Fresno County, CA

Gov. Newsom, first partner in Fresno County to highlight service corps efforts

By Rhett Rodriguez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02OFqb_0j6FFC6V00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) –  Governor Gavin Newsom was in west Fresno on Thursday – his first public appearance after winning another term in office in Tuesday’s election

“At the end of the day, after these hard-fought elections where everyone is seemingly going at each other and you wonder, can it get much worse, we’re here to remind everybody it can get much better,” said Governor Newsom.

Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom took part in the group project at the West Fresno Family Resource Center.

The woman behind the effort is first partner Jennifer Seibel Newsom. She is the co-chair of the California Volunteers Commission and is the driving force of the program.

“During these tough and all too divisive times, service connects us and it reminds us to look beyond ourselves and look beyond our perceived differences,” said Seibel Newsom.

Volunteers got to work tending to crop boxes and planting food for a community garden.

Resident Gwen Leffal hopes Governor Newsom will take note of the unique challenges facing this part of the city.

“I hope before the governor and Mrs. Newsom leave the west side that they give them a tour of the west side so they can see the services we are badly in need of.”

