Clinton County honors veterans
The annual Clinton County Veterans Day Program was held Friday morning in the Clinton County Courthouse. Guest speaker was Ohio Military Hall of Fame inductee Terry Kerr, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force (Ret.). On Wednesday the venue was, due to the rain forecast, moved inside instead of at the outdoor Veterans...
20th Century Club of Blanchester meets
The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program
As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
Heys paces Quakers, who await at-large berth in nationals
HOLLAND, Mich. – The Wilmington College men’s cross country team had three individuals place in the top 15 of the Great Lakes Regional Meet Saturday. The women’s team had its season end at the regional meet. AJ Houseman, a Clinton-Massie graduate, ran 27:01.2 to pace the WC trio. Kaitlyn Rauch ran 27:36.5 and Julia Bystrom was clocked in 28:03.8.
College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
College quartet earns All-OAC post-season honors
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College women’s soccer team had four individuals earn All-Ohio Athletic Conference honors. Alex Wilson earned first team All-OAC honors and was also named Co-Freshman of the Year while a trio of Quakers – Haley Fulton, Gabriella Gordon and Lauren Galloway – garnered third team All-OAC recognition.
WC falls short in football finale 21-13
ADA — The Wilmington College football team took a 13-7 lead late in the third quarter, but Ohio Northern University scored the final 14 points to defeat the Quakers 21-13 in the season finale for both teams Saturday afternoon. ONU held a slight 328-303 advantage in total yards, doing...
Lewis leads WC in OT thriller in Raizk Memorial
WILMINGTON — Ohio Wesleyan missed a free throw and jumper in the final seconds of overtime and the Wilmington College women’s basketball team took advantage with a 62-59 overtime win Saturday in the championship game of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament at Hermann Court. Kennedy Lewis made two...
WC women advance to Raizk title games with comeback win
WILMINGTON — The Wilmingotn College women’s baskteball team overcame a 13-point deficit by outscoring Grove City College 45-28 in the second half of a 77-65 victory on the first day of the Fred Raizk Memorial Tournament Friday at Hermann Court. Wilmington trailed 57-56 after three quarter then outscored...
Two first-teamers lead men’s soccer honorees
WESTERVILLE — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team placed seven on the All-Ohio Athletic Conference men’s soccer teams. Fifth-year seniors Elorm Dogbey and Michael Owusu earned first team All-OAC recognition, seniors Jeffry Vasquez and Casey Miller were named second team All-OAC and seniors Yusef Muqtadir and Grant Murray as well as freshman goalkeeper Thomas Grimes garnered third team All-OAC honors.
Week 13 Final: Wyoming 40, Clinton-Massie 7
WEST CHESTER — CJ Hester ran for 372 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as unbeaten Wyoming ended Clinton-Massie’s storybook season in a Div. IV Region 16 semifinal game at Firebird Field on the Lakota West High School campus. For Clinton-Massie, the season ends at 7-6. That’s a marked...
