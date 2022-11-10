ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

One Dead, Father & Son Missing in Canoe Tragedy in Grant County

Recovery efforts continue after a deadly canoeing accident in Grant County. One child is dead, another is hospitalized and their father and brother are missing. The canoe accident happened Friday night at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge near Warden. According to the Grant County Sheriff's Office:. The father, age 32,...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
Richland Man Arrested After Year-Old Child Drowns in Bathtub

Richland Police now say the drowning of a 1-year-old child at the Woodspring Inn and Suites has resulted in a man being charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter. Richland Police and EMS responded to the Hotel, located at 1370 Tapteal Drive in Richland for a report of a possible drowning. They found a one-year-old, and Richland medics were able to restore the child's heartbeat.
RICHLAND, WA
Son Accused of Running Over Mother With Car Near Moses Lake

The investigation continues, but Grant County Deputies say they believe alcohol was involved. A man is accused of running over his mother with a car early Thursday. The GCSO says a 29-year-old man is in the Grant County jail after allegedly striking his mother with a vehicle in the early morning hours near Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
Help Tri-Cities Hungry with 5th Annual Food Drive This Friday

This Friday November 11th is the 5th Annual Food Drive benefiting the Tri-Cities Food Bank. Here is how you can help Tri-Cities hungry this year!. The 5th Annual Tri-Cities Food Drive with Townsquare Media. This Friday November 11, multiple radio stations from Townsquare Media have teamed up with Summit Funding...
RICHLAND, WA
Amazon Text Scam Hitting Benton & Franklin Counties, Don’t Fall for it!

The Benton County Sheriff's Office is warning you of the latest scam involving texting. Don't fall for it. Scammers are texting phony links attached to messages. The scammers say they are Amazon and ask you to update your personal billing information on the provided link. NEVER click on any links...
Think You’re Safe in Stolen Car? License Plate Reader Nails Suspect

An Adams County Deputy apprehended a woman driving a stolen car near Othello after his car 'told' him it had been taken. A few months ago, we reported how more law enforcement agencies in our area are using Axom license plate scanners. The tech, made by the same company that makes most body cameras worn by officers, can scan license plates from a distance of up to 50 feet and can capture a plate at a combined closing speed of up to 140 miles per hour (meaning if the offender is going 70 and the officer is as well towards each other, it can still capture the plate).
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
