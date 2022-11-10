Treatment using CRISPR genome editing alleviates swelling attacks in hereditary angioedema patients

Read full article on original website
Researchers explore the role of trigeminal axons in nose-to-brain delivery of antidepressant
Intranasal (in.) administration has been garnering increasing popularity as a non-invasive approach to deliver drugs directly to the brain. This approach involves the respiratory or olfactory epithelia of the nasal mucosa through which the drugs reach the central nervous system (CNS). Transport from the respiratory epithelium via the trigeminal nerve is considerably slower than transport from the olfactory epithelium route via the olfactory bulb (OB) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). However, only a small portion of the nasal mucosa in humans is made up of olfactory epithelium, propelling researchers to focus on improving in. drug delivery time through the predominant respiratory epithelium.
Study demonstrates immuno-based strategies to explore the treatment and prevention of COVID-19
Millions have died due to COVID-19 infection, and millions more continue experiencing the chronic condition, Long COVID, which makes discovering practical, accessible, and powerful SARS-CoV-2 preventatives and COVID-19 treatments essential. At the nonprofit biomedical research institution, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Derya Unutmaz, M.D., and his team have adapted...
Study finds no differences in CAR T-cell therapy outcomes among pediatric ALL patients across different socioeconomic levels
Social determinants of health affect the outcomes of many illnesses, and pediatric cancer is no exception. In fact, children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) living in poverty are significantly more likely to relapse and die from their disease than those from wealthier backgrounds. While socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, children with relapsed/refractory ALL treated with CAR T-cell therapy living in poverty are equally likely to achieve overall survival as children from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a study published today in Blood.
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers receive NIH grant to develop mRNA vaccines to deter cancer development
A multidisciplinary team of Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have received a five-year $5.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to fund a center aimed at developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines to deter cancer development in at-risk groups. The Weill Cornell Medicine CAP-IT Center...
Research team identifies previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Updated EULAR recommendations on the use of DMARDs for people with RA
Since their first publication in 2010, the EULAR recommendations for the use of disease-modifying anti-rheumatic treatments (DMARDs) in people with RA have become a most important publication in the field, and their updates are relied upon by many healthcare professionals, professional organisations and other stakeholders to offer an up-to-date and robust analysis on an optimal approach to the application of available treatment options in clinical practice. The recommendations were last updated in 2019, and there have been no new drug classes released since then; however, two key factors warranted revisiting this fifth version of the document.
Study shows inherited risk factors for appendiceal cancer
One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer. Appendiceal cancer affects about one or two people per million annually. Historically it...
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
Survey assesses prevalence of H5N8 influenza in birds
A recent Travel Medicine and Infectious Disease journal study assessed the prevalence of the avian influenza H5N8 virus among birds to determine its pervasiveness based on geographical locations and time-point. Herein, a combined prevalence of 1.6% with an upper limit of 1.9% was reported, with incidences that varied at different...
Genicular nerve blocks provide short term pain relief for patients with knee osteoarthritis
Results from a recent clinical trial published by Wiley in Arthritis & Rheumatology demonstrate that patients with knee osteoarthritis experience short term pain relief from genicular nerve blocks-;or locally injected anesthetics that block nerves around the knee joint. In the trial, 59 patients were randomized to receive a nerve block...
Handheld diagnostic all-in-one lab kit could increase the speed and volume of disease testing
Using swarms of pinhead-sized magnets inside a handheld, all-in-one lab kit, UCLA researchers have developed a technology that could significantly increase the speed and volume of disease testing, while reducing the costs and usage of scarce supplies. The automated tests can be easily manufactured, deployed and performed timely at a...
Neuromedin U decreases food intake and raises energy expenditure in mice, not in rats
Our sensory urges ranging from anger to hunger are regulated by hormonal or neuronal signals. Often, these impulses appear as behavioral responses, evoked through complex biological reactions. Components of these reactions are produced in the body through expression of certain proteins, which in turn, are coded by certain genes. Neuromedin...
Virginia Tech researcher receives $400,000 NSF grant to develop novel skin scent sampler
Human skin is the body's largest organ. It also protects internal living tissue and other organs, regulates body temperature, and even metabolizes vitamin D. Studies suggest that skin diseases modify the molecular and microbial composition of human skin, making it a rich source of information about our physical health. Masoud...
Understanding how people empathize and experience the pain of others
A new study from the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience recorded from neurons of human patients to show that the pain of others is directly mapped onto neurons in the insula – a brain region critical for our own emotions. Sharing the distress of others is considered key to empathy...
Race affects care for ovarian cancer patients, study finds
Non-Hispanic Black patients are less likely to receive guideline-appropriate treatment for ovarian cancer than non-Hispanic White patients, significantly affecting their treatment quality and survival chances. The study, appearing online in the Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, was led by Duke Health researchers Mary Katherine Montes De Oca, M.D.,...
How air pollution affects the central nervous system over time
An article published in the journal Toxics describes how air pollutants adversely impact the human nervous system. Study: Neuroinflammation and Neurodegeneration of the Central Nervous System from Air Pollutants: A Scoping Review. Image Credit: Hung Chung Chih / Shutterstock. Impact of pollutants on the nervous system. Neurotoxicants are chemicals capable...
How mRNA vaccines work without an added adjuvant
In a recent study published in the Immunity journal, researchers explored the current knowledge of the mechanism employed by messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines to elicit innate immune activation. The nucleoside-modified mRNA vaccines used against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) include BNT162b2 (Pfizer/BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna). These nucleoside-modified mRNA- lipid nanoparticles...
Study finds significant weight loss in residents of assisted living facilities during the COVID-19 quarantine
Older adults residing in assisted living facilities and quarantined to their rooms during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lost significant weight, according to gerontology care providers and researchers from McGovern Medical School at UTHealth Houston. Significant weight loss of at least 5% occurred in 40% of residents, with 47%...
