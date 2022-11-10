ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, ID

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KIDO Talk Radio

Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans

In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Two junior high schools vandalized in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North. On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
BOISE, ID
105.5 The Fan

Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America

Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
NAMPA, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

IDOC staffing shortages hindering prison visits

BOISE, Idaho — Staffing shortages at the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) are hindering family and friends from visiting inmates, according to an email from IDOC Public Information Officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic. "All potential visitors must submit an application and pass a background check before they are approved to visit,"...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian city councilor says he will resign

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise

Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day

KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things. For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election. It was prison GED teacher...
KUNA, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years

There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
BOISE, ID

