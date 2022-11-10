Read full article on original website
Republican Kari Lake narrows gap in Arizona governor race
PHOENIX (AP) — The nation’s last undecided race for governor got even closer Sunday as Democrat Katie Hobbs’ lead shrank against Republican Kari Lake in the race to lead Arizona, but it was too early to call. Hobbs led by 26,000 votes, a 1 point margin, down...
Why the AP hasn’t called the Arizona governor’s race
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable.
2 US House seats in Oregon still unresolved in tight races
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The races for two US House seats in Oregon remained unresolved Friday heading into the weekend, with tens of thousands of ballots left to be counted in the vote-by-mail state. In Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer had a thin lead over Democrat Jamie...
Republican candidate for Oregon governor Drazan concedes
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Republican candidate for Oregon governor Christine Drazan conceded on Friday that she lost the race to Democrat Tina Kotek. Drazan said the math shows that, even with ballots remaining to be counted, she cannot win. She pointed out that Kotek has won less than 50% of the vote, with unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson taking a share.
Colorado voters decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms
DENVER (AP) — Colorado voters have passed a ballot initiative to decriminalize psychedelic mushrooms for people 21 and older and to create state-regulated “healing centers” where participants can experience the drug under supervision. Colorado becomes the second state, after Oregon, to vote to establish a regulated system...
Trump-backed Vegas sheriff tops Democrat for Nevada governor
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican Joe Lombardo, a career police officer-turned-elected sheriff in Las Vegas who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has been elected governor in Nevada. “I’ve dedicated my life to protecting and serving our community, and now, I’m honored to have the opportunity to protect...
Police: No powder found in envelopes in candidate’s office
PHOENIX (AP) — An envelope that had been reported by the campaign of the Republican candidate for Arizona governor as containing a white powder was thrown away before it could be analyzed, and no powder was found in two other letters the campaign turned over to authorities, officials said.
California Assembly announces leadership change for 2023
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon says he will step down next summer, ending what will be a seven-year run as one of the state’s most powerful politicians before he is termed out of office in 2024. Rendon said Thursday he will relinquish the speakership...
Utility backs solar farm atop capped Kentucky coal ash pit
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The nation’s largest public utility has proposed building a $216 million solar farm project in Kentucky atop a capped coal ash storage pit at one of its coal-fired power plants. The federal Tennessee Valley Authority voted Thursday to advance the initiative at Shawnee Fossil...
