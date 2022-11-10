Read full article on original website
Related
Zanab Of 'Love Is Blind' Just Apologized To The Internet & She Even Brought Deepti Into It
Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey posted an emotional message to Cole Barnett on Instagram Thursday, when she also apologized to everyone who now sees her as a "bad guy" and a "villain" following the season 3 finale. In the reunion episode that aired Wednesday, Jaffrey accused her former partner...
‘We took the sitcom and blew it apart’: how The Young Ones changed comedy for ever
With flying eclairs, falling beds and exploding buses, the anarchic antics of Rick, Vyvyan, Neil and Mike shoved alternative comedy into the mainstream. Forty years on, we ask the show’s creators how they pulled it off
Christina Applegate seen in Dead to Me trailer for FINAL season... after actress bravely discussed her 40lb weight gain and devastating decline in mobility following MS diagnosis
The trailer for the final season of the hit Netflix show Dead to Me starring Christina Applegate has been released, after the actress bravely discussed her devastating decline in mobility following her MS diagnosis. In the teaser, Christina's character Jen reunite with her friend Judy (played by Linda Cardellini) who...
Why ‘Survivor 43’ Fans Are Complaining About Tribal Council Scenes
'Survivor 43' fans talks about how the time in episodes are being used including for Tribal Council.
My Black skin got me sacked from British TV. That’s why I spend my life fighting racism | Barbara Blake-Hannah
It was a struggle for Black Britons to make headway 50 years ago, and it still is now – but it is important to fight on, says anti-racism activist and former broadcaster Barbara Blake-Hannah
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiancé's Molly Hopkins unrecognizable in 35lb weight loss transformation
Molly Hopkins from 90 Day Fiancé has revealed her full-body transformation after weight loss as she finally shares how she achieved her goal. Ever since her first appearance in season 5 of the show Hopkins became a fan favorite for her body-positive mental attitude. Molly has even inspired fans with her weight loss transformation as she achieved it through natural means over a long period of time.
Ask, Believe and Receive Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's Secrets to a Steamy Marriage
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera. Trust her on this, you really don't want to be tardy for the party. When Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, was asked to attend a Dancing With Atlanta Stars charity event in 2010, her Real Housewives of Atlanta team practically had to beg her to stop by.
rsvplive.ie
I'm A Celeb 2022: Boy George's mum speaks out after he considers leaving the jungle
Boy George's mum has broken her silence after he opened up about wanting to leave the I'm A Celeb jungle after the arrival of Matt Hancock. The Culture Club singer's mum was unwell during the Covid-19 pandemic, and he doesn't seem impressed by Matt's breach of rules during that time.
I'm a Celeb viewers shocked after finding out Boy George's real name
I’m a Celebrity viewers have admitted they’re only just realising what Boy George’s real name is after he made his debut on the show last night – although at least they didn’t let on to the man himself, as one fellow contestant did. Culture Club...
The Wheel: Contestant on ‘chaotic’ game show wins huge jackpot after answering just one question
TV viewers watched on in disbelief as a contestant on The Wheel won a huge amount of money after answering just one question.Series three of the game show, hosted by Michael McIntyre, returned for a new episode on BBC One on Saturday (5 November). It sees three contestants, selected by chance, compete for a chance to win a hefty cash prize with help from celebrity guests.Throughout the episode, two contestants named Zeki and Cassie, answered several questions correctly, putting £82,000 into the pot. The third contestant, Helen, was never selected, so wa sunable to contribute to the cash prize.However, after...
Popculture
'Sister Wives': Kody Says He Was Only Intimate With Christine Out of 'Duty'
Kody Brown is getting candid about his relationship with Christine Brown. The most recent season of the Brown family's TLC reality series Sister Wives has documented the final days of Brown and Christine's marriage and the continued fallout of their split, with a sneak peek clip of Sunday's upcoming episode seeing Brown admit that he was only intimate with his ex-wife out of "duty" and an effort to make their relationship work.
McDonald’s Manager Catches TikToker Trying to Pull Sardines Prank in Hilarious Clip
There are throngs of people clamoring for your attention on various social media channels in the hopes of building up their own personal brands. For some folks, the endgame is to get a bunch of paid sponsorships for their posts so they can ultimately just live off of being fabulous online.
Popculture
TV Host Reveals His Acclaimed Show Was Secretly Canceled
When G4TV went down, it took a lot of promising shows with it. One program that only aired one season before Comcast shuttered the network was Invitation to Party. The series, which aired a total of 12 episodes, will go down in history as TV's first tabletop gaming series. Invitation to Party, which combined TTRPG gameplay sequences with improvised acting performances, was acclaimed by fans, with host B. Dave Walters' storytelling being the focal point of much praise. After the news of G4's shutdown broke, Walters confessed to fans that the beloved show was quietly canceled in early 2022.
Popculture
Fans Think Pete Davidson Was Edited out of 'The Kardashians' Following His Breakup With Kim
Pete Davidson's split from Kim Kardashian has led to speculation that he was cut from The Kardashians. The Hulu reality show featured the Skims CEO, 42, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe donned to serenade President John F. Kennedy in 1962 on its Thursday, November 10 episode. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, assisted her during the spring episode, helping her into the vintage dress and photographing her so she could see how it would look. A TMZ video released in May showed Davidson, 28, in a black and red flannel shirt during the fitting at Ripley's."You're good. You're good, relax," the SNL alum told her in the clip before complimenting her dress. "The other dress [she was considering] was like a Halloween costume."
Fans Demand New Content From The Grand Tour: “Would Break The Internet”
The Grand Tour host, Richard Hammond, has just revealed that he will be releasing a new TV show pilot on Sunday at 6pm as part of the DriveTribe YouTube channel and this has lead fans to call for more content from Hammond, Jeremy Clarkson, and James May. In the comments for the show, which is […] The post Fans Demand New Content From The Grand Tour: “Would Break The Internet” appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
The Hollywood Gossip
David & Annie After The 90 Days Season 2 Trailer Teases a SURPRISE PREGNANCY?!?!
Earlier this year, we reported on the renewal of David & Annie: After The 90 Days. Both After The 90 Days spinoffs outperformed expectations despite starring “boring” fan favorite couples in established, stable relationships. That said … loving each other doesn’t mean that they don’t face challenges or...
Rihanna Snuggles Up To A$AP Rocky On Romantic Date Night After Savage X Fenty Show: Photos
Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.
I’m A Celeb star Boy George's goddaughter is a famous reality TV star
I'm A Celebrity contestant Boy George has some friends in high places after living a life in the limelight. And it turns out that the 'Karma Chameleon' singer is the godfather of Big Brother icon Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace. Aisleyne got her TV start back in 2006 when she joined the Channel...
Popculture
King Charles III's Requirements for Prince Harry's Kids Receiving Royal Titles Revealed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reported fury over delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving royal titles comes after Queen Elizabeth's death and the ascent of his father, King Charles III, to the throne. The move comes after the funeral and grief period in the U.K., and it seems the king might require a few items before allowing the change to go through.
toofab.com
Christina Applegate 'Pretty Convinced' Dead to Me Could Be Last Acting Role After MS Diagnosis
Applegate said filming the show's final season sometimes felt "like torture," adding that it's "too hard" for her to watch back. Christina Applegate opened up about her future in Hollywood following her MS diagnosis and why the final season of "Dead to me" might be her last time in front of the screen.
Comments / 0