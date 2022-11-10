ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Tyler sports bar being investigated for violation in connection to fatal crash involving Smith County deputy

By Cynthia Miranda, Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44EHcW_0j6FFPKi00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – A Tyler sports bar is being investigated by the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) in relation to the fatal crash that resulted in the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos in July, said TABC.

Smith County Sheriff: Drunk driver strikes, kills deputy on final day of training

The bar that is involved in this case is Where’s Rufus Sports Bar in Tyler. TABC said, the business violated a rule and “was operating in a place or manner that would endanger public health.” According to authorities, the business was serving alcohol in a way that would be dangerous.

“We want to make sure that businesses are held accountable and when possible we get them back in compliance,” said Chris Porter, TABC Public Information Officer. “But we are gonna make sure that they are being held responsible and that they are following the law and keeping the public safe.”

TABC also said they are still trying to determine the penalty for this violation which could include a settlement or a hearing.

Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver on Highway 155

29-year-old Deputy Lorenzo Bustos died after he was hit by a drunk driver, according to the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniel Nyenze Nyabuto , 21, of Grand Prairie, was arrested in connection to the crash and charged with intoxicated manslaughter.

Tammi Braxton, victim specialist with Mothers Against Drunk Driving said people should make travel arrangements to stay safe when drinking.

“Stay where they’re at, call an Uber, call a Lyft, call a cab, call a friend, call somebody to pick them up and not get behind the wheel of the car,” said Braxton.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0j6FFPKi00


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Gun Barrel City police arrest two suspects in shooting

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - A man and woman were arrested on Saturday after police responded to a report and found a gunshot victim. Saturday at about 1:45 a.m., officers from the Gun Barrel City Police Department responded to the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive for a report of shots heard, according to a PD social media post.
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KTBS

January 6 defendant with East Texas ties granted release

An East Texas man arrested on charges from the January 6 riots is being released from jail to prepare for his trial. Ryan Nichols of Longview, has spent the last 20 months in prison. Nichols' attorney argued that he wasn't getting proper access to evidence. from jail staff. A hearing...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

POLICE: Man shot in Gun Barrel City

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KETK) – Gun Barrel City Police Department announced that a man was shot in the 100 block of Meadow Lake Drive Saturday morning. Officials said that at 1:45 a.m. they were responding to reports of shots fired when they found gun shot victim. By 2:00 a.m. authorities said they had arrested […]
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
KLTV

Multiple-vehicle crash stops traffic on Longview W Loop 281

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles has shut down all but one westbound lane of Longview’s W Loop 281 near HG Mosley Pkwy. UPDATE: As of 6:30 p.m., police have said all emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic is back to normal.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

1 flown to hospital following mobile home fire in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — One person was flown to a hospital following a structure fire in Rusk County. According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Henderson Fire Department and Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department are working a fire in Cross Park , just off the intersection of Loop 571 and US 79.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

1 In Custody Following Two-County Interstate 30 Vehicle Pursuit

One person was arrested following a two-county Intestate 30 chase Thursday morning, according to sheriff’s reports. The incident began when officers attempted to make contact with the occupant of the vehicle to see if the motorist needed assistance. The driver of the vehicle in question, reported to be a female, however, took off on I-30 west. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Cumby Police Department officers pursued the vehicle.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Pedestrian killed after getting hit by vehicle in Gregg County

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was killed east of Kilgore after a vehicle struck her while her car was parked on the side of the road last week in Gregg County. On the night of Nov. 3, Lennis D. Burrow, 64, of Overton, was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and Joe Ann Knight, 76, of Kilgore, had her car parked in the eastbound lane facing west, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
GREGG COUNTY, TX
CBS19

POLICE: Missing Longview woman found, taken to local hospital

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department says a woman who went missing Wednesday has been found. According to the LPD, Nhan Le-Do, 57, was located Thursday and was taken to a local hospital. Her vehicle was found abandoned near the 2600 block of Bill Owens Pkwy. Details concerning...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

26K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy