Tyler sports bar being investigated for violation in connection to fatal crash involving Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Tyler sports bar is being investigated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) in relation to the fatal crash that resulted in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos in July, said TABC.

The bar that is involved in this case is Where’s Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler. TABC said, the business violated a rule and “was operating in a place or manner that would endanger public health.” According to authorities, the business was serving alcohol in a way that would be dangerous.

“We want to make sure that businesses are held accountable and when possible we get them back in compliance,” said Chris Porter, TABC Public Information Officer. “But we are gonna make sure that they are being held responsible and that they are following the law and keeping the public safe.”

TABC also said they are still trying to determine the penalty for this violation which could include a settlement or a hearing.

29-year-old Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after he was hit by a drunk driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto , 21, of Grand Prairie, was arrested in connection to the crash and charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

Tammi Braxton, victim specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving said people should make travel arrangements to stay safe when drinking.

“Stay where they’re at, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a cab, call a friend, call somebody to pick them up and not get behind the wheel of the car,” said Braxton.



