Standoff with barricaded suspect shuts down 101 Fwy in Hollywood Hills
The California Highway Patrol has issued a SigAlert for the 101 Freeway in the Hollywood Hills, which is closed in both directions as authorities are in a standoff with a barricaded suspect.
The freeway is closed in both directions, starting at the northbound Gower Street off-ramp and the southbound Highland Avenue off-ramp, per the CHP.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed long lines of traffic at a standstill in both directions of the freeway.
Officials responded to a possible gunshot in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard, where Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies were serving an eviction notice just after 8 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
A little more than an hour later, LASD’s Special Enforcement Bureau was brought in to assist with a barricaded suspect, the department announced .
Crisis negotiators "will attempt to make contact with the suspect to bring this to a peaceful resolution," the LASD added.
