entered the street where he lived in Baghdad’s central Karrada district, reported Associated Press (AP) quoting police officials.A car cut him off as he drove through the street and assailants shot him dead.Officials said that the reason behind his killing is not known yet. It is also not clear whether the assailants were attempting to kidnap him.The man’s wife and child were also in the car but were not...
WashingtonExaminer

World's largest plane, destroyed early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, being rebuilt in 'secret location'

The iconic Antonov An-225, the world's largest plane which was destroyed during fighting early in Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is being rebuilt in a "secret facility." Antonov General Director Eugene Gavrylov made the announcement to Bild, adding that it is about 30% complete. The beloved aircraft was totally destroyed in its hangar during fighting at Gostomel airport in the first days of the war in Ukraine when Russian paratroopers launched a surprise assault on the strategic location. The bombed-out wreckage of the plane become an early symbol of the war's destruction, and its reemergence could serve as inspiration for the embattled country.
TheDailyBeast

Now Putin’s Sending Prison Rape Victims to Die on the Front Line

Yevgeny Prigozhin has been touring Russian prisons in an increasingly desperate bid to recruit more soldiers to send into Ukraine. The Wagner supremo is now accused of using “pressure” to recruit raped and abused prisoners from Russia’s penal colonies to join the mercenary group’s frontline fighting units where they are being slaughtered with little training and poor equipment.

