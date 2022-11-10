‘We’re understaffed’: Jeff Saturday gets brutally honest on Colts situation he inherited from Frank Reich

Read full article on original website
Colts Legend Basks In Revenge Win Over Josh McDaniels, Calls For Firing
All eyes were on Jeff Saturday in his debut as interim head coach, but it was Josh McDaniels who stole headlines. The Colts were lambasted for hiring a former offensive lineman who had zero experience coaching the pro or collegiate ranks. But a quarterback change seemed to make the difference for Indianapolis as it beat the Las Vegas Raiders, 25-20, in Week 10.
Brittany Mahomes Unleashes on Refs After Juju Smith-Schuster Gets Knocked Out in Brutal Play
Following a scary play that sent Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to the ground, Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany had some thoughts about the game’s referees. During the play, Smith-Schuster is seen flying through the air after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from the Jacksonville Jaguars’ safety Andre...
Cowboys Worked Out Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Dallas Cowboys worked out a potential quarterback option on Friday. Former fourth-round pick Jacob Eason was at Cowboys facilities this afternoon for a workout with the team. Eason, a 2020 draft pick, spent the first year and a half of his NFL career with the Indianapolis Colts before making...
An angry Bill Cowher explained why he thinks the Colts' hiring of Jeff Saturday is a 'disgrace'
The Indianapolis Colts will face the Raiders later today in Las Vegas and they will do so with their new interim head coach, Jeff Saturday, taking them into battle for the first time since his surprising hiring last Monday. Saturday, of course, has only been a coach at the high...
Joe Thomas crushes Colts owner for hiring 'drinking buddy' as head coach
The former Cleveland Browns star offensive tackle said the Colts’ highly unusual hiring of Jeff Saturday as head coach was “disrespectful” and “egregious.”
Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino with latest offensive explosion vs. Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ offense fired on all cylinders in their Week 10 showdown with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The eruption of scoring from the Dolphins is not only impressive and entertaining as hell to watch but also historic. According to Jake Trotter of ESPN, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa joins Dan Marino as the only signal-callers in Dolphins history with three or more passing TDs in three straight games.
Watch: Andre Cisco hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster generates controversy
The Jacksonville Jaguars forced a much-needed punt from the Kansas City Chiefs in the second quarter Sunday, but the play that ended the Chiefs’ drive came with plenty of controversy. A third down pass to wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was broken up when Jaguars safety Andre Cisco delivered a...
Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor
Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach. It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor. "So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this...
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Calling For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight
The NFL World is calling for a head coach to be fired following Week 10 on Sunday night. It's safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans are not happy with the performance of first-year head coach Dennis Allen so far this regular season. Saints fans are calling for Allen...
Brandon Marshall says Raiders’ Josh McDaniels is ‘definitely not suited to be a head coach’
Former NFL receiver Brandon Marshall says Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, who he played for in Denver in 2009, is “not suited” to be a head coach.
Chiefs HC Andy Reid provides injury updates following win over Jaguars
After a few weeks of escaping with just minor injuries, they seemed to catch up to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10. Chiefs HC Andy Reid addressed media members after the game, speaking on the injuries that the team dealt with during the course of the game. A total of three players exited the game with injuries and did not return. Two of those injuries were confirmed to be concussions.
Bill Cowher rips Colts for Jeff Saturday hire on ‘The NFL Today’
Former NFL head coach Bill Cowher destroyed the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire Jeff Saturday as their interim coach on “The NFL Today.”. There has been plenty of intense criticism around the NFL landscape this week over the Indianapolis Colts’ bizarre decision to name Jeff Saturday as their interim head coach after firing Frank Reich. The hire even received pushback from some of the Colts’ top front-office personnel but Irsay went ahead with the move anyway, opening the organization to endless scrutiny from former players and coaches in the media.
Report: Colts' top executives objected to Jeff Saturday hire
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay made the impulsive decision to hire Jeff Saturday as interim head coach despite the objections of two of his top executives in the front office, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Though this doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering the lack of rationale...
Jeff Saturday Appears To Have Made First Big Decision As Coach
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday is apparently making already one big change in his first game. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, Matt Ryan is taking snaps with the first team offense during warmups before this afternoon's clash with the Las Vegas Raiders. Ryan had been benched...
What the Vegas odds say about the Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars matchup
Is the Chiefs schedule finally lightening up?
Colts Make Tough Decision On All-Pro Linebacker
When Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday takes the reins for Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders he will be without one of the best players in the league. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, linebacker Shaquille Leonard suffered a setback in practice this week while dealing with...
ESPN makes a prediction for the Chiefs that would bode well for their Super Bowl chances
ESPN’s Jason Reid made a prediction for the second half of the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 2022 season that would bode well for the franchise’s Super Bowl hopes. Reid thinks wide receiver Kadarius Toney, a recent addition to Kansas City’s roster (via trade), will lead the Chiefs in receptions of 20 yards or more in the second half of the season.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers
The Dallas Cowboys entered their Week 10 matchup with the Green Bay Packers with high hopes for a victory. However, a late game collapse saw them on the losing end of a 31-28 overtime box score. The loss did not impress team owner Jerry Jones. The Packers snapped a five-game losing streak and potentially saved […] The post ‘Frustrated’ Jerry Jones sounds off on Cowboys loss to Aaron Rodgers, Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
