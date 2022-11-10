The roles of innate and adaptive immunity in Alzheimer’s disease development and progression

Read full article on original website
People with Alzheimer's disease can be identified before any symptoms appear
A large study led by Lund University in Sweden has shown that people with Alzheimer's disease can now be identified before they experience any symptoms. It is now also possible to predict who will deteriorate within the next few years. The study is published in Nature Medicine, and is very timely in light of the recent development of new drugs for Alzheimer's disease.
Researchers explore the role of trigeminal axons in nose-to-brain delivery of antidepressant
Intranasal (in.) administration has been garnering increasing popularity as a non-invasive approach to deliver drugs directly to the brain. This approach involves the respiratory or olfactory epithelia of the nasal mucosa through which the drugs reach the central nervous system (CNS). Transport from the respiratory epithelium via the trigeminal nerve is considerably slower than transport from the olfactory epithelium route via the olfactory bulb (OB) or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF). However, only a small portion of the nasal mucosa in humans is made up of olfactory epithelium, propelling researchers to focus on improving in. drug delivery time through the predominant respiratory epithelium.
Researchers receive NIH grant to develop mRNA vaccines to deter cancer development
A multidisciplinary team of Weill Cornell Medicine researchers have received a five-year $5.7 million grant from the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health to fund a center aimed at developing messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines to deter cancer development in at-risk groups. The Weill Cornell Medicine CAP-IT Center...
Study finds no differences in CAR T-cell therapy outcomes among pediatric ALL patients across different socioeconomic levels
Social determinants of health affect the outcomes of many illnesses, and pediatric cancer is no exception. In fact, children with acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) living in poverty are significantly more likely to relapse and die from their disease than those from wealthier backgrounds. While socioeconomic status often influences survival outcomes, children with relapsed/refractory ALL treated with CAR T-cell therapy living in poverty are equally likely to achieve overall survival as children from more socioeconomically advantaged households, according to a study published today in Blood.
Researchers illuminate the role of extracellular vesicles in cancer progression
The advent of cell phones, the internet, and various messaging platforms has allowed for faster and broader communication worldwide. But did you know that your body has its own complex communication system in the form of extracellular vesicles (EVs)? These small structures, which contain cellular "cargo" such as protein and nucleic acids, are secreted by cells and can travel throughout the body, influencing a variety of physiological and pathological processes. Recently, researchers in Japan have shed new light on the role of EVs in the progression of cancer.
Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Use of marijuana, meth, cocaine, and opiate could increase the risk of irregular heart rhythm
A large-scale study conducted by researchers from the University of California, San Francisco, (UCSF) on more than 23 million people has found that some commonly used and abused drugs may have a previously unknown adverse effect on heart health. The mentioned effect is the risk of developing atrial fibrillation (AF),...
What is the duration of persistent symptoms after SARS-CoV-2 infection, and what factors are associated with their resolution?
In a recent study published in the JAMA Network Open, researchers examined temporal dynamics of persistent symptom resolution following acute coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the general population of France. In addition, they reviewed risk factors associated with the duration of these symptoms. Background. Long COVID is a condition in...
Scientists finally solved the mystery of 'hair-like' structures found on almost all human cells
Synapses are the junctions between neurons (nerve cells) where signals cross, often involving chemicals called neurotransmitters, allowing neurons to communicate. Such communication is fundamental in linking the sensory organs of the nervous system to the brain, which regulates everything from your mind to your muscles as well as organ functions. In other words, communication between your nerve cells plays a role in everything you think, feel, and do.
Study shows inherited risk factors for appendiceal cancer
One of every 10 patients with appendiceal cancer carries a germline genetic variant associated with cancer predisposition, according to a study in JAMA Oncology that is the first to show inherited risk factors for this rare cancer. Appendiceal cancer affects about one or two people per million annually. Historically it...
Researchers discover how bacteria make pancreatic cancer cells grow and move
Virginia Tech researchers from the Department of Biomedical Engineering and Mechanics and the Department of Biochemistry have discovered a characteristic of a common oral bacterium that relocates to pancreatic cancer tumors that may help guide future therapeutic interventions for treatment. The bacterium, Fusobacterium nucleatum, may play a key role in how aggressively cancer grows and moves throughout the body.
Research team identifies previously unknown ability of the autonomic nervous system
The autonomic nervous system is known as the control center for involuntary bodily processes such as the beating of our hearts and our breathing. The fact that this part of the nervous system also has the ability to spontaneously restore muscle function following a nerve injury was discovered by a research group at MedUni Vienna's Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery as part of their study recently published in the Journal of Neuroscience. Their findings may form the basis for improving and developing interventions to treat nerve lesions.
Lund researchers identify the reason behind chemoresistance in neuroblastoma
Researchers at Lund University in Sweden have identified one of the reasons why the childhood cancer neuroblastoma becomes resistant to chemotherapy. The findings are significant for how future treatments should be designed. The results have been published in Science Advances. Neuroblastoma is an aggressive cancer of the sympathetic nervous system,...
Study shows the importance of preserving microglia and Sirt1 functional efficiency for longevity
A new research paper was published in Aging (listed as "Aging (Albany NY)" by MEDLINE/PubMed and "Aging-US" by Web of Science) Volume 14, Issue 20, entitled, "Age-associated changes in microglia activation and Sirtuin-1- chromatin binding patterns." The aging process is associated with changes in mechanisms maintaining physiology, influenced by genetics...
Study demonstrates immuno-based strategies to explore the treatment and prevention of COVID-19
Millions have died due to COVID-19 infection, and millions more continue experiencing the chronic condition, Long COVID, which makes discovering practical, accessible, and powerful SARS-CoV-2 preventatives and COVID-19 treatments essential. At the nonprofit biomedical research institution, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Derya Unutmaz, M.D., and his team have adapted...
Stem cells may help replace lost sensory neurons
Sensory neurons of the peripheral nervous system, which sense touch, temperature, and pain, can be permanently lost during infections and trauma, in response to certain medications, and in diabetic patients with peripheral neuropathy. Current treatments reduce symptoms but cannot bring back lost sensory neurons, which are thought to have a very limited ability to regenerate after injury or disease.
Scientists Discover New Biomarker To Aid in Early Diagnosis of Alzheimer’s Disease
Until recently, a definitive diagnosis of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) was only possible after someone had died. However, contemporary biomarker studies have led to the development of imaging and spinal fluid tests for those still living. These tests can only monitor severe disease, differentiating advanced AD from related disorders. Scientists have now identified a biomarker that could help physicians diagnose AD earlier, as a patient transitions into mild cognitive impairment (MCI). The findings will be reported today (November 9) in the journal ACS Chemical Neuroscience.
Scientists Implanted Tiny Lab-Grown Brains into Mice, and the Brains Worked
Scientists have been growing tiny "brain organoids" in a petri dish for years, at least as far back as 2011. Why? They hoped to study these tiny brains and better understand how our own brains work.
New CRISPR approach is a leap forward in developing personalized treatment for cancer
For the first time, scientists have used CRISPR technology to insert genes that allow immune cells to focus their attack on cancer cells, potentially leaving normal cells unharmed and increasing the effectiveness of immunotherapy. The new approach is being presented today at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2022 and is being published in the journal Nature. It is co-led by Antoni Ribas, MD, PhD, of UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center and professor of medicine at UCLA.
A New More Effective Cancer Treatment
A Tohuku University research team has created a more effective lymphatic cancer treatment. Lymph node metastasis is a sign that things are going from bad to worse in cancer patients, and prompt treatment is vital. The Graduate School of Biomedical Engineering at Tohoku University has created a lymphatic drug delivery...
