Biden facing pressure to extend student loan payment pause
WASHINGTON (AP) — In the days and weeks before the midterm election, President Joe Biden trumpeted his plan to cancel billions in student loans as he rallied young people to support Democrats. But now the entire initiative is in jeopardy because of legal challenges that could ensure no one...
Midterm elections 2022: Republicans edge towards slim House majority as last results trickle in – live
Democrats’ slim hopes of holding on to lower chamber appear to be ebbing away as Donald Trump expected to announce 2024 run
Stray Russian missiles feared to have landed in Poland
If confirmed the incident would be first time Nato territory has been struck during war with Ukraine
White House requests additional $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress
The White House has asked Congress to approve an additional $37.7 billion in aid for Ukraine. Additionally, the White House has requested $9.25 billion to help fight COVID-19.
Sen. Wyden says Musk’s Twitter needs a ‘careful review’
From regulators to the White House — Washington is increasingly keeping a close eye on Musk.
Poland puts military on alert after reported Russia strike
Poland put its military on heightened readiness Tuesday after Russian missiles reportedly landed inside the NATO member's borders in a potentially major escalation of the war in Ukraine. Warsaw put its military on heightened alert after an emergency national security council meeting.
