Ahead of Nov. 8 Midterm Elections, Associated Press officials detail how it covers elections and call the voteThe LanternCaldwell, ID
Boise Approves Major Property Tax Rebate Program For ResidentsTaxBuzzBoise, ID
Idaho Residents Should Receive $1,000 ChecksCadrene HeslopIdaho State
Idaho witness says triangle UFO cloaked itself in cloudRoger MarshKuna, ID
Boise, Meridian and Nampa: Emails reveal how cities are dealing with affordable housing issue
Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem. The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
Big economic impact for Mtn. Home casino predicted, but result of Sho-Ban vote unclear
FORT HALL — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribe is continuing to pursue a large-scale casino on a parcel of land in Elmore County, but few details are publicly available about the tribe’s referendum vote on the project and its possible timeline for completion. The tribe held a vote on Sept....
Interfaith Sanctuary, Our Path Home provide additional shelter to homeless during winter
BOISE, Idaho — What do you do when there is not enough capacity in homeless shelters during the winter? As temperatures continue to drop, shelters and community organizations have been making plans to answer that question to help Boise's most vulnerable population. Our Path Home is a public-private collaboration...
KIVI-TV
Fruitland Police search backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan
FRUITLAND, Idaho — Fruitland Police searched the backyard of a home in connection to the disappearance of Michael Vaughan, Saturday. An excavator could be seen digging in the backyard of a home in the 1100 block of Redwing street in Fruitland. Fruitland Police Chief JD Huff said officers received...
Popular Boise Drive In Offers Free Burgers to Veterans
In case you have forgotten, November 11th is Veterans Day and there's never a better time to thank a veteran in your life or community. Established in 1954, the day is set to honor and remember the veterans that have fought for our nation's freedom. To look back over the years and see the threats, even in modern history, that have faced our nation--it's a true privilege to be able to sleep at night, as a civilian, knowing that there are and have been men and women taking the call at all hours of the day to keep us safe.
This Tucked Away Boise Diner Has Idaho’s Best Cinnamon Roll
Here in Idaho, there are plenty of great options for breakfast. Whether it's something boujee and worthy of an Instagram post or something simple and "old school"--one this is for sure and that is the need to finish up your Idaho breakfast with something sweet!. Lets take a look at...
Two junior high schools vandalized in Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North. On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
Meridian, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏈 games in Meridian. The Mountain View High School football team will have a game with Meridian Senior High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00. The Rigby High School football team will have a game with Rocky Mountain High School on November 11, 2022, 18:00:00.
Veterans Day 2022 free meals and other deals for those who've served
BOISE, Idaho — Food and drink with the compliments of the house have become a tradition for many restaurants in Idaho and around the nation as a way of thanking veterans and those still serving in the U.S. military. Below is a list of offers from businesses operating in...
Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer
“There’s nothing wrong with the outdoor life,” Bryant said. “I truly believe that.” The post Meet the 90-year-old, horse-packing deer hunter who just celebrated her 80th hunting anniversary by harvesting a mule deer appeared first on Local News 8.
12-year-old Idaho girl stays positive, despite battle with rare birth defect
BOISE, Idaho — Like many girls her age, Emmalynn Rupe loves spending time with her family and friends. Unlike many girls her age, however, Emmalynn was born with a very rare birth defect. "Less than 1% of the population has it; you have a 0.9% chance of getting it,...
Idaho Restaurant Has One of the best Burritos In America
Let's talk about burritos baby! One of my favorite ways to deliver food to my mouth. Talk about a convenient way to bundle up some delicious goodness and have it packed all together. What are your favorite ingredients in a burrito? Here's what I like. Bean. Rice. Cheese. Meats (Carnitas/Asada/Chicken/I...
IDOC staffing shortages hindering prison visits
BOISE, Idaho — Staffing shortages at the Idaho Department of Correction (IDOC) are hindering family and friends from visiting inmates, according to an email from IDOC Public Information Officer Sanda Kuzeta-Cerimagic. "All potential visitors must submit an application and pass a background check before they are approved to visit,"...
Stunning $1.7 Million Eagle Home Has Cozy Mother-in-law Quarters
Pictures of a nearly 2-million-dollar home in Eagle that has an extremely cozy additional living quarters for family (mother-in-law quarters) or for renting out etc. The property is a 5-bedroom, 6-bathroom home with 6,387 square feet of space, and it’s currently listed at $1,699,000. The home’s listing says...
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
Boise Residents Share Frustrations With What’s Happening In Idaho
I knew as soon as I hit "post" on Facebook I was going to open a can of worms. Knowing that I was going to get answers from all across the spectrum, I really wanted to want people in this community would do. You can get rid of one thing...
Award Winning Idaho Extreme Grilled Cheese Restaurant Finally Opens in Boise
Just in time for comfort food season, Boise has a new destination for gooey grilled cheese sandwiches, steamy hot soup and more!. We don’t know about you, but ever since we caught wind that an award-winning restaurant specializing in “extreme” grilled cheese planning a location where Los Mariachi’s Mexican Restaurant on Fairview burnt down in 2019, we’ve stared at that site every time we’ve driven past it.
“I Have 4-Wheel Drive” Says Boise Man After Light Snow Dusting
Near disaster struck in the Treasure Valley just a day ago, as a light dusting of snow fell on the valley floor. Just two weeks into November and Idahoans are already feeling the wrath of winter, with temperatures dropping and the scent of Christmas already in the air. One wouldn't...
'It gives me goosebumps': Idaho correctional residents get to 'vote' on Election Day
KUNA — From the outside looking in, a prison comprising brick buildings surrounded by chain link fences holds felons in sweatsuits, sitting behind bars. But at the South Idaho Correctional Institution in Kuna, resident inmates are encouraged to get educated while in prison, working with teachers on various subjects and learning new things. For the first time Tuesday, that included voting in a mock election. It was prison GED teacher...
The Shocking Growth of Boise Over The Years
There are mixed feelings in the Treasure Valley regarding the population growth over the years. While some people are excited about the potential jobs that are created to attract said jobs, others are unhappy that the continued growth will continue to raise housing costs and other living expenses. While the...
