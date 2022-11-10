ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Where in metro Atlanta to buy your tastiest Thanksgiving turkey yet

By Carly Cooper
 3 days ago
Castellucci Hospitality Group’s Thanksgiving spread

Courtesy of Castellucci Hospitality Group

Whether you’re an avid cook or an amateur chef, Thanksgiving dinner can be an overwhelming task. Lighten your load by outsourcing the turkey to one of these top restaurants. Intend to cook the turkey on your own? Skip the search and order the bird fresh—we’ve done the research for you. Happy eating!

Castellucci Hospitality Group
If you prefer to cook but want to save time, order Castellucci Hospitality Group’s brined, pasture-raised, hormone-free, 16-18-pound bird for $95. Cooking instructions will be provided. Choose your most convenient pickup location: Sugo in Johns Creek, Double Zero in Decatur, and Iberian Pig Buckhead.

DBA Barbecue
Forgot to pre-order? No problem. DBA requires a minimum of 72 hours’ notice—one of the most lenient policies around. Treat your guests to an apple-brined and hickory-smoked, 12-14-pound turkey—with gravy—for $139. 1190 North Highland Avenue, 404-249-5000

Farmers & Fishermen
Turkey delivery! Plainville Farms is a family-run establishment, offering humanely raised, antibiotic- and steroid-free birds. Get a 16-18-pound young, whole turkey for $59.99. A pop-up timer is included for easy cooking.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q
Picky eaters in the family? Fox Bros. has you covered with multiple protein options, from sliced turkey breast ($25/pound) to whole smoked hams ($85 for 6-8 pounds). There’s even hickory-smoked beef brisket ($156 for 6 pounds). More of a traditionalist? The dry-rubbed, whole smoked turkeys are available, too ($95 for 10-12 pounds). Pick up your meat at Fox Bros.’ catering facility in Armour Yards near SweetWater Brewery. 134 Ottley Drive, 404-414-0826

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails
Let chef Derek Dollar do the cooking. Take home his apple-brined, smoked turkey, one quart of Madeira gravy, and one quart of sage-corn spoonbread for $120. Pickup is November 23—select your preferred time when ordering. 800 Mayfield Road, Milton, 770-817-0161

Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ
The beloved South Carolina pitmaster, who opened an Atlanta restaurant last year, will offer a $69.99 spatchcocked turkey, seasoned with rib rub and barbecue sauce. For sides, take home pints ($7.99 each) of coleslaw, baked beans, mac and cheese, collard greens, potato salad, or cornbread. Pickup is November 21-23 at the Atlanta location: 668 Metropolitan Parkway , 678-855-7377

Savory Gourmet Market
Mix it up with roasted turkey breast and honey-glazed pit ham for $17/pound. If you prefer the whole bird, that’s available as a full feast with sides. 63 Milton Avenue, Alpharetta, 770-857-3960

Star Provisions
Bacchanalia founder Anne Quatrano’s gourmet food shop is offering high-quality turkeys to prepare at home. Customers can choose from Joyce Natural and Heritage Black birds in numerous sizes, as well as a 10–12-pound bone-in breast. Want the turkey brined? Star Provisions chefs will do that for an additional $10. 1460 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard, 404-365-0410 ext. 4

Sweet Auburn Barbecue
Thanksgiving is about being thankful, and we’re thankful the birds at Joyce Farms in North Carolina have a good life before selling to Sweet Auburn. Rest assured they’re fed an all-vegetable diet without any antibiotics or hormones, giving you the freshest bird yet. Get a whole smoked turkey for $190. 656 North Highland Avenue, 678-515-3550

Table & Main
If you’re in the Roswell area, this Southern spot is your best bet. Order a cedar-brined smoked turkey for $125. Top it off with a quart of turkey giblet roasted gravy with sage for an additional $18. Just make sure to order by 5 p.m. on November 16. 1028 Canton Street, Roswell, 678-869-5178

White Oak Pastures
Chefs source from here, so why can’t you? This local farm is selling directly to consumers this Thanksgiving with three sized of pasture-raised turkeys available: 8–12-pound, 12.1-16-pound, and 16.1-pound or bigger. Order online and the bird will be shipped to your door. 101 Church Street, Bluffton, 229-641-2081

