At least 2 reported dead as Nicole weakens after striking Florida's east coast as the first US hurricane in November in nearly 40 years
At least two people have died during the damage wrought by Nicole's overnight landfall Thursday along Florida's eastern shore, which knocked out power to thousands, pushed buildings near collapse and flooded the coast as the first hurricane to hit the United States in November in nearly 40 years.
'Unbelievable': Hurricane Nicole sucked Wilbur-by-the-Sea homes away like tissue paper
Unbelievable. That's how Philip Martin describes the destruction to his three homes suffered recently from Hurricane Nicole in Wilbur-by-the-Sea.
995qyk.com
Only In Florida: 18-Foot Python Eats 5-Foot Alligator
Talk about a case of indigestion! An 18-foot Burmese python was captured and scientists found a five-foot alligator in its belly!. This massive python was found in the Florida Everglades. Since it is an invasive species, the python was euthanized and turned over to scientists for research. The scientists noticed a large bulge in the python’s stomach. Doing what scientist’s do best, they cut the python open to investigate what was causing the large lump. They found a five-foot alligator in they python! In the video, you see that the alligator is pretty well preserved so we’re guessing that the python had recently consumed it and hadn’t started digesting the reptile. Here’s the video and we’re warning you that it isn’t for the squeamish:
fox35orlando.com
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Tropical Storm Nicole weakens to depression, reaches Georgia
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
NBC Bay Area
Hazardous Beach Conditions Along Central California Coastline Sunday
The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California...
click orlando
Bird’s-eye view: Nicole tore chunks from Volusia beaches, snapped homes in half
PONCE INLET, Fla. – New aerial video shows how Hurricane Nicole took bites out of the Volusia County coast, chewing up sand dunes, seawalls and parts of homes. Sky 6 flew over the beaches Friday from Ponce Inlet north to Wilbur-by-the-Sea, where two dozen homes were deemed unsafe and some had already collapsed.
Two Dead From Electrocution as Tropical Storm Nicole Hits Florida
Two people were fatally electrocuted in central Florida Thursday morning when Tropical Storm Nicole downed a power line, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Police said they found a man dead outside his car after making contact with a power line. A woman with him was also electrocuted and died after being transported to a hospital. They are the first reported deaths as Nicole, which made landfall Thursday as a Category 1 hurricane before weakening to a tropical storm, swept across the state’s southeast. “We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”Read it at Orlando Sentinel
Tropical Storm Nicole: Video shows the inside of a Wilbur-By-The-Sea home that crumbled into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A home in the Wilbur-By-The-Sea community in Volusia County has collapsed into the ocean. The home was one of many structures that the county was monitoring after being damaged by Hurricane Ian. Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole washed out some of the home’s foundation...
Nicole makes landfall as Category 1, downgraded to tropical storm
VERO BEACH, Fla. — For the first time since 1985, a hurricane has made landfall in the United States in the month of November. Nicole made landfall on Vero Beach, Florida as a Category 1 on Thursday around 3 a.m. It has now been downgraded to a tropical storm.
Hazardous beach conditions expected along CA coastline
(BCN) — The National Weather Service is forecasting hazardous beach conditions along the central California coastline Sunday due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents. Hazardous beach conditions are expected between 10 a.m. Sunday and 10 a.m. Monday. This is for west- and northwest-facing beaches along the central California coastline. KRON On […]
News4Jax.com
Choose Your View: Nicole impacts Northeast Florida
From flooding in Downtown St. Augustine and Doctors Lake to the impacts in Downtown Jacksonville and along the beaches, you can choose your view of what’s happening live with Tropical Storm Nicole from our News4JAX SkyCam Network. We’ve also got live cams from along the coast and cities throughout...
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
