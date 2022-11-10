Read full article on original website
Related
One Dead, Father & Son Missing in Canoe Tragedy in Grant County
Recovery efforts continue after a deadly canoeing accident in Grant County. One child is dead, another is hospitalized and their father and brother are missing. The canoe accident happened Friday night at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:. The father, age 32,...
Richland Man Arrested After Year-Old Child Drowns in Bathtub
Richland Police now say the drowning of a 1-year-old child at the Woodspring Inn and Suites has resulted in a man being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Richland Police and EMS responded to the Hotel, located at 1370 Tapteal Drive in Richland for a report of a possible drowning. They found a one-year-old, and Richland medics were able to restore the child's heartbeat.
Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake
The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
Kennewick Welcomes Frida’s Mexican Grill to the Food Truck Plaza at Columbia Gardens
Another food truck has been added to Tri-Cities' Food Truck Plaza. Frida's Mexican Grill is open for business at 325 East Columbia Drive in Kennewick. According to their Facebook page, the food truck is open from 10 am to 7 pm Monday through Friday and from 7 am to 7 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Pasco Police Department’s Joke About Marines Eating Crayons Explained
In case you missed it in the lead-up to Veterans Day, the United States Marine Corps celebrated its 247th birthday yesterday. To commemorate, the Pasco Police Department dispersed the dankest of memes. When I saw their post, I had to do a double-take. For a police department that has set...
Help Tri-Cities Hungry with 5th Annual Food Drive This Friday
This Friday November 11th is the 5th Annual Food Drive benefiting the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Here is how you can help Tri-Cities hungry this year!. The 5th Annual Tri-Cities Food Drive with Townsquare Media. This Friday November 11, multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media have teamed up with Summit Funding...
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
You Won’t Believe What This Kennewick Thief Did to a Stolen Vehicle
I wasn't sure what to make of this when I first saw it. And the comments on the Kennewick Police Facebook are comical. I can only imagine what the original owner of the stolen truck must be thinking, "Who would do this to my vehicle?" I wonder how many vehicles...
Trying to Vote? Some Tri-Cities Ballot Boxes Have Moved
If you are trying to drop your voting ballot in the same place you always have, surprise but some have changed locations or have been removed. If they have moved, where can you drop off your ballot today?. Ballot Boxes in Kennewick Have Moved. If you look at one of...
Drone and K-9 Flush Car Theft Suspects Out of Cornfield near Pasco
Years ago, before the widespread use of K-9's and now drones, these four suspects might have been able to elude Deputies. But not now. Four auto theft suspects flushed out of cornfield near Pasco. Late Monday evening, a Franklin County Deputy attempted to pull over a speeding car that was...
Amazon Text Scam Hitting Benton & Franklin Counties, Don’t Fall for it!
The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting. Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link. NEVER click on any links...
Fun, Fantastic Fashions Customized for Canines Created by Kennewick Woman
Anyone who has a dog LOVES to dress them up. No matter what time of year, it's always fun to dress up our dogs to suit the occasion. Some dogs enjoy it. And, some dogs don't. A Kennewick business creates customized clothing for dogs. K9 Haberdashery is a business online...
Think You’re Safe in Stolen Car? License Plate Reader Nails Suspect
An Adams County Deputy apprehended a woman driving a stolen car near Othello after his car 'told' him it had been taken. A few months ago, we reported how more law enforcement agencies in our area are using Axom license plate scanners. The tech, made by the same company that makes most body cameras worn by officers, can scan license plates from a distance of up to 50 feet and can capture a plate at a combined closing speed of up to 140 miles per hour (meaning if the offender is going 70 and the officer is as well towards each other, it can still capture the plate).
Can You Help a Discarded Pasco Golden Lab Find a New Loving Home?
I got a text yesterday from Pet Overpopulation Prevention and was saddened by the message. One of the Pet Overpopulation Prevention animals is in need of a new home to no fault of their own and my heart's breaking for this sweet guy. Wesson's owners sold their property and are...
97 Rock
Pasco WA
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0