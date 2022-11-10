Read full article on original website
Related
Cop27: focus on water as conference enters second week - live
Monday is water and gender day at the climate conference being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
WLOS.com
Trump claims he saved DeSantis from losing 2018 election by sending in federal agents
WASHINGTON (TND) — Former President Donald Trump has been on a social media tear following the 2022 midterm elections, and now claims he used the U.S. Department of Justice to stop Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's election from being "stolen" in 2018. In a post on his Truth Social platform,...
Ukrainian president visits liberated Kherson, thanks allies for support
KHERSON, Ukraine, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited Kherson on Monday, days after a Russian troop withdrawal from the southern Ukrainian city after months of occupation, a Reuters witness said.
Russia-Ukraine war live news: race to restore power and water in Kherson; murdered civilians found, Zelenskiy says
Kherson’s mayor says humanitarian situation is ‘severe’; Zelenskiy accuses Russian soldiers of more than 400 war crimes
Climate confab heads into final week, warming goal uncertain
SHARM EL-SHEIKH (AP) — Global climate talks in Egypt headed into their second half on Monday with plenty of uncertainty left over whether there’ll be a substantial deal to combat climate change. Tens of thousands of delegates from nearly 200 countries, observers, experts, activists and journalists, returned to...
WLOS.com
US gives millions to American universities promoting anti-West ideologies, report finds
In this week's Waste of the Week, a report finds millions of U. S. dollars have been given to 11 American universities that fund overtly anti-West ideologies. The report, Hijacked: The Capture of America’s Middle East Studies Centers, states these centers have veered far away from their original purpose, now pushing "overtly anti-West ideologies" centering on social issues such as Islamophobia and immigration at the university level.
Trump news – live: Mike Pence says Trump ‘endangered me and my family’ on Jan 6 in new interview
Mike Pence has blamed Donald Trump for endangering his and his family’s life during the January 6 riots at the US Capitol last year.“The president’s words were reckless,” Mike Pence tells ABC News in an interview set to air on Monday, adding he “endangered me and my family and everyone”.It comes as Lara Trump issued a warning to Florida Republican governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 presidential nomination race, as he has emerged as the frontrunner to challenge Mr Trump during the midterm campaign.Meanwhile, Mr Trump faces the fury...
Australian PM takes 'goodwill' into meeting with China's Xi
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says he will soon meet Chinese President Xi Jinping for the first face-to-face talks between the nations' leaders in five years
Goldman Sachs expects "significant" decline in U.S. inflation in 2023
Nov 14 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs said it expects a "significant" decline in U.S. inflation next year due to easing in supply chain constraints, a peak in shelter inflation and slower wage growth.
G20 news – live: Xi Jinping lands in Bali ahead of closed-door meeting with Biden
Chinese president Xi Jinping arrived in Bali, Indonesia earlier today where he will hold an in-person meeting with Joe Biden for the first time since the Democrat’s election as president.The world’s two most powerful leaders will meet on the sidelines of the Group of 20 (G20) summit for talks on issues ranging from Beijing’s aggression towards Taiwan to Russia’s war on Ukraine.Biden is expected to push for a commitment to maintaining “peace and stability” in Taiwan while China has repeatedly stated its goal of “reunifying” with the island, by force if necessary.Although the two leaders have had virtual meetings...
EU set to pile more sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protesters
BRUSSELS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - European Union foreign ministers gathered in Brussels on Monday to impose more sanctions on Iran in response to what the bloc has condemned as Tehran's widespread use of force against peaceful protesters.
Ukraine-Russia news – live: Putin’s fleeing troops ‘loot Kherson’s historical artefacts’
Ukraine’s defence ministry has claimed that Russian troops “stole everything” as they retreated from Kherson, including a raccoon from a zoo.In a video posted on Twitter that appears to show a Russian serviceman putting raccoons in a cage, the ministry wrote: “The occupiers stole everything from Kherson: paintings from art galleries, antiquities from museums, historic manuscripts from libraries. “But their most prized loot was a raccoon they stole from a zoo. Steal a raccoon and Die.”Meanwhile, president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russian forces of committing “the same atrocities as in other regions of our country” before they were forced...
Comments / 0