ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

In His Own World: Casey Cadwallader’s Mugler Takes Shape

By Hikmat Mohammed
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago

LONDON It’s been five years since American designer Casey Cadwallader was unveiled as the artistic director of French fashion house Mugler .

During his tenure, he has revamped the house to create a different kind of buzz — one that veers from the theatrics of founder Thierry Mugler with a more demure take on the brand’s design codes on what celebrating the body could mean.

More from WWD

“So much has changed, I remember the very beginning, walking into an office with a team and adding to that team and watching them flourish,” Cadwallader told WWD, crediting success to the people he works with.

“Learning what Mugler is over time and adapting to it myself. In a way I became Mugler over like four years and it’s such a funny thing to watch that process. I feel like I’ve grown up a lot and Mugler has grown up a lot; we have so many more people on the team now,” Cadwallader said.

His success has brought him to London to baptize the four-week-long opening of “Body Spaces,” a pop-up with Selfridge’s Corner Shop sampling the best bits of Mugler in the brand’s signature hue of lilac blue, including select pieces from the fall 2022 and spring 2023 collections, limited-edition fragrances and festive gifts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Chr1u_0j6FFfVS00
Mugler Spring 2022

“I remember the channel FashionTV when growing up and I saw Mugler shows there,” reminisced Cadwallader, about his introduction to his current position.

His older sister was a George Michael disciple, which also helped, he said. “I definitely remember the ‘Too Funky’ music video as a standout, that was how I knew that Mugler was this fascinating thing over there in Paris, but I didn’t know someday I would be a part of it,” he said.

“I come from New Hampshire in the U.S., pretty small town, and I was very connected to the television because I was trying to absorb as much culture as I could from that box,” said Cadwallader, in his softly spoken accent, with more the mannerisms of an architect than a fashion designer.

He has a degree in architecture from Cornell University that helps guide his current practice, especially when it comes to being conscious of waste, contours of the body and using design as a means to manipulate the eye.

“It’s always a race, even if the collection is small, it’s very technically challenging what we do, and also very precise,” he said. He questions everything around him and the benefits behind decisions — he calls it a “very architect way to think.”

Cadwallader only designs two collections per year, and since the pandemic, he’s moved away from the traditional runway and has opted for video formats.

“I just made a promise to myself and the world that I would not make a boring fashion video so that it became this pursuit of, how can we make this crazy thing that takes the runway and breaks it apart and makes it full of surprises and entertainment,” he said.

“There’s something very different with the film, where Bella Hadid can stare you down through the camera, and you can feel her. You feel her when she walks by on the runway too, but it’s very different to look into someone’s eyes and to also be able to do things that you can’t do live very easily like stunts and CGI,” Cadwallader said.

For Mugler’s previous three collections, Cadwallader has been working with film director Torso on a trilogy of films, leaving him in full control of the narrative he puts out there, from the visual language to overarching storytelling of the brand — but the hardest part is letting his cast go, which has featured Dominique Jackson, Megan Thee Stallion , Chloë Sevigny and Hunter Schafer.

“We said that the films were a trilogy, meaning ‘Is that it?’ putting the question mark into people’s minds,” he said. He has no intention to snap back to the way things were before the COVID-19 pandemic, and said he loves what he’s doing because he doesn’t really pay attention to what other people are doing. His priority remains to push new formats.

Cadwallader often starts with the Mugler archive as a touchpoint for its many different flavors and themes.

“And then what I bring to that is much more personal. I research anything from the shape of a car fender to remind me of the shape of a dress hip, to modern art and antiquities. I look at a lot of auctions and kind of end up with a mood board that’s all these different things that I’m really personally attracted to and somehow that informs the print or materiality of the season,” he said, explaining that being subjective is the way to “end up doing something that’s your own direction and it’s so important to stay in your own lane.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45lXTN_0j6FFfVS00
Mugler Fall RTW 2021

Staying in his own path doesn’t mean Cadwallader is not open to collaborating. In February, he partnered with Jimmy Choo’s Sandra Choi on a footwear collection, where she said “Casey is shoe-obsessed, I found my soulmate.”

Cadwallader, a discreet dresser in head to toe black with a cap and silver necklace, has one secret obsession: watches. He only owns one watch, but has a photo album dedicated to them on his mobile, from vintage 1920s Patek Philippe to Audemars Piguet.

“It would be my honor and I would love to collaborate on a watch for sure [with Patek Philippe],” he said, adding that he would jump first to “look at the ones from the 1920s. They make some really good ones now, of course, but my favorites are the old ones.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

25 Best Work Dresses for Every Office Environment

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. Shopping for workwear might seem exhausting for some, but work dresses for women can easily beat those daily “what to wear” conundrums. Whether you are heading back to a creative office, navigating a stricter business professional dress code, or simply looking for a new interview outfit, dresses for work offer an easy outfit solution to the hectic morning rush when you need to look presentable but don’t have a lot of time for styling. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of...
WWD

London’s V&A Museum Acquires Tea, Coffee Set Owned by Karl Lagerfeld

LONDON — The Victoria & Albert museum is adding a dash of Karl Lagerfeld panache to its Wedgwood Collection with the purchase of a rare, Art Deco tea and coffee set that was previously owned by the designer. The Campanula tea and coffee set was designed by Paul Follot for Wedgwood and acquired from the estate of the designer, a knowledgeable and voracious collector, who died in 2019.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 The museum, which also purchased the accompanying set of Follot’s design drawings, said no...
WWD

Gucci Recruits Communications Director From Louis Vuitton

MILAN — Gucci continues to make strategic hires to ramp up its internal divisions. In its latest move, the Italian luxury powerhouse named Benjamin Cercio global communications director, starting Monday. He will report to Susan Chokachi, Gucci’s executive vice president, chief brand and client officer. Cercio will be...
WWD

Natasha Lyonne Wraps Up in Houndstooth Prints With Miu Miu Blazer at Ferragamo’s ‘A New Dawn’ Launch Soiree on Rodeo Drive

Natasha Lyonne attended Ferragamo’s cocktail party at the brand’s Beverly Hills, California, flagship store on Rodeo Drive to celebrate a preview of A New Dawn, a capsule collection by Maximilian Davis. The actress wore a white button-down shirt and black overalls overlaid with a single-breasted houndstooth check jacket from Miu Miu draped over her shoulders. More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks She accessorized with a white Miu Miu matelassé nappa leather mini hobo bag, a gold necklace and rings. Her black...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
WWD

Photography Students Put Subversive Lens on Jean Paul Gaultier Perfumes

FRAGRANCE FOLLIES: The perfume bottles are smushed into jelly salads, shoved into underwear and cradled in various nether regions. It makes for a provocative exhibition at Jean Paul Gaultier’s Paris headquarters, open to the public for the first time through Sunday. Called “Under Your Smell,” the show features the...
WWD

Tiffany Trump Wears Elie Saab for Wedding Day

THE TIES THAT BIND: Tiffany Trump decided on an Elie Saab wedding gown for her nuptials Saturday to Michael Boulos, and she wasn’t the only one dressed to the nines or sporting that designer label. Her billionaire husband exchanged his vows in a black tuxedo, but his label of choice was not the same as his new bride’s, as had been indicated by a Trump spokesman Saturday. Elie Saab was the preferred designer of Trump’s mother, Marla Maples, according to the Trump spokesman.More from WWDIvana Trump Celebrating the Fashion Community Through the YearsElie Saab Resort 2023Photos of Julia Roberts in 'Gaslit' The...
WWD

Meet Ashley Benson’s New Genderless Fragrance Brand, ASH by Ashley Benson

When Ashley Benson goes to Paris, she stays at Hotel Costes.  From the plush velvet couches, to the dim, ambient lighting and black lacquered walls, the hotel’s atmosphere offers Benson precisely the home-away-from-home feeling she seeks during her frequent travels. More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW What helps, too, is the cache of candles, lotions and fragrances reminiscent of her everyday life that the Los Angeles-native-turned-New-Yorker brings to each destination.  “I’ve always mixed-and-matched different perfumes I’ve collected over the years,” said Benson...
FLORIDA STATE
WWD

Lindsay Lohan Pops in Red Versace Dress for ‘Jimmy Fallon’ While Promoting ‘Falling for Christmas’

Lindsay Lohan appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Nov. 10, looking holiday-ready in red. For her television appearance to promote her Netflix film “Falling for Christmas,” the actress wore a red leather sleeveless Versace dress. She coordinated the dress with a pair of pointy-toe white heels from Le Silla. She accessorized with several rings adorning her fingers and statement hoop earrings.More from WWDRock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout Looks Lohan recently began working with celebrity stylist Law Roach, who has dressed...
WWD

Eddie Redmayne Enters the ‘Fabulous World of Dior’ in Shirt-free Oblique Suit for Harrods’ Holiday Takeover

Eddie Redmayne attended Dior’s dinner at Kensington Palace on Thursday in London to celebrate the opening of “The Fabulous World of Dior” at Harrods. To help Dior ring in their new department store collaboration, Redmayne wore a black wool notch lapel oblique suit, black leather loafers and a leaf brooch all from Dior. The actor wore no shirt underneath, leaving the focus on the suit.
WWD

Norah Jones Helps Dior Cap 10-year Sponsorship of Guggenheim International Gala

Wednesday night’s Guggenheim International Gala was a bittersweet affair. On one hand, it was an opportunity for the museum’s supporters to take in the recent Alex Katz retrospective “Gathering” after hours; on another, the evening marked the conclusion of Dior’s 10-year sponsorship of the event, and the forthcoming departure of Guggenheim director Richard Armstrong after 14 years with the museum. Guests including Thuso Mbedu; Rachel Brosnahan — who recently finished filming the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; “Rosaline” star Isabela Merced; Dior beauty ambassadors Christian Serratos and Nina Dobrev; Alexandria Daddario, and Maye Musk all donned Dior looks for...
WWD

The Attico Teams With Sant Ambroeus Café on Capsule

MILAN — The Attico’s Gilda Ambrosio and Giorgia Tordini may have become modern social media style stars themselves, but if asked who their own fashion icons are, the answer may surprise some people. The chic Milanese Ladies Who Lunch, locally known as “sciure” and often seen strolling around the city in their impeccably cut coats and shiny patent leather tote bags, have always charmed the duo.More from WWDLola Rykiel Presents Pompom Capsule With Café de Flore, Judith LeiberBlumarine X Hello Kitty Capsule CollectionAll the Pieces from the Palace and Juergen Teller Capsule Collection The designers regularly attend storied local cafés, including Sant...
WWD

Miranda Lambert Goes Pink in Vintage Mugler Dress With Lace and Floral Details for CMA Awards 2022 Red Carpet

Miranda Lambert arrived on the red carpet for the Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday wearing a pink and black lace dress by Thierry Mugler. The singer’s formfitting pink dress was embroidered with allover black lace and accented with a small black lace train. The look came from vintage designer company Morphew.
NASHVILLE, TN
WWD

Watches of Switzerland’s Exclusive, Edie Campbell’s Capsule, Karl’s Tea Set at the VA

EXCLUSIVE PARTNER: Watches of Switzerland is the exclusive U.S. partner with the Grand Prix D’Horlogerie de Geneve. “Watches of Switzerland is honored to be selected as the GPHG’s official organizing partner of the 2022 exhibition,” said David Hurley, deputy chief executive officer of Watches of Switzerland Group. “When we opened our SoHo flagship four years ago, we wanted to shift the luxury retail status quo and set out to create an environment of education and discovery — looking to grow the appreciation of watchmaking in our market. This partnership and exhibition will give our audience the first look at this year’s height of...
WWD

The Edit Ldn’s Moses Rashid Talks Yeezy, Preloved and Coming to America

LONDON — The Edit Ldn, the fast-growing sneaker resale platform founded by Moses Rashid, has big plans for the U.S. market next year. Having recently secured an additional $3.5 million in funding from its investor, the platform is looking to turn its focus to the American market. It aims to set up a local team by next fall and open a retail location in Las Vegas by winter. More from WWDUp Close with The RealReal's 'Joy of Making and Creating' Recollection 04How Prada Anticipated the Luxury Sneakers TrendNike Debuts 2020 Sneaker Styles at NYFW At the time of the interview, Rashid was traveling around...
WWD

Fashion Label Håndvaerk Resets for Spring 2023

Launched in 2013 by husband-and-wife duo Esteban Saba and Petra Brichnacova, luxe casual essentials label Håndvaerk is returning for the spring season with a new focus on mens and womenswear in a “trend-forward” direction; the collection was designed by a new design team under the lead of Creative Director Brichnacova. “We were inspired to create a functional wardrobe to stand the test of time grounded in amazing fabrics, clean lines, generous proportions, a natural color palette — a uniform for a strong modern consumer,” Brichnacova told WWD of the neutral-toned, versatile spring collection, which continues to embrace the brand’s long withstanding...
WWD

The 20 Best Wallets for Women to Invest in Now and Carry Forever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, WWD may receive an affiliate commission. As we gear up for the new season, it’s time to ask yourself a few style questions. First, are your fall wardrobe staples in order? Second, do you have the wide-leg jeans you’ve been wanting? Third, have you taken the plunge on the designer bag or shoe you’ve contemplated? And lastly, just as your phone, keys, and wallet play an integral part in your daily life, ask yourself if your go-to wallet lives up to your expectations.More from WWDPhotos of...
WWD

Ten Beauty Brands Winning in Influencer Marketing

Third-quarter report cards are in, and it looks like microinfluencers and sponsored dupe content are among the key drivers in brands’ Brand Vitality Scores (VIT).  Traackr’s proprietary metric, VIT measures the reach, engagement and quality of a brand’s influencer content in order to assess how a brand’s investment in such content correlates to its sales performance.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW Per Traackr, Maybelline saw a 125 percent quarter-over-quarter increase in VIT, with part of that lift coming from the...
WWD

Jonathan Cohen Debuts Spring 2023 Collection

“The collection started as I was doing some spring cleaning and came across an old box of books. I was pulling out three books from my favorite artists, Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Judi Regal; I was thinking about the commonalities between them, how they were overshadowed by their male counterparts. Feeling that way through creativity — it was inspired by imagining them in their studios painting. There’s a psychedelic, dripping painting feel,” New York-based designer Jonathan Cohen said of his spring collection’s standout knit dress and a shrunken cardigan with warped rainbow stripes. He continued the idea with saturated...
NEW YORK STATE
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy