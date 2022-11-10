Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
Winterizing your car: Tire check-up.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
WLWT 5
Every day is Veterans Day in this Ohio town
Along Route 50, in the village of Owensville, the telephone poles hold a gallery of pictures that ensure every day feels like Veterans Day. “They’re 5-foot tall and 30-inches wide,” said Owensville police Chief Mike Freeman. Freeman got the idea of banners honoring veterans from the village of...
Adams County’s World War I Hero
This week we celebrate Veterans Day, a day set aside to honor those who have sacrificed so much and, in some cases, their very life for our fr
Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky
A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
columbusfreepress.com
Two organizations bring marijuana decriminalization to five more communities during 2022 mid-term election
NORML Appalachia of Ohio and Sensible Movement Coalition added Corning, Kent, Laurelville, Rushville & Shawnee to the list of Sensible Cities in Ohio. This makes a total of 36 communities including Toledo, Dayton, Cincinnati, Columbus, and Cleveland. With these communities no longer tied to archaic Marijuana Laws, local law enforcement can now concentrate on legitimate criminal concerns.
wnewsj.com
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • 26th Annual Christmas in the Country at Clinton-Massie 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Clinton-Massie Middle School featuring over 90 local artisans and vendors. Entry fee is $1 for those age 12 and up, with proceeds donated to the local food pantry and Falcon Packs.
NBC4 Columbus
WATCH: The Rolling Stones tribute by the Ohio State Marching Band
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)— The Ohio State University Marching Band played a tribute to The Rolling Stones Saturday during halftime of the Buckeyes’ football game against Indiana at Ohio Stadium. TBDBITL played five Stones songs while showcasing six different formations: ”Start Me Up,” ”It’s Only Rock ’n Roll,” ”Jumpin’...
wnewsj.com
20th Century Club of Blanchester meets
The 20th Century Club of Blanchester held its monthly meeting on November 10 at the home of Peggy Morgan. This year’s theme is “Least Visited National Parks in the U.S.” The program was presented by Susan Jacobs with the help of Lauren Stephens, who shared her experience of climbing Mt. Rainier through stories and photos of her experience. Pictured are Nancy Muzzy, Judy Cottle, Suzy Blake,Phyllis Oliver, Valerie Radcliffe, Robin Prewitt, Bryanne Peck, Ruth Johnson, Edna Schmied, Judy Brumbaugh, Barbara Lane, Patty Williams, Carole Haines, Betty Ford, Joyce Kelly and Susan Jacobs. Not shown are Sue Zimmerman and Peggy Morgan.
dayton.com
Rike’s Department Store: The history of a Dayton legend that traces back to 1853
Rike’s Department Store was a downtown Dayton staple for decades. Here are some things to know about its history. The Rike-Kumler company was established in downtown Dayton in 1853. David L. Rike and his associates started modestly near Third Street on Main. The business began when the firm of...
wnewsj.com
Jones in 50th year with Wilmington College football program
As youngster growing up in Miami, Marque Jones made summer trips north to Wilmington. Visiting his dad’s hometown aunts, uncles and cousins was fun for a while. He remembers running across the Wilmington College campus and playing in the basement at Pyle Center. Jones, 67, even trekked through neighborhood...
This generous Cincinnatti couple donated $50 million
A Cincinnati couple with a history of giving away millions of dollars has done it again. This month, Xavier University announced the receipt of a $50-million gift from Harry and Linda Fath. Xavier University is a private university located in Cincinnati, Ohio, providing a liberal arts education in the Jesuit Catholic tradition.
The Chilling Tale of An Abandoned Haunted Hospital in Kentucky
Yeah, you couldn't pay me to go here. I've always found abandoned places fascinating. I love looking at photos and videos about abandoned places because they usually have an interesting history. It's also such a weird thing to see a place that was once so full of life, so run down, and see what places look like when nature slowly starts to take over. It's fascinating and haunting at the same time. I always enjoy looking at photos and videos of abandoned places, because I personally do not have the nerve to go explore them myself.
sciotopost.com
Renaissance Festival Offers YuleTide Village for Holidays Including Krampus
Warren County – With the Renaissance festival behind them, the Renaissance festival aims for a new opening, the Yuletide Village which will open in November and run though December. The 1572 Tudor town known as the Renaissance festival will transform over the next few weeks to a twinkling lane...
fox32chicago.com
How did a man board a Tampa-bound flight with a box cutter?
TAMPA, Fla. - Transportation and Security Administration employees who allowed a man to board a Tampa-bound plane in Cincinnati with a box cutter after removing the blades have been placed in a training status, according to the TSA. On Friday, a plane headed to Tampa from Ohio was forced to...
wnewsj.com
Tackett 4th for Wilmington wrestling team at Trine
ANGOLA, Ind. — Caleb Tackett led the way for the Wilmington College wrestling team at the Trine Invitational as the junior placed fourth in the 197-pound weight class Saturday. Tackett opened his day with a pin of Olivet College’s Kody Krupp in 2:48 before losing to Kaleb Rosen of...
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
Hot commodity: Used cooking grease stolen from restaurants in Ohio, waste management company says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Criminals are getting their hands dirty by stealing used cooking oil from restaurants across central Ohio. Sumit Majumdar, the president of Buffalo Biodiesel, reached out to NBC4 Investigates to get the word out about the slimy crime that he said has cost his company millions of dollars. “It’s ballooning. It’s wiping […]
wnewsj.com
College teams pick up wins at Hoosier pool
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — The Wilmington College swim teams bested Manchester University in a pair of dual meets Saturday afternoon. The women were 135-76 winners while the men came out on top 119-84. “Both teams took a step forward today as they are starting to trust their training and...
miamistudent.net
Sam Lawrence loses to incumbent Sara Carruthers
Miami University sophomore Sam Lawrence lost his bid for Ohio House District 47 during the Nov. 8 midterm elections. His opponent, Republican Sara Carruthers, won 65.2% of the votes. Over the past couple of months, the campaigns of both Carruthers and her opponent, Lawrence, a political science major, were closely...
ohparent.com
Hop Aboard The North Pole Express!
Experience the Joy of the Holidays aboard our most popular event, the North Pole Express. The North Pole Express, operated by the LM&M Railroad, is a magical event where everyone can experience the wonder of the holiday season as they journey down the train tracks of Warren County, Ohio. Passengers spend time with Santa and his elves on the 1 Hour & 15 minute festive train ride. Train cars are decorated with holiday lights and decorations, adding to the cheer found throughout the event.
Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati
“Lost Treasures of Cincinnati” is the ultimate guidebook to discovering the Queen City’s intriguing past. The post Amy E. Brownlee Unlocks The Hidden History of Cincinnati appeared first on Cincinnati Magazine.
