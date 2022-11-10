Read full article on original website
WRAL
NC Zoo taking applications for internships
ASHEBORO, N.C. — If you have ever wanted to work at a zoo, now's your chance. You can now apply for one of four paid internships at the North Carolina Zoo. The different internship options include social media, wildlife rehabilitation, photography, and guest services. All positions are full-time for...
WCNC
'Many young people are suffering' | Fourth NC State student dies by suicide, spotlighting mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Another North Carolina State University student has died from an apparent suicide. It happened on Thursday and is the fourth suicide on campus so far this school year. It comes one week after NC State’s first wellness day, a day without classes to give students time to focus on their mental health.
Replacement candidate wins seat on Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) – Two weeks ago, Susan Miller was not on the ballot for the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education. As of Tuesday, she has a seat at the table. Miller, the Republican Party’s ballot replacement for the late Stan Elrod, earned 20.3% of the vote and one of four seats serving District 2 […]
Triad’s three largest school districts see shakeup on school boards
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Triad voters elected a shake-up on our three largest school boards Tuesday. Across Guilford County Schools, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Alamance-Burlington School System, there are 12 new board members. Let's take a closer look at each one. Alamance-Burlington School System. Three new members were elected to...
Triad food banks see an increased need while dealing with food, staffing shortages
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Feeding America is a challenge these days. Families are budgeting for food, and the organizations set up to help them are struggling to keep up with the demand. “We generally always had four to eight weeks of food in advance. Now, we’re about one week out at a time,” Program […]
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University buys properties on East Haggard Avenue
The Fonville Fountain is located near the Alamance Building in the Historic Neighborhood at Elon University. Elon University purchased three properties on East Haggard Avenue early last month, totaling $2, 675,000, according to Alamance County Tax Administration records. The university purchased 716 E. Haggard Ave. for $1,500,000, 742 E. Haggard...
Guilfordian
Guilford College still reeling from cyber incident
On Oct. 21, Guilford College was the victim of a systemwide cyber incident. Details are still emerging, according to Guilford President Kyle Farmbry, and it was not officially announced that the College’s system interruptions were due to a cyber incident until Nov. 5. “Our teams have been working around...
Greensboro church takes seniors to see Black Panther 2
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A church in Greensboro took its senior citizens to the long-awaited release of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." New Jerusalem Cathedral rented out two theaters at the Regal at Friendly Shopping Center for seniors and other church members to watch the blockbuster on opening night. For several...
Parents scared, angry after guns found on 3 school campuses this week
PINETOPS, N.C. — Harnett County parents are concerned and outraged regarding multiple recent incidents of guns being found on school campuses. Some are questioning just how safe it is to bring their children to school. On Wednesday, a 19-year-old student was charged with bringing a gun to his high...
Empty Smith Homes buildings to be used for Greensboro police training
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police will be holding a training session Thursday around empty apartment buildings that are scheduled for demolition in the near future. Greensboro City officials said the training will be held on the North side of Smith Homes in the vacant apartment buildings to give officers a chance to conduct their training.
Guilford County task force works to provide shelter for people experiencing homelessness
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Agencies around Guilford County are working to make sure people experiencing homelessness are in a warm place once the temperatures drop for the winter season. In High Point, Open Door Ministries has been in talks with winter weather shelters and hotels to get a head start on spaces available for […]
Student arrested in Greensboro, accused of bringing gun to Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A student was arrested on Thursday and accused of bringing a gun to Dudley High School. Court documents state that 20-year-old Jaelin Malachi Graves has been charged with misdemeanor having a weapon-gun on educational property. He allegedly had a pistol in his work bag. School officials found out about the gun […]
North Carolina mom searches for charm with son’s ashes
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Forsyth County mom is searching for a piece of her heart. “Losing a child is definitely not something that anyone prepares you for,” Morgan Clodfelter said. Clodfelter left the hospital with two things on July 30, 2021: a stamp of her baby boy Zachary James’ feet and his ashes. “We […]
Real superhero: Durham teacher rents theater so students can watch Wakanda Forever
DURHAM, N.C. — A lot of Marvel fans are excited for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The movie goes way behind heroes vs. villains, and puts something important on display: Representation. That's why a high school English teacher – one of the real superheroes in our community – put together...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police investigating fight with weapon
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Watch Sundays morning headlines above. Winston-Salem police are investigating a fight involving weapons on Old Rural Hall Road. Police said they got the call around 5:42 a.m. Sunday. Officers did not say what kinds of weapons were involved or if anyone was injured. WXII is working...
Lung Cancer Warrior: survivor spreads awareness about a life-saving tool
HIGH POINT, N.C. — November is National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. The disease is the leading cause of cancer death in the United States. A High-Point woman is on a mission to spread awareness about a tool that could save others from this potentially life-threatening diagnosis. Supporting lung cancer...
Davidson County inmate taken back into custody, Department of Public Safety says
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate who escaped from Davidson County has been found. Johnny Porche allegedly escaped from Davidson Correctional Center in Lexington on Monday after he scaled a fence early in the morning. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says that Porche was found Thursday night by deputies with the Madison […]
These are my top 6 picks for chain restaurants that are transparent about their ingredients and have placed an emphasis on a nutritious menu while still providing food that tastes good (I am a major foodie, after all). They all may have a few menu items that would not be considered healthy, but as compared to other chains, their ratio is more like 80/20 healthy/unhealthy rather than 20/80. It's also nice to have these in my back pocket when I'm traveling and want to plan to have meals that are healthy while on the go.
Triangle hospitals face capacity strain as cases of flu, RSV increase
Cases of flu and respiratory illnesses continue to increase, creating strain in Triangle hospitals.
rhinotimes.com
In Guilford County More People Didn’t Vote Than Did
Despite all the publicity about the Tuesday, Nov. 8 election, slightly less than half of registered voters in Guilford County voted. At the top of the ballot was an open US Senate seat with two high profile candidates who each spent tens of millions of dollars trying to convince voters to go to the polls and vote for them.
